Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings

Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%

Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
Nasdaq Turns Lower; Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 300 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.99% to 34,246.47 while the NASDAQ fell 0.31% to 11,432.19. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.44% to 4,062.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares rose by...
Gold Surges Over 3%; Dollar General Profit Misses Views

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling around 175 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.51% to 34,413 while the NASDAQ rose 0.18% to 11,488.56. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.02% to 4,079.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares...
Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'

Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...
PVH, Five Below, Okta And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 300 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. Vaxxinity, Inc. VAXX shares jumped 27% to $3.33. Vaxxinity recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.15 per share. Arco Platform Limited ARCE shares gained...
US Stocks Mixed After Wednesday's Rally

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones falling around 180 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.52% to 34,408.74 while the NASDAQ rose 0.40% to 11,514.26. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.18% to 4,087.37. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week

Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
Designer Brands Plummets After Q3 Miss, FY22 EPS Outlook Cut

Designer Brands Inc DBI reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.4% year-on-year to $865.02 million, missing the consensus of $866.65 million. Comparable sales rose 3.0% on top of comparable sales of 40.8% for 3Q21. Adjusted EPS of $0.67 missed the analyst consensus of $0.72. Gross profit margin contracted 370 basis...
Why Investors Are Pulling The Plug On ChargePoint Stock After Hours

ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. What Happened: ChargePoint said third-quarter revenue increased 93% year-over-year to $125.34 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $132.12 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The EV charging company reported a quarterly...
UnitedHealth Group Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group. Looking at options history for UnitedHealth Group UNH we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 9% of the investors opened...
300M Dogecoin Whale Transfer Triggers Price Jump — Elon Musk Behind The Pump?

Nearly 300 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD worth $30 million have been moved from the wallets of the largest Dogecoin whale, according to a popular on-chain data provider. What Happened: On Monday, Lookonchain posted a tweet about market makers and whales and their impact on cryptocurrency prices. The post said that market makers and whales always move ahead of price increases.
