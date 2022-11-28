ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%

Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Pentair

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Pentair PNR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings

Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week

Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Snowflake Analysts Remain Bullish Post Q3 Results Amid Volatility

Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Buy on Snowflake Inc SNOW and reduced the price target from $240 to $165. Snowflake demonstrated strong growth in Q3, with product revenue growing 67% Y/Y while revenue upside flowed through to operating profit and adjusted free cash flow. However, the company provided Q4...
Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
Analyst Ratings for Snowflake

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Snowflake SNOW within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Snowflake has an average price target of $199.69 with a high of $248.00 and a low of $140.00.
Analyst Ratings for Otis Worldwide

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Otis Worldwide OTIS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Otis Worldwide has an average price target of $75.25 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $65.00.
Analyst Ratings for Eversource Energy

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Eversource Energy ES stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Analyst Ratings for Palo Alto Networks

Over the past 3 months, 19 analysts have published their opinion on Palo Alto Networks PANW stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Why This PagSeguro Analyst Is Turning Bearish

PagSeguro Digital Ltd’s PAGS stock has underperformed this year and could be close to the bottom. Yet there are still downside risks to the consensus estimates, according to Goldman Sachs. The PagSeguro Analyst: Tito Labarta downgraded PagSeguro from Neutral to Sell while slashing the price target from $15 to...
Where SEI Investments Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on SEI Investments SEIC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'

Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...
Skechers' Margins Slated For Strong Expansion In 2023, Says Analyst

Raymond James analyst Rick Patel reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Skechers USA Inc SKX and raised the price target from $40 to $48. The analyst continues to believe margins are positioned for strong expansion in 2023. He thinks the underlying demand for SKX remains healthy, and sees...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock increased by 7.8% to $0.24 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million. Volta VLTA stock increased by 5.88% to $0.56. Trading volume for this security closed at 145.0K, accounting for 3.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $97.1 million.
Why Investors Are Pulling The Plug On ChargePoint Stock After Hours

ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. What Happened: ChargePoint said third-quarter revenue increased 93% year-over-year to $125.34 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $132.12 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The EV charging company reported a quarterly...
Benzinga

