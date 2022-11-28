Read full article on original website
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings
Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%
Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
After Cramer Called This Stock A Great Inflation Hedge, Buying This Option Would Have More Than Doubled Your Money
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round" said on Monday that Rio Tinto Plc RIO is a great hedge against long-term inflation. Shares of the company closed over 4% higher on Tuesday on the NYSE as iron ore prices rose above the $100 mark for the first time since September.
Analyst Ratings for Eversource Energy
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Eversource Energy ES stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
5 Salesforce Analysts Offer Their Takes On Q3 Print, Taylor's Departure As Co-CEO
Bret Taylor’s departure creates “a new ripple in the narrative,” one analyst said. The company seems to be ahead of its cost reduction target, another analyst stated. Salesforce Inc CRM recently reported its third-quarter results and that Bret Taylor will step down as co-CEO. Here's how analysts...
Analyst Ratings for Otis Worldwide
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Otis Worldwide OTIS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Otis Worldwide has an average price target of $75.25 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $65.00.
General Electric Board Approves Healthcare Division Spinoff, Likely To Begin Trading On January 4
General Electric Co's GE board approved the previously announced spinoff of its healthcare business, GE Healthcare Holding LLC. Before such a spinoff, GE HealthCare will likely be converted into a corporation and renamed GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. The company will likely begin trading on Nasdaq on January 4, 2023, under...
Analyst Ratings for Snowflake
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Snowflake SNOW within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Snowflake has an average price target of $199.69 with a high of $248.00 and a low of $140.00.
Where SEI Investments Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on SEI Investments SEIC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Analyst Ratings for OncoCyte
OncoCyte OCX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, OncoCyte has an average price target of $0.85 with a high of $1.40 and a low of $0.50.
Where TriplePoint Venture Gwth Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, TriplePoint Venture Gwth TPVG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $14.12 versus the current price of TriplePoint Venture Gwth at $12.915, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Expert Ratings for State Street
State Street STT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $80.0 versus the current price of State Street at $78.82, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'
Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Analyst Ratings for Palo Alto Networks
Over the past 3 months, 19 analysts have published their opinion on Palo Alto Networks PANW stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
Here's Where Morgan Stanley Bets The Housing Market Goes In 2023
Researchers at Morgan Stanley MS expect the housing market to take a dive in 2023, blowing cold air on those who purchased a home in 2022. What Happened: Morgan Stanley anticipates a 4% year-over-year gain in U.S. home prices by the end of 2022 as determined by the Case-Shiller Index.
The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week
Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
7 Analysts Have This to Say About State Street
Within the last quarter, State Street STT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, State Street has an average price target of $80.0 with a high of $95.00 and a low of $66.00.
Why Okta Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 14%; Here Are 27 Stocks Moving Premarket
Pacifico Acquisition Corp. PAFO shares rose 40.9% to $7.58 in pre-market trading after dipping around 43% on Wednesday. Otonomy, Inc. OTIC rose 17.1% to $0.2101 in pre-market trading after dropping around 22% on Wednesday. Otonomy recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.18 per share. Kalera Public Limited Company KAL shares...
