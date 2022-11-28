Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
With 95% efficacy, drug could eradicate rare sleeping sickness, researchers say
Although African trypanosomiasis, also known as sleeping sickness, has fallen in prominence to become extremely rare, the drug acoziborole may help the World Health Organization's goal of eradicating the parasitic disease by 2030, according to researchers. In a phase 2/3 trial, 208 hospitalized patients with the disease in the Democratic...
beckershospitalreview.com
'An infodemic alongside a pandemic': 5 health experts react to Twitter's dropped misinformation ban
Many health experts are voicing an outcry after Twitter dropped its policy to label tweets that promote misinformation about COVID-19 on Nov. 23. After Elon Musk took over the social media platform in late October and laid off about half of its workforce, many health experts have questioned the site's power to moderate content and combat misinformation.
beckershospitalreview.com
Drug overdoses triple among older adults, CDC finds
Rates of death from drug overdoses among seniors has more than tripled in the past two decades, the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics found. Although drug overdose death rates are lower for older adults than other age groups, the rate has been climbing, according to a November report. In 2000, the rate was 2.4 per 100,000 people ages 65 and older. In 2020, the rate increased to 8.8 per 100,000.
beckershospitalreview.com
Patient deaths could overshadow Alzheimer's drug trial results
Eisai said lecanemab, its Alzheimer's drug candidate that Biogen is co-marketing, did not cause trial participants to hemorrhage and die. "Eisai has established a rigorous safety monitoring process to ensure patient safety," the Japanese drugmaker said in a Nov. 29 news release. "This includes an independent data safety monitoring committee of external experts. All the available safety information indicates that lecanemab therapy is not associated with an increased risk of death overall."
beckershospitalreview.com
Long COVID may cost US economy $3.7 trillion
The CDC estimates long COVID-19 affects 7.7 million to 23 million Americans, which could cost trillions of dollars in treatment and economic impact, according to CNBC. People with long COVID experience symptoms continuously or in waves for weeks, months or years. The lingering symptoms make it challenging for people with long COVID to work regularly and obtain life insurance. The economic impact of long COVID could extend to additional household debt, less retirement savings and "financial ruin," according to the report.
beckershospitalreview.com
'Gaslighting' is 2022's word of the year. Healthcare is not immune to its flame.
"Gaslighting" was Merriam-Webster's word of the year in 2022, the dictionary announced Nov. 28. As "gaslighting" has become more pervasive in the English language, it has gained associations with the medical field — albeit less obvious ones than last year's word, "vaccine." Gaslighting — "the act or practice of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Medical terms used by physicians often confuse patients, study suggests
A new study in JAMA suggests patients may be misinterpreting medical terms used by physicians, affecting health outcomes. Despite physicians acknowledging medical jargon should be avoided, healthcare practitioners still frequently use it when talking with patients. The findings showed that the 215 respondents had a varied understanding of medical jargon...
beckershospitalreview.com
VA failed to protect 500,000 employees' COVID-19 vaccination data
The Department of Veterans Affairs admitted it failed to protect the COVID-19 vaccination status data for about 500,000 of its employees after a spreadsheet containing the information was improperly shared in October 2021, FedScoop reported Nov. 30. In 2021, the names and vaccination statuses of approximately 500,000 employees were disclosed...
beckershospitalreview.com
The nursing-physician dynamic: A missing link in the burnout epidemic?
Rachel, a first-year resident physician in internal medicine, receives a code blue page. As she rushes to the bedside, she finds herself in one of the most daunting situations in healthcare. She isn't alone though; by her side is a senior resident physician and an expert team of nurses. Kim,...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 states with the largest decreases to travel nurse pay
The average weekly travel nurse pay in November in the U.S. was $3,204, down 16.32 percent from $3,829 during the same month in 2021, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace. While this is among the largest year-over-year decreases Vivian Health has seen in 2022,...
beckershospitalreview.com
750 NPs on their working relationship with physicians: 4 insights
A majority of nurse practitioners have a positive working relationship with physicians, although most also said they'd like to see their scope of practice increased, a Nov. 30 Medscape report found. For the report, Medscape surveyed 750 professionally active nurse practitioners in the U.S. between June 6 and Aug. 9.
beckershospitalreview.com
The ins and outs of charges for MyChart messages
While hospitals and health systems have garnered attention lately for announcing they would charge patients up to $50 for certain MyChart messages, the rule that allowed them to do so was rolled out in 2020. The Current Procedural Terminology, or CPT, codes released that year gave providers a way to...
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA approves 1st fecal transplant therapy for C. diff
The FDA approved the first fecal transplant therapy, Rebyota, for people with ongoing Clostridioides difficile, ABC News reported Nov. 30. Rebyota is a therapy manufactured by stool donations that are screened for dozens of infections and viruses. It is delivered via the rectum as a one-time procedure. Two studies showed 70 percent of people who received Rebyota overcame C. diff after eight weeks, compared to 58 percent of patients who received a placebo.
beckershospitalreview.com
Arkansas health system suffers data breach; 85K patients impacted
Mena (Ark.) Regional Health System is notifying patients that an unauthorized party has accessed its systems and removed a limited number of files that may have contained their personal information. On Nov. 8, the health systems learned that an unauthorized party had removed one or more files from its systems...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 highly used clinical algorithms that contain racial bias
A coalition, created by New York City, has identified three highly used healthcare algorithms that contain racial bias, Politico reported Nov. 28. The Coalition to End Racism aims to spread awareness about algorithms that amplify bias and exacerbate care disparities. In a recent report, the coalition highlighted three highly used algorithms that contain racial biases:
beckershospitalreview.com
Astria Health ending heart surgery program due to staff, cost
Sunnyside, Washington-based Astria Health is ending all heart procedures and interventional cardiology services at its clinics and Astria Sunnyside Hospital, YakTriNews reported Nov. 28. Heart procedures and services will stop on Dec. 16. The closing is due to staffing challenges and the rising costs of supplies and labor. The hospital...
beckershospitalreview.com
NYU Langone Health hires women's health director
New York City-based NYU Langone Health has named Melissa Fana, MD, director of women's health for Suffolk County and chief of service for breast surgery at Long Island (N.Y.) Community Hospital. Dr. Fana, a breast surgical oncologist, will develop a comprehensive women's health program in Suffolk County over the next...
beckershospitalreview.com
Alaska hospital CEO steps down
Anne Marie Lynch is no longer CEO of Anchorage, Alaska-based North Star Behavioral Health System, the Anchorage Daily News reported Nov. 30. Employees were notified Nov. 29 via email that Ms. Lynch was stepping down "effective immediately" and moving to an Indiana hospital, according to the newspaper, which obtained a screenshot of the email.
beckershospitalreview.com
California hospital losing staff 'left and right' to competitors that can pay more, COO says
Like most hospitals and health systems, staffing is the number one priority for Colton, Calif.-based Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, a 3,500-employee organization that faces stiff competition in the labor market from big-box stores that can afford to pay staff more. Andrew Goldfrach, COO of Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, joined the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Employee inappropriately accessed Nevada hospital's EHR system
An employee of University Medical Center of Southern Nevada inappropriately accessed its EHR system, allowing the individual to gain access to 1,861 patients medical records. The Las Vegas-based health system learned the employee had access to patients' medical records from May 19, 2021, to Sept. 22. The information potentially accessed could have included demographic information, clinical information or insurance information, according to a Nov. 11 breach notification from the health system.
Comments / 0