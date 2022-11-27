Read full article on original website
Did You Know This Actress Was Born In Small Town Minnesota?
There are many celebrities that have once called Minnesota home and it seems like every week, I am learning about a new celebrity that is a Minnesotan! I just had this happen with an actress on a show I have been watching. I also recently learned about a reality star...
KCCI.com
Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns
DES MOINES, Iowa — Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade lost the spot at the Iowa State Fair it has called home for 73 years. The Fair sent Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade and three other vendors a letter informing them they would not be offered a future contract to do business.
Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Among Best for Girls’ Night Out
With another weekend on the horizon, now is the ideal time to start planning that next get-together with your closest friends. And if you're looking for just the right combination of fun and affordability for your outing, the Tri-State Area is the place to be. Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota...
5 of the Best Iowa Towns to Visit During the Christmas Season
Just a few weeks ago, we found out that Valley Junction, Iowa was named the Best Christmas Town in Iowa by Reader's Digest. Their "Jingle in the Junction" event throughout the month of December is a popular stop for Iowa families that want to get into the holiday spirit. But, Valley Junction isn't the only awesome Iowa town to visit during the Christmas season! Here are five other festive places in Iowa:
18 Super Annoying Things that People in Minnesota and Iowa Do A LOT!
You've been there... you go to the grocery store to "grab a few things" and you get to the one aisle where two old friends that haven't talked in years seem to have found each other? They park their carts right there in the middle of the aisle and everyone else might as well cease their shopping for the day. Yeah, super annoying. That's not the only thing that is happening in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin that is super annoying!
Iowa Family Is Reunited With Prized Possession Lost In Tornado
Sadly, most Iowans have some sort of Tornado story. Whether that be losing a prized possession like this Iowa family, or bringing up anything they went through during the derecho, there are all kinds of tornado stories being told throughout the state of Iowa. The good news for this family is this story has a happy ending.
Folks in South Dakota, Iowa Back Cashless Society
Like it or not, the days of having a wallet stuffed full of all denominations of cash to cover all of our various transactions in life are quickly coming to an end as technology is now allowing us to pay virtually. At last count, 43% of Americans don’t carry cash...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Iowa
There are a lot of rules when it comes to trash. You may not give them much thought since it's so easy to pitch most things away, but there are a good number of rules and regulations. If you look at your city-issued trash bin, it likely says "no yard...
You Won’t Believe What Minnesota Rapper Yung Gravy Does With All The Bras From His Shows
Rapper Yung Gravy has garnered quite the following and he happens to be from Minnesota. You won't believe what he does with all the bras that get thrown at him at his concerts. If you didn't know, the popular rapper Yung Gravy is actually from Minnesota. He even performed in...
How Do Minnesota & South Dakota Rank In Helping Stranded Drivers?
When the next snowstorm is expected to impact the Sioux Falls area, will you be prepared? If you become stranded, what are the chances someone will stop and help you?. First of all, you should already know that living in South Dakota you're surrounded by friendly empathetic neighbors. And in most situations, you never have to question if they will do the right thing.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, November 29th, 2022
(Statewide) -- It's "Giving Tuesday", and if you plan to make a donation to your favorite charity, you need to make doubly sure where the donation is going. Ashlee Kieler, a spokeswoman for the Iowa Attorney General's office, says one excellent place to confirm that a charity is legitimate is the Better Business Bureau's "wise giving" website, give-dot-org. She also suggests you Google the name of the charity and then put words behind it like 'review' or 'scam' and see what other people are talking about. Don't let yourself be forced into making a quick decision, as Kieler says a crook may claim a matching donation won't apply if your donation isn't made right away. And if you get an unsolicited call, don't trust the Caller I-D.
Here's your chance to live at an Iowa state park for free
If you've ever wanted to live in nature, a volunteer opportunity from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources may be your shot.Driving the news: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is searching for volunteers who are willing to live at its parks for up to five months in exchange for a free campsite.The program has been going on for several years.Zoom in: Volunteer campground hosts who can assist with daily operations — like talking with visitors — are needed from May to October.A wide mix of people apply to be park hosts, including retirees, people who have free summers and out-of-state visitors, said Zachary Faust of the Iowa DNR.Volunteers are expected to live in their own campers. Some of the parks that need people include Clear Lake, Walnut Woods, George Wyth, Pikes Peak and Lake Wapello.How to apply: Visit the Iowa DNR site here.Of note: State officials evicted Iowa DNR rangers from 23 state parks earlier this year because of needed repairs at their state-owned houses.
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
Chance Of Snow Returns To Eastern Iowa Later Today
Living in Iowa, we don't need many reminders that the weather can change in the blink of an eye. Just last week I enjoyed Thanksgiving while sitting on the deck at my brother's house. In fact, the weather remained warm right through the weekend. But today, many parts of Iowa will get a reminder that it's late November in the Midwest.
Like Kiss Cams? A New Holiday Movie Filmed In Minnesota Is Streaming On Hulu!
A brand new Christmas movie has been filmed right here in Minnesota! Yay! I just watched the trailer for a new holiday movie called fittingly, "Merry Kiss Cam." The show premiered on Hulu over the Thanksgiving weekend, and if you didn't catch it, features lots of Minnesota business locations around the Duluth area. Catch the trailer below.
Have You Fallen For The $8,000 ‘Casey’s Pizza’ Scam in Minnesota?
This morning, I received some notifications on my phone that I had messages on my FB account. I visited my Facebook Messenger, and a really good friend of mine, who KNOWS that my son absolutely LOVES Casey's Pizza, sent me an invite from Casey's General Store for their 'Casey's' Celebration Gifts.'
This Botched Hanging Was the Last Public Execution in Minnesota
The state of Minnesota abolished the death penalty over 100 years ago in 1911. Ever wonder why? Well, as the saying goes, for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction, and that certainly was the case when it comes to capital punishment. As it turns out, we can...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Iowa’s Democrats are getting bulldozed
The 2022 Midterms confirmed one thing about Iowa — it is not a swing state anymore. Republicans ran the table, as they retained all their statewide offices by comfortable margins. In addition, the GOP managed to flip Iowa’s fourth house seat in the 3rd Congressional District and the office of the state attorney general. This almost gave them a clean sweep, but Democrats held onto the office of state auditor.
theperrynews.com
Harris’s sparrows, Iowa’s biggest, put in rare winter appearance
There was fight taking place on my platform bird feeder. A big stranger, a Harris’s sparrow, had flown in, and two male house sparrows were trying to drive him away. The two smaller sparrows pecked at him and hit him with their wings, but the big guy stood his ground and fought back.
