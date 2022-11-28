ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Best cities for singles’: North Carolina cities among top rankings, new report says

By Chloe Rafferty
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville is the best city in North Carolina for singles, according to a new report from WalletHub.

The report, 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles , ranked Fayetteville No. 64 out of 182 cities across the United States.

Raleigh was ranked No. 77 and Durham was ranked No. 145.

Compared to all cities in North Carolina, Fayetteville also came out on top.

Charlotte was ranked No. 116, Greensboro was ranked No. 164 and Winston-Salem was ranked the worst North Carolina city for singles at No. 176.

To determine the rankings, the study weighed each city’s ranking across 36 key indicators of ‘dating-friendliness’ under the categories of economics, dating opportunities and fun & recreation.

For each city, WalletHub looked at factors like:

  • The average price for a two-person meal
  • The number of online dating opportunities
  • The share of the population that is single
  • Singles gender balance
  • Nightlife options per capita
  • Rent for a one-bedroom apartment
  • Beauty salon costs
  • Movie costs
  • Average beer and wine price

Durham was ranked one of the worst cities in the country for ‘single gender balance’ at No. 180. Greensboro ranked the overall worst in the country at No. 182.

Click here for the full report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

