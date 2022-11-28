Read full article on original website
Related
South Chesterfield man dies after car hits tree off of Chippenham Parkway
A 61-year-old man was killed Friday evening after his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree near Midlothian Turnpike, Virginia State Police said.
NBC12
40-year-old man dies in Powhatan crash
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - A 40-year-old Powhatan man died in a crash on Anderson Highway on Nov. 19, according to Virginia State Police. The crash happened three-tenths of a mile east of Delmar Ridge Road at 12:40 a.m. Police say the driver - Lurann Q. Barley - ran off the...
NBC12
Injuries reported in Henrico crash; Dumbarton Road reopens
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A multi-vehicle crash in Henrico County closed Dumbarton Road at Hermitage Road in both directions on Wednesday morning. First responders say that injuries were reported in the crash, which was near the intersection of Westlake Avenue and Dumbarton Road around 10:20 a.m. There’s currently no information...
40-year-old man killed in Anderson Highway crash in Powhatan
According to Virginia State Police, 40-year-old Lurann Q. Barley was driving a 1999 GMC Jimmy heading west on Anderson Highway near Delmar Ridge Road when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
Multi-vehicle Henrico crash in Lakeside causes injuries, road closures
The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the intersection of Westlake Avenue and Dumbarton Road. Police said multiple vehicles were involved.
Police: Speed, possible medical emergency blamed for deadly Henrico crash
Speed and a potential medical emergency are factors in a deadly wreck in Henrico County Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
NBC12
Chesterfield man dies in crash over Thanksgiving weekend
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One man has died after a crash in Chesterfield over Thanksgiving weekend. Virginia State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on Chippenham Highway northbound near the Midlothian Turnpike exit on Nov. 25 at around 6:20 p.m. VSP says a 2013 Cadillac Escapade was traveling north...
61-year-old Chesterfield man killed in Thanksgiving weekend Chippenham Highway crash
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man has been identified as the victim of a deadly single-car crash over Thanksgiving weekend. Virginia State Police said the crash occurred at 6:20 p.m. on Nov. 25 on Chippenham Highway, just .2 miles north of Midlothian Turnpike. Police said 61-year-old Clifton L. Outlaw, Jr. was driving a […]
Man killed in crash on Route 1 in Caroline County
A man is dead after police say he crashed his car, which then caught fire, in Caroline County.
Two men arrested for murder of man found dead in Sandston motel
Just after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, officers responded to the All Day Inn on the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road for a report of a firearm violation. When they got there, they found Sneed near a stairwell with an apparent gunshot wound. Sneed was pronounced dead at the scene.
Richmond police investigating deadly crash on Semmes Avenue
Police are investigating a deadly vehicle crash in the Woodland Heights neighborhood of Richmond.
Family honors Richmond Public Schools student who died in Semmes Avenue car crash
The Richmond Public Schools student who died in a car crash on Semmes Avenue had dreams of becoming a nurse after graduation, according to members of her family.
Henrico man killed in single-vehicle crash on Parham Road
A man is dead after police say he crashed his car on Parham Road near Interstate 95.
NBC12
One man dead after a shooting in Henrico Walmart parking lot
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed one man in a Walmart parking lot that happened Tuesday evening. Police say the shooting occurred in the Walmart Supercenter in the 1500 block of N. Parham Road shortly before 7:13 p.m. on Nov. 29. Officials have not...
Multiple residents evacuated after explosion at Richmond apartment building
Multiple people were evacuated after an explosion at a Richmond apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon.
NBC12
Henrico 18-year-old arrested in connection to shooting death of 17-year-old
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico Police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a shooting in a Walmart parking lot that killed a 17-year-old Tuesday. Police say the shooting occurred in the Walmart Supercenter in the 1500 block of N. Parham Road shortly before 7:13 p.m. on Nov. 29. Family members...
Police make second arrest in Petersburg Thanksgiving weekend Diamond Street shooting
The Petersburg Bureau of Police has made a second arrest in a Diamond Street shooting that occurred over Thanksgiving weekend.
NBC12
17-year-old in custody after teen dies in Colonial Heights shooting
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) -A 17-year-old male is in custody after police say he allegedly shot and killed another teen in Colonial Heights Wednesday afternoon. On Nov. 30, around 1:15 p.m. responded to a home in the 1100 block of Shuford Avenue on the report of a person shot. Officers...
These roads will be closed for Richmond's Dominion Energy Christmas Parade
The 39th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade is on Saturday and numerous street closures and “No Parking” zones will be in effect.
Woman speaks out after string of car break-ins in Petersburg
One woman is speaking out after being one of the victims in a wave of car break-ins across Petersburg.
Comments / 0