Read full article on original website
Related
Latest embarrassing Steelers clip should be last straw for Matt Canada (Video)
Matt Canada’s job hangs in the balance as the Steelers season draws to a close. A clip from their win over the Colts won’t help his cause. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not looked up to the task this season. While Mike Tomlin was able to give him the benefit of the doubt with an aging Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, Canada has still failed to create much consistent ball movement with Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett.
Commanders fans will be stunned by NFL insider’s take on Scott Turner
The Washington Commanders’ fan base is always quick to scrutinize offensive coordinator Scott Turner. For the most part, the critiques are warranted. While there’s a lot to like about the play-caller’s philosophy, he has a propensity to get cute when it’s uncalled for, and be conservative (calling a run up the middle on second and long) when aggression is needed.
Deshaun Watson still isn’t talking about what led to his suspension
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media for the first time since returning form suspension, but he wold only answer football-related questions. Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for 11 games this season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, stemming from civil lawsuits for sexual assault and misconduct alleged by over two dozen women. Even with the 11-game suspension, Watson needed to meet requirements to return. He did so and is now set to make his season debut with the Browns this Sunday, as they face his former team in the Houston Texans.
Damien Harris supporting women’s rights with cleats in Week 13
Damien Harris will support women’s rights with his cleats in Week 13. The NFL’s week of My Cause My Cleats begins on Thursday Night Football. Every year the NFL has a special week where players and coaches don their own uniquely designed cleats representing their chosen charities or organizations.
UAB football hiring Super Bowl-winning QB as head coach
UAB football had the biggest stunner of the college football coaching carousel with news they’ll hire Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer as head coach. Despite numerous Power Five head coaching vacancies needing to be filled and even with Auburn forgetting history and hiring Hugh Freeze, perhaps the wildest hire of the early coaching carousel came from UAB football on Tuesday night.
FanSided
298K+
Followers
576K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0