Two burned bodies found on the Northshore

Police say they are investigating after finding a pair of burned bodies in the Historic Downtown Covington.

"On Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 7:00 AM, the Covington Police Department responded to the scene of an apparent double homicide where two people were burned beyond recognition," according to a social media post.

It happened in the 500 block of E. Gibson Street in Covington.

"The scene is currently active and there are no details to release."

Cops said they would share more information as it becomes available.

While the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's office will determine the identity of the two bodies, there is a report that the victims are a retired pastor from St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Covington and a church employee.

The church this afternoon released the following statement: "We are aware of news reports of an apparent double homicide in downtown Covington. There is speculation about the identity of the victims, but until this is confirmed by the coroner's office, we cannot speculate about their identities. Please pray for the victims and their families while we wait for final confirmation."

According to WWL-TV, the church confirms that Fr. Otis Young and Pastoral Associate Ruth Prats have not been seen since Sunday.