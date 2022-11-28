Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Top 5 Heavily Shorted Internet Stocks Set to Rebound in 2023
The technology sector, which enabled Wall Street to get rid of the coronavirus-induced short bear market and formed the new bull market, suffered a bloody blow at the start of 2022. Record-high inflation compelled the Fed to turn ultra-hawkish with tighter liquidity control and a higher interest rate regime. The blood bath in the technology sector has continued year to date.
Zacks.com
Should iShares Core S&P SmallCap ETF (IJR) Be on Your Investing Radar?
IJR - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $69.55 billion, making it the largest ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
4 Stocks With Swelling Cash Flows to Enhance Your Portfolio
PUBGY - Free Report) , Encore Wire Corporation (. TGLS - Free Report) and Hudson Technologies, Inc. (. HDSN - Free Report) are worth buying. Investors flock to companies that earn profits but even a profitable business can succumb to failure if its cash flow is uneven and eventually file for bankruptcy. However, one can effectively judge a company’s resilience by evaluating its power of generating cash flow. This is because cash not only guards a company from market mayhem but also indicates that profits are being channelized in the right direction.
Zacks.com
Best ETF Areas of November
November has been a good month for the U.S. stock market. Hopes of smaller interest rate hikes from December thanks to a slight decline in inflation renewed investors’ risk-on trading. However, renewed COVID-19 outbreaks in China and the resultant lockdowns as well as a weakening global growth outlook continued to weigh on sentiments.
Zacks.com
New Analysts Initiate Coverage: Top 5 Stocks to Buy
PRTS - Free Report) , TravelCenters of America Inc. (. CLFD - Free Report) , Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (. LADR - Free Report) are a few stocks that have witnessed new analyst coverage lately. These, therefore, are expected to attract investor attention. Analysts don’t add a stock...
Zacks.com
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 6th
BP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the energy business worldwide has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.4% over the last 60 days. BP p.l.c. Price and Consensus. BP p.l.c. price-consensus-chart | BP p.l.c. Quote. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)...
Zacks.com
Dow Jones Enters New Bulls Market: ETFs to Play
DIA - Free Report) , iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (. IYY - Free Report) , Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (. Fed’s dovish comments and signs of cooling U.S. inflation raised hopes that the central bank will become less aggressive on interest-rates hikes. In the latest speech, Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that rate hikes could slow as soon as next month. This has renewed investors’ interest in riskier assets. Traders expect the Fed to increase rates by 50 bps in December, with the rates peaking in June 2023.
Zacks.com
4 Top-Rated Efficient Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio Returns
The efficiency level measures a company’s capability to transform available input into output and is often considered an important parameter for gauging a company’s potential to make profits. A company with a favorable efficiency level is expected to provide stellar returns as it is believed to be positively correlated with price performance.
Zacks.com
Is Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com
Top 5 Momentum Stocks for December After a Solid November
U.S. stock markets have been witnessing a strong recovery since mid-October after a sharp decline since the beginning of this year. In November, the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rallied 5.3%, 4.6% and 3.3%, respectively. The slowing inflation rate bolstered investors’ confidence in risky assets like equities.
Zacks.com
Is Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
4 Toxic Stocks More So Hazardous Amid Volatile Times
The U.S. equity markets have witnessed extreme volatility this year amid the Fed’s hawkish stance, the Russia-Ukraine war and inflationary concerns. With the fourth successive 75 basis points increase early this month, the Fed has vowed to continue its aggressive rate hike policy to curb high inflation. Everyone is all ears for Fed Chairman Powell’s speech today at a Brookings Institution event, which would offer further insight into future interest rate hikes. Amid exacerbated supply chain issues, stubborn inflation and aggressive rate hikes, worries of an economic slowdown may induce further bouts of volatility. At this critical juncture, it’s as important to get rid of fundamentally weak toxic stocks as it is to invest in attractively valued companies possessing fundamental strength.
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 1st
BCH - Free Report) : This banking and financial products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days. Banco De Chile Price and Consensus. Banco De Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco De Chile Quote. This Zacks Rank #1...
Zacks.com
3 Invesco Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns
With around $1.32 trillion worth of assets under management as of Sep 30, 2022, Invesco Ltd. offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes. This top-notch global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds, including equity...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 29th
IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days. Inter Parfums, Inc. Price and Consensus. Inter Parfums, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
Zacks.com
Can High Income ETFs Stay Hot in 2023?
(1:00) - Why Are Investors Investing Into Income ETFs and Will The Trend Continue?. (5:50) - Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF: DIVO. (11:25) - Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF: IDVO. (17:00) - Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF: NDIV. (24:15) - Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF: BATT.
Zacks.com
Clean Harbors (CLH) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could end...
Zacks.com
Dividend ETF (RDIV) Hits New 52-Week High
RDIV - Free Report) ) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 22.9% from its 52-week low price of $37.63/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Zacks.com
SKT or EQIX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
SKT - Free Report) and Equinix (. EQIX - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Zacks.com
Why United Therapeutics (UTHR) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Comments / 0