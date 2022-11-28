Bowhunter Takes Out Two Rattlesnakes With One Arrow

Okay, this guy is just showing off at this point…

But, nonetheless, still highly impressed by this.

Shooting double is the kind of thing all hunters dream of, usually because they saw it in a movie or wanna play Robin Hood. Although, it’s generally the kind of thing you see more with bird hunters.

But, anyone who uses weapons, especially for hunting, knows the importance of being a good and confident shot. Like anything, practice makes perfect and there are definitely worse things out there to practice because well, shooting is fun.

For bowhunters, splitting arrows is always something you want to be able to do. Putting shots in consistently is what will help you make better shots out there when a massive animal you’re after steps out.

But, shooting more than one animal with one arrow seems like an impossible feat on paper.

Bring in this guy.

The video shows him lining up a shot on a rattlesnake as two of them stand there together with their heads high up in the air.

The hunter waits for the perfect moment and releases… bingo.

He hit both snakes, pinning them together with one arrow.

Granted, he was pretty close to them, but an impressive shot nonetheless, and he seemed pretty stunned as well.

Check it out: