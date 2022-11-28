Read full article on original website
Shots fired on I-240 near Quince Road
Wednesday’s shooting is latest incident near Kirby High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The targeted shooting of a 15-year-old boy near Kirby High School has the community demanding change. On Wednesday, Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Kirby Parkway. They found a teenage male victim at the crime scene near a Sonic Drive-In restaurant. The teen was rushed to Le […]
One dead after shooting on South Lauderdale
Man shot and killed in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in South Memphis Thursday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said officers responded to a shooting on South Lauderdale Street around 10:45 a.m. A man died at the scene of that shooting, according to police. The shooter...
actionnews5.com
2 suspects on the run after juvenile shot at Berclair home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say two suspects are on the run after a juvenile was shot at a home in Berclair. Police responded to the shooting at 5:55 p.m. at a home on Macon Road, where the victim was located and transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.
Child hospitalized after shooting on Macon Road
Pedestrian hit by truck in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A pedestrian was sent to the hospital Thursday after he was hit by a truck in Southwest Memphis. Police say the crash happened at the intersection of South Third Street and West Shelby Drive before 6 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the responsible driver […]
Man arrested after officers track stolen iPhone to his location, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stolen iPhone led to the arrest of a man accused of a carjacking at a gas station earlier this week, according to the Memphis Police Department. Just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a robbery at Z-Market on Perkins Road and found that a man had his car stolen after two people approached him with handguns, police said.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Memphis on Saturday. The accident happened near Shelby Drive and Interstate 55. Police confirmed that one person died at the scene.
Man arrested in string of car burglaries after app tracks stolen iPad
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested in connection to a string vehicle burglaries after authorities found him with a stolen iPad. On Nov. 13, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 5300 block of Shady Ridge. Deputies told the homeowner there were multiple vehicle...
Woman steals packages off of East Memphis porch, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a woman who took a package off of an East Memphis porch. The porch pirate struck November 28, just a month before Christmas, according to Memphis Police. Police said that a man got a notification that a package had arrived at...
actionnews5.com
One dead after car incident on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car incident on Interstate 40 led to one person losing their life. A person died after driving off the road Thursday morning, according to Memphis Fire Department Dispatch. It was a single-car crash at exit 14 that happened after 3 a.m. Lanes are blocked on...
Man wanted after stealing lottery ticket display from Memphis business, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after he stole a lottery ticket display from a business earlier this week, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said that the robbery took place just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at the MAPCO Express on Winchester Road. The man walked behind...
Death of FedEx employee under investigation
Fallen MPD officer honored by Kiwanis Club
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis police officer who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year was honored Wednesday by the Kiwanis Club of Memphis. 32-year-old Officer Corille Jones was killed in a car accident at Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill Road while he was responding to a call on Jan. 20, 2022. The […]
TOSHA investigating after FedEx employee killed at Memphis' FedEx World Hub
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A FedEx employee has been killed at the FedEx World Hub at the Memphis International Airport, the company confirmed in a statement to ABC24 Tuesday. Memphis Police told ABC24 that just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a DOA call at Methodist South. MPD said the victim was a 48-year-old man who had been transported from 2810 Democrat, and the investigation is ongoing.
Accused thieves target locksmiths, steal key programming machines
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A locksmith at Techno Lock Keys was helping a customer last week when two young men came into the business on Summer Avenue asking about key fobs for Infiniti cars. Dan Mata said when he told the men, they couldn’t have them, they left the store. Mata said from there, the men […]
Man, woman take shots after failed shoplifting attempt, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman are wanted after shooting and striking a man at a Memphis business in a failed shoplifting attempt, according to the Memphis Police Department. MPD said it started in the 2100 block of Union Avenue and ended in the 3400 block of Summer...
15-year-old boy shot at Memphis Sonic next to Kirby High School ‘targeted’, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen hit by gunfire at a popular Memphis fast-food restaurant just feet away from a high school was targeted, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened at a Sonic on Kirby Parkway around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday. That Sonic is right...
