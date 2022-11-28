ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binance Hires Trump's Former Audit Firm To Verify Cryptocurrency Reserves

Binance BNB/USD has appointed accounting firm Mazars to verify its proof of reserves (PoR), weeks after the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange FTX. As part of the PoR upgrade, Binance chose Mazars — the accounting firm that worked for former U.S. President Donald Trump — as its official auditor to carry out a "third party financial verification."
Bankman-Fried Takes Blame For FTX, But Skirts Questions In GMA Interview: 'I Wasn't Spending Time Or Effort Trying To Manage Risk'

FTX co-founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, once a beloved leader in the cryptocurrency sector, is now being labeled a criminal. The disgraced entrepreneur is currently on a media tour to discuss how the exchange he founded went into disarray, but appears to be having a tough time answering pointed questions as evidenced by a recent interview with George Stephanopoulos for “Good Morning America."
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings

Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
EXCLUSIVE: Binance Exec Says It Only Took 2 Hours To Know FTX Deal Was Dead — 'We Were Between A Rock And A Hard Place'

Binance was in talks to acquire FTX for less than a single day. It turns out it only took the Binance team two hours to back out of the deal. What To Know: Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world and one of the few big players left standing following the collapse of FTX. The crypto exchange considered a takeover of FTX following its downfall, but a quick look at the company's books steered the team away from the deal.
Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'

Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...
Is Bitcoin The Only Crypto Asset That's A Commodity? Here's What CFTC Chief Says

Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency asset that can be seen as a commodity as the industry reels with the aftershocks from the collapse of FTX FTT/USD. That's according to U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chief Rostin Behnam. “It’s unlike any commodity we have dealt with,” Behnam said at Princeton’s...
Ethereum 'Spin-Off' Rallies 22% Even As Bitcoin, ETH Lose Some Mojo

Ethereum Proof of Work ETHW/USD is up 22%, making it the highest performer on CoinMarketCap's daily gainers' list. What Happened: At the time of writing, Ethereum ETH/USD was trading at $1,272, down 1.15%. Apex crypto Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading below the $17,000 mark, down 1.27% in the past 24 hours.
The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week

Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
