Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings
Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%
Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
After Cramer Called This Stock A Great Inflation Hedge, Buying This Option Would Have More Than Doubled Your Money
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round" said on Monday that Rio Tinto Plc RIO is a great hedge against long-term inflation. Shares of the company closed over 4% higher on Tuesday on the NYSE as iron ore prices rose above the $100 mark for the first time since September.
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
Nasdaq Turns Lower; Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 300 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.99% to 34,246.47 while the NASDAQ fell 0.31% to 11,432.19. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.44% to 4,062.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares rose by...
Gold Surges Over 3%; Dollar General Profit Misses Views
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling around 175 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.51% to 34,413 while the NASDAQ rose 0.18% to 11,488.56. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.02% to 4,079.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares...
Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'
Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...
Costco Wholesale Analyst Sees Multi-Year Opportunity For Further Growth; Remains Buyer Of COST
Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation COST and raised the price target from $560 to $570. Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and FX, consolidated comparable sales increased 5.3% y/y in November. Management noted that inflation tailwinds for...
A Philanthropic Activist Investor Maintains Stakes In 2 Canadian Railroad Stocks Paying Dividends
British billionaire Chris Hohn is an activist investor who founded The Children's Investment (TCI) Fund Management in 2003. The fund manages The Children's Investment Master Fund. TCI Fund Management is value-oriented and invests globally in businesses with sustainable competitive advantages, using activism to drive desired outcomes when neccessary. The profits...
PVH, Five Below, Okta And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 300 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. Vaxxinity, Inc. VAXX shares jumped 27% to $3.33. Vaxxinity recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.15 per share. Arco Platform Limited ARCE shares gained...
US Stocks Mixed After Wednesday's Rally
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones falling around 180 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.52% to 34,408.74 while the NASDAQ rose 0.40% to 11,514.26. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.18% to 4,087.37. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
Is The Hedge Fund Love Affair With Tech Stocks Over? Goldman Sachs Data Provides A Clue
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, labor, education and retail went virtual with tech companies of all stripes seeing a boom. Big tech performed especially well and hedge funds played a significant role in the purchase of those equities. Times have changed as a recession threatens the U.S. economy,...
The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week
Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
Ford Stock Forms 2 Bullish Patterns Under This Indicator: Is A Bull Market On The Horizon?
Ford is trading in a falling channel pattern on the daily chart and has set up a bull flag pattern on the weekly time frame. If the stock breaks up from the patterns, Ford will regain the 200-day SMA, signaling a bull cycle. Ford Motor Company F gapped up 1.37%...
Designer Brands Plummets After Q3 Miss, FY22 EPS Outlook Cut
Designer Brands Inc DBI reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.4% year-on-year to $865.02 million, missing the consensus of $866.65 million. Comparable sales rose 3.0% on top of comparable sales of 40.8% for 3Q21. Adjusted EPS of $0.67 missed the analyst consensus of $0.72. Gross profit margin contracted 370 basis...
Why Investors Are Pulling The Plug On ChargePoint Stock After Hours
ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. What Happened: ChargePoint said third-quarter revenue increased 93% year-over-year to $125.34 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $132.12 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The EV charging company reported a quarterly...
Buying This Apple Option On Black Friday Amid iPhone 14 Shortage Could've Doubled Your Money
On Black Friday, shoppers looking for Apple's latest high-end phones reportedly returned empty-handed from its stores as the iPhone-maker struggles with production issues in China. Apple's key manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou is likely to see production shortfalls of close to 6 million iPhone Pro units this year as a result...
UnitedHealth Group Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group. Looking at options history for UnitedHealth Group UNH we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 9% of the investors opened...
300M Dogecoin Whale Transfer Triggers Price Jump — Elon Musk Behind The Pump?
Nearly 300 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD worth $30 million have been moved from the wallets of the largest Dogecoin whale, according to a popular on-chain data provider. What Happened: On Monday, Lookonchain posted a tweet about market makers and whales and their impact on cryptocurrency prices. The post said that market makers and whales always move ahead of price increases.
