ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade lost the spot at the Iowa State Fair it has called home for 73 years. The Fair sent Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade and three other vendors a letter informing them they would not be offered a future contract to do business.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

5 of the Best Iowa Towns to Visit During the Christmas Season

Just a few weeks ago, we found out that Valley Junction, Iowa was named the Best Christmas Town in Iowa by Reader's Digest. Their "Jingle in the Junction" event throughout the month of December is a popular stop for Iowa families that want to get into the holiday spirit. But, Valley Junction isn't the only awesome Iowa town to visit during the Christmas season! Here are five other festive places in Iowa:
IOWA STATE
1520 The Ticket

18 Super Annoying Things that People in Minnesota and Iowa Do A LOT!

You've been there... you go to the grocery store to "grab a few things" and you get to the one aisle where two old friends that haven't talked in years seem to have found each other? They park their carts right there in the middle of the aisle and everyone else might as well cease their shopping for the day. Yeah, super annoying. That's not the only thing that is happening in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin that is super annoying!
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Iowa Family Is Reunited With Prized Possession Lost In Tornado

Sadly, most Iowans have some sort of Tornado story. Whether that be losing a prized possession like this Iowa family, or bringing up anything they went through during the derecho, there are all kinds of tornado stories being told throughout the state of Iowa. The good news for this family is this story has a happy ending.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Folks in South Dakota, Iowa Back Cashless Society

Like it or not, the days of having a wallet stuffed full of all denominations of cash to cover all of our various transactions in life are quickly coming to an end as technology is now allowing us to pay virtually. At last count, 43% of Americans don’t carry cash...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Iowa

There are a lot of rules when it comes to trash. You may not give them much thought since it's so easy to pitch most things away, but there are a good number of rules and regulations. If you look at your city-issued trash bin, it likely says "no yard...
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

How Do Minnesota & South Dakota Rank In Helping Stranded Drivers?

When the next snowstorm is expected to impact the Sioux Falls area, will you be prepared? If you become stranded, what are the chances someone will stop and help you?. First of all, you should already know that living in South Dakota you're surrounded by friendly empathetic neighbors. And in most situations, you never have to question if they will do the right thing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, November 29th, 2022

(Statewide) -- It's "Giving Tuesday", and if you plan to make a donation to your favorite charity, you need to make doubly sure where the donation is going. Ashlee Kieler, a spokeswoman for the Iowa Attorney General's office, says one excellent place to confirm that a charity is legitimate is the Better Business Bureau's "wise giving" website, give-dot-org. She also suggests you Google the name of the charity and then put words behind it like 'review' or 'scam' and see what other people are talking about. Don't let yourself be forced into making a quick decision, as Kieler says a crook may claim a matching donation won't apply if your donation isn't made right away. And if you get an unsolicited call, don't trust the Caller I-D.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Here's your chance to live at an Iowa state park for free

If you've ever wanted to live in nature, a volunteer opportunity from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources may be your shot.Driving the news: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is searching for volunteers who are willing to live at its parks for up to five months in exchange for a free campsite.The program has been going on for several years.Zoom in: Volunteer campground hosts who can assist with daily operations — like talking with visitors — are needed from May to October.A wide mix of people apply to be park hosts, including retirees, people who have free summers and out-of-state visitors, said Zachary Faust of the Iowa DNR.Volunteers are expected to live in their own campers. Some of the parks that need people include Clear Lake, Walnut Woods, George Wyth, Pikes Peak and Lake Wapello.How to apply: Visit the Iowa DNR site here.Of note: State officials evicted Iowa DNR rangers from 23 state parks earlier this year because of needed repairs at their state-owned houses.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Chance Of Snow Returns To Eastern Iowa Later Today

Living in Iowa, we don't need many reminders that the weather can change in the blink of an eye. Just last week I enjoyed Thanksgiving while sitting on the deck at my brother's house. In fact, the weather remained warm right through the weekend. But today, many parts of Iowa will get a reminder that it's late November in the Midwest.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Iowa’s Democrats are getting bulldozed

The 2022 Midterms confirmed one thing about Iowa — it is not a swing state anymore. Republicans ran the table, as they retained all their statewide offices by comfortable margins. In addition, the GOP managed to flip Iowa’s fourth house seat in the 3rd Congressional District and the office of the state attorney general. This almost gave them a clean sweep, but Democrats held onto the office of state auditor.
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Harris’s sparrows, Iowa’s biggest, put in rare winter appearance

There was fight taking place on my platform bird feeder. A big stranger, a Harris’s sparrow, had flown in, and two male house sparrows were trying to drive him away. The two smaller sparrows pecked at him and hit him with their wings, but the big guy stood his ground and fought back.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy