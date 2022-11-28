ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hempshire Group Q3 Revenue Declines 59% YoY, Settles All Debt

The Hempshire Group, Inc. (formerly Hoist Capital Corp.) HMPSF (TSXV: HMPG) reported Tuesday its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, revealing third-quarter revenue of $19.833, down 59% from $48,756 in the same period of 2021. Q3 Financial Summary. Gross profit was $7,541, compared to...
The Flowr Corp. Q3 Revenue Declines 28% YoY, Here Are The Details

The Flowr Corporation FLWPF (TSX.V:FLWR) released its financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022. Net revenue was CA$1.8 million, a 28% decrease compared to CA$2.5 million in Q3 2021. Gross loss before fair value adjustments, was CA$1.4 million compared to loss of CA$4.7 million in Q3 2021. Net...
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Q2 203 Revenue Grows 9% YoY To $962K

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation GWAY revenue in the Q2 2023 was CA$1.3 million ($962,000) an increase of 9% compared to CA$.1.2 million in the Q2 2022. Gross profit was CA$601,816 compared to CA$262,329 in Q2 2022. Loss and comprehensive loss was CA$452,935 compared to a loss of CA$1.3 million in...
Designer Brands Plummets After Q3 Miss, FY22 EPS Outlook Cut

Designer Brands Inc DBI reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.4% year-on-year to $865.02 million, missing the consensus of $866.65 million. Comparable sales rose 3.0% on top of comparable sales of 40.8% for 3Q21. Adjusted EPS of $0.67 missed the analyst consensus of $0.72. Gross profit margin contracted 370 basis...
Lands' End Plunges After Posting Q3 Earnings Below Street View

Lands' End Inc LE reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 1.3% year-on-year to $370.98 million, missing the consensus of $383.36 million. Global eCommerce revenue decreased 4.6% Y/Y. Net revenue in U.S. eCommerce fell 1.3%, and International eCommerce declined 19.6%, both primarily driven by lower consumer demand resulting from macroeconomic...
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings

Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%

Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
Why Asana Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower After Hours

Asana Inc ASAN shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter financial results, issued soft guidance and warned of continuing macroeconomic pressures. What Happened: Asana said third-quarter revenue increased 41% year-over-year to $141.4 million. The number beat average analyst estimates of $139.37 billion. The company...
Snowflake Analysts Remain Bullish Post Q3 Results Amid Volatility

Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Buy on Snowflake Inc SNOW and reduced the price target from $240 to $165. Snowflake demonstrated strong growth in Q3, with product revenue growing 67% Y/Y while revenue upside flowed through to operating profit and adjusted free cash flow. However, the company provided Q4...
After-Hours Action: Why Marvell Technology Stock Is Tumbling

Marvell Technology Inc MRVL shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company turned in worse-than-expected financial results, issued guidance below estimates, and warned of a negative impact from "inventory reductions." What Happened: Marvell said third-quarter revenue grew by 27% year-over-year to $1.537 billion. The number missed average...
These Analysts Slash Price Targets On Snowflake Following Q3 Results

Snowflake Inc. SNOW posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued product revenue guidance. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue surged 67% year-over-year to $557 million, topping analysts’ estimates of $539.1 million. Its earnings came in at 11 cents per share, which beat average estimates of 4 cents per share.
Why Investors Are Pulling The Plug On ChargePoint Stock After Hours

ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. What Happened: ChargePoint said third-quarter revenue increased 93% year-over-year to $125.34 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $132.12 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The EV charging company reported a quarterly...
Braxia Scientific Q2 2023 Financial Results: Health Clinic Ketamine Treatments Increases 34.5% YoY

Braxia Scientific Corp., BRAX BRAXF (FWB: 4960), a medical research and telemedicine company with clinics providing innovative ketamine and psilocybin treatments for depression and related disorders, announced the filing of its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022. "We are executing our...
PsyBio Therapeutics Reports Interim Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

PsyBio Therapeutics Corp. PSYB PSYBF reported its unaudited interim financial results for the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. PsyBio, a fully integrated and intellectual property-driven biotechnology company, develops new psycho-targeted therapies aimed at the potential treatment of mental health problems, neurological disorders, and other human health conditions.
Analyst Ratings for Eversource Energy

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Eversource Energy ES stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
