Memphis, TN

Saul SJ Goodman
3d ago

Cordova & Germantown Parkway is quickly becoming East Memphis, South Memphis and the Airport area

WREG

Shots fired on I-240 near Quince Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers are experiencing some delays after shots were fired on I-240 near Quince Road Thursday night. According to police, no one was shot but a man had a minor injury after he crashed into a guard rail. TDOT says the westbound entry ramp is closed and the right shoulder is blocked in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wednesday’s shooting is latest incident near Kirby High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The targeted shooting of a 15-year-old boy near Kirby High School has the community demanding change. On Wednesday, Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Kirby Parkway. They found a teenage male victim at the crime scene near a Sonic Drive-In restaurant. The teen was rushed to Le […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after shooting on South Lauderdale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were at the scene of a shooting in South Memphis that left one person dead Thursday morning. Officers responded to the incident at 1908 South Lauderdale Street just before 11 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the suspect got away in a green sedan. They also […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in South Memphis Thursday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said officers responded to a shooting on South Lauderdale Street around 10:45 a.m. A man died at the scene of that shooting, according to police. The shooter...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 suspects on the run after juvenile shot at Berclair home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say two suspects are on the run after a juvenile was shot at a home in Berclair. Police responded to the shooting at 5:55 p.m. at a home on Macon Road, where the victim was located and transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Child hospitalized after shooting on Macon Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A young boy was injured in a shooting in Berclair Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Macon Road just before 6 p.m. The victim was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. MPD says the child was walking down the sidewalk when a green […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian hit by truck in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A pedestrian was sent to the hospital Thursday after he was hit by a truck in Southwest Memphis. Police say the crash happened at the intersection of South Third Street and West Shelby Drive before 6 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the responsible driver […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

One dead after car incident on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car incident on Interstate 40 led to one person losing their life. A person died after driving off the road Thursday morning, according to Memphis Fire Department Dispatch. It was a single-car crash at exit 14 that happened after 3 a.m. Lanes are blocked on...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Death of FedEx employee under investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a FedEx employee died while on the job.  Airport officials tell WREG that on Wednesday afternoon, a two-vehicle accident sent two people to the hospital. A 48-year-old man died as a result of the crash. Officials with FedEx confirm he was an employee, saying, “We are deeply saddened. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fallen MPD officer honored by Kiwanis Club

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis police officer who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year was honored Wednesday by the Kiwanis Club of Memphis. 32-year-old Officer Corille Jones was killed in a car accident at Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill Road while he was responding to a call on Jan. 20, 2022. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

TOSHA investigating after FedEx employee killed at Memphis' FedEx World Hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A FedEx employee has been killed at the FedEx World Hub at the Memphis International Airport, the company confirmed in a statement to ABC24 Tuesday. Memphis Police told ABC24 that just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a DOA call at Methodist South. MPD said the victim was a 48-year-old man who had been transported from 2810 Democrat, and the investigation is ongoing.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Accused thieves target locksmiths, steal key programming machines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A locksmith at Techno Lock Keys was helping a customer last week when two young men came into the business on Summer Avenue asking about key fobs for Infiniti cars. Dan Mata said when he told the men, they couldn’t have them, they left the store. Mata said from there, the men […]
