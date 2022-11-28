Rates of death from drug overdoses among seniors has more than tripled in the past two decades, the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics found. Although drug overdose death rates are lower for older adults than other age groups, the rate has been climbing, according to a November report. In 2000, the rate was 2.4 per 100,000 people ages 65 and older. In 2020, the rate increased to 8.8 per 100,000.

