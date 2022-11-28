Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media for the first time since returning form suspension, but he wold only answer football-related questions. Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for 11 games this season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, stemming from civil lawsuits for sexual assault and misconduct alleged by over two dozen women. Even with the 11-game suspension, Watson needed to meet requirements to return. He did so and is now set to make his season debut with the Browns this Sunday, as they face his former team in the Houston Texans.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO