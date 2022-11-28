‘Best cities for singles’: North Carolina cities among top rankings, new report says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville is the best city in North Carolina for singles, according to a new report from WalletHub.

The report, 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles , ranked Fayetteville No. 64 out of 182 cities across the United States.

Raleigh was ranked No. 77 and Durham was ranked No. 145.

Compared to all cities in North Carolina, Fayetteville also came out on top.

Charlotte was ranked No. 116, Greensboro was ranked No. 164 and Winston-Salem was ranked the worst North Carolina city for singles at No. 176.

To determine the rankings, the study weighed each city’s ranking across 36 key indicators of ‘dating-friendliness’ under the categories of economics, dating opportunities and fun & recreation.

For each city, WalletHub looked at factors like:

The average price for a two-person meal

The number of online dating opportunities

The share of the population that is single

Singles gender balance

Nightlife options per capita

Rent for a one-bedroom apartment

Beauty salon costs

Movie costs

Average beer and wine price

Durham was ranked one of the worst cities in the country for ‘single gender balance’ at No. 180. Greensboro ranked the overall worst in the country at No. 182.

Click here for the full report.

