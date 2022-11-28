ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Woman Files $5 Million Lawsuit Claiming Velveeta Shells & Cheese Aren’t Actually ‘Ready’ in 3.5 Minutes

By Elura Nanos
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Law Student
3d ago

The lawyer is an idiot .. cooking time is 3.5 .. not start to finish .. opening the package and walking to the microwave isn’t part of the 3.5 minutes .. by stating that one of the steps is 3.5 .. you just lost ur case ..

Jon Quad
3d ago

What ever Lawyer filed this should be bared for life and left off in the middle of the Everglades!!!!

Jutta Marx Beard
3d ago

For Pete's sake! it cooks in the time stated. Anyone with a functioning brain cell knows that is the cooking time not prep and cooking.

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

