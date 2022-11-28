ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

NBC12

40-year-old man dies in Powhatan crash

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - A 40-year-old Powhatan man died in a crash on Anderson Highway on Nov. 19, according to Virginia State Police. The crash happened three-tenths of a mile east of Delmar Ridge Road at 12:40 a.m. Police say the driver - Lurann Q. Barley - ran off the...
NBC12

Injuries reported in Henrico crash; Dumbarton Road reopens

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A multi-vehicle crash in Henrico County closed Dumbarton Road at Hermitage Road in both directions on Wednesday morning. First responders say that injuries were reported in the crash, which was near the intersection of Westlake Avenue and Dumbarton Road around 10:20 a.m. There’s currently no information...
NBC12

Chesterfield man dies in crash over Thanksgiving weekend

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One man has died after a crash in Chesterfield over Thanksgiving weekend. Virginia State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on Chippenham Highway northbound near the Midlothian Turnpike exit on Nov. 25 at around 6:20 p.m. VSP says a 2013 Cadillac Escapade was traveling north...
NBC12

One man dead after a shooting in Henrico Walmart parking lot

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed one man in a Walmart parking lot that happened Tuesday evening. Police say the shooting occurred in the Walmart Supercenter in the 1500 block of N. Parham Road shortly before 7:13 p.m. on Nov. 29. Officials have not...
