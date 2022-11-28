West Virginia Hive Annual Open House Dec. 2 To Highlight Awards Celebration and Client Displays

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Hive will honor top performing Hive clients and supporters as part of its annual open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, December 2 at its offices at 205 South Kanawha Street in Beckley. For the past five years, the entrepreneurial arm of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) has opened its doors to the public to introduce its staff, recognize business achievements, tour its space, and invite entrepreneurs to take advantage of a range of services offered by the WV Hive.

Business leaders and the community are invited to attend the awards presentation from 10 – 10:30 a.m. and tour the organization’s offices and small business working space after the program. Moore said new this year will be displays by WV Hive entrepreneurs showcasing their products and services, including a wide variety of food.

Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive and deputy director of NRGRDA, said award categories include:

• Small Business of the Year

• Entrepreneur of the Year

• Startup of the Year

• Social Enterprise of the Year

• Partner of the Year

• Community Advocate of the Year

“Whether you are a current business owner or have an idea for a new business startup, we hope you will come and see what we do – and what we have done – for our clients,” said Moore.“There will be several Hive clients at the event showcasing their products and services, and I also want the public to meet our growing and engaging staff who offer a range of personalized professional advice in accounting, business plan preparation, procurement, marketing, sales strategies, and other specialties.”

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the NRGRDAand the administrator of the Country Roads Angel Network. Its 13-county service area includes Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Nicholas, Webster, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe, Mercer, McDowell, Wyoming, Logan, and Mingo counties. More information about the WV Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/.