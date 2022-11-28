Read full article on original website
Related
The Hempshire Group Q3 Revenue Declines 59% YoY, Settles All Debt
The Hempshire Group, Inc. (formerly Hoist Capital Corp.) HMPSF (TSXV: HMPG) reported Tuesday its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, revealing third-quarter revenue of $19.833, down 59% from $48,756 in the same period of 2021. Q3 Financial Summary. Gross profit was $7,541, compared to...
The Flowr Corp. Q3 Revenue Declines 28% YoY, Here Are The Details
The Flowr Corporation FLWPF (TSX.V:FLWR) released its financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022. Net revenue was CA$1.8 million, a 28% decrease compared to CA$2.5 million in Q3 2021. Gross loss before fair value adjustments, was CA$1.4 million compared to loss of CA$4.7 million in Q3 2021. Net...
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Q2 203 Revenue Grows 9% YoY To $962K
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation GWAY revenue in the Q2 2023 was CA$1.3 million ($962,000) an increase of 9% compared to CA$.1.2 million in the Q2 2022. Gross profit was CA$601,816 compared to CA$262,329 in Q2 2022. Loss and comprehensive loss was CA$452,935 compared to a loss of CA$1.3 million in...
Designer Brands Plummets After Q3 Miss, FY22 EPS Outlook Cut
Designer Brands Inc DBI reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.4% year-on-year to $865.02 million, missing the consensus of $866.65 million. Comparable sales rose 3.0% on top of comparable sales of 40.8% for 3Q21. Adjusted EPS of $0.67 missed the analyst consensus of $0.72. Gross profit margin contracted 370 basis...
Lands' End Plunges After Posting Q3 Earnings Below Street View
Lands' End Inc LE reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 1.3% year-on-year to $370.98 million, missing the consensus of $383.36 million. Global eCommerce revenue decreased 4.6% Y/Y. Net revenue in U.S. eCommerce fell 1.3%, and International eCommerce declined 19.6%, both primarily driven by lower consumer demand resulting from macroeconomic...
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings
Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%
Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
Why Asana Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower After Hours
Asana Inc ASAN shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter financial results, issued soft guidance and warned of continuing macroeconomic pressures. What Happened: Asana said third-quarter revenue increased 41% year-over-year to $141.4 million. The number beat average analyst estimates of $139.37 billion. The company...
Snowflake Analysts Remain Bullish Post Q3 Results Amid Volatility
Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Buy on Snowflake Inc SNOW and reduced the price target from $240 to $165. Snowflake demonstrated strong growth in Q3, with product revenue growing 67% Y/Y while revenue upside flowed through to operating profit and adjusted free cash flow. However, the company provided Q4...
After Cramer Called This Stock A Great Inflation Hedge, Buying This Option Would Have More Than Doubled Your Money
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round" said on Monday that Rio Tinto Plc RIO is a great hedge against long-term inflation. Shares of the company closed over 4% higher on Tuesday on the NYSE as iron ore prices rose above the $100 mark for the first time since September.
Buying This Apple Option On Black Friday Amid iPhone 14 Shortage Could've Doubled Your Money
On Black Friday, shoppers looking for Apple's latest high-end phones reportedly returned empty-handed from its stores as the iPhone-maker struggles with production issues in China. Apple's key manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou is likely to see production shortfalls of close to 6 million iPhone Pro units this year as a result...
After-Hours Action: Why Marvell Technology Stock Is Tumbling
Marvell Technology Inc MRVL shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company turned in worse-than-expected financial results, issued guidance below estimates, and warned of a negative impact from "inventory reductions." What Happened: Marvell said third-quarter revenue grew by 27% year-over-year to $1.537 billion. The number missed average...
Splunk's Improved Margins Likely Support Shares In Current Environment, Analysts Say
Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Buy on Splunk Inc SPLK and reduced the price target from $118 to $100. Splunk's 3Q earnings release demonstrated the model's substantial leverage, where the company's Revenue outperformance and expense controls drove an Operating Margin of 21.3% compared to guidance for 6%-8%. Revenue during...
These Analysts Slash Price Targets On Snowflake Following Q3 Results
Snowflake Inc. SNOW posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued product revenue guidance. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue surged 67% year-over-year to $557 million, topping analysts’ estimates of $539.1 million. Its earnings came in at 11 cents per share, which beat average estimates of 4 cents per share.
Why Investors Are Pulling The Plug On ChargePoint Stock After Hours
ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. What Happened: ChargePoint said third-quarter revenue increased 93% year-over-year to $125.34 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $132.12 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The EV charging company reported a quarterly...
This Analyst Opts To Stay On The Sidelines Until Leslie's Return To Stable & Sustainable Growth
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of Leslie's Inc LESL and lowered the price target from $16 to $15. Leslie's reported strong 4Q22 results and reiterated its long-term financial outlook, said the analyst. The results highlighted progress on structural initiatives, including targeting...
Braxia Scientific Q2 2023 Financial Results: Health Clinic Ketamine Treatments Increases 34.5% YoY
Braxia Scientific Corp., BRAX BRAXF (FWB: 4960), a medical research and telemedicine company with clinics providing innovative ketamine and psilocybin treatments for depression and related disorders, announced the filing of its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022. "We are executing our...
2 Top Growth Stocks Down 42.6% and 68.5% to Buy Before They Rebound in 2023
These relatively reliable healthcare businesses are performing much better than their beaten-down stock prices would suggest.
PsyBio Therapeutics Reports Interim Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PsyBio Therapeutics Corp. PSYB PSYBF reported its unaudited interim financial results for the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. PsyBio, a fully integrated and intellectual property-driven biotechnology company, develops new psycho-targeted therapies aimed at the potential treatment of mental health problems, neurological disorders, and other human health conditions.
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Eversource Energy
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Eversource Energy ES stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0