Detroit, MI

Metallica holding 2 separate concerts in Detroit next November in the round

 3 days ago
Metallica is coming back to Detroit next fall with two different sets, two different opening acts and two different shows.

The M72 World Tour will play at Ford Field on Friday, Nov. 10 and Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.

During Friday's show, they will have Pantera and MammothWVH as opening acts.

Sunday's show will have Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills as openers.

Two-day tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. and the show will be in the round at the 50-yard line. Variety reports that single-day tickets will go on sale Jan. 20.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
