Binance Hires Trump's Former Audit Firm To Verify Cryptocurrency Reserves
Binance BNB/USD has appointed accounting firm Mazars to verify its proof of reserves (PoR), weeks after the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange FTX. As part of the PoR upgrade, Binance chose Mazars — the accounting firm that worked for former U.S. President Donald Trump — as its official auditor to carry out a "third party financial verification."
Bankman-Fried Takes Blame For FTX, But Skirts Questions In GMA Interview: 'I Wasn't Spending Time Or Effort Trying To Manage Risk'
FTX co-founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, once a beloved leader in the cryptocurrency sector, is now being labeled a criminal. The disgraced entrepreneur is currently on a media tour to discuss how the exchange he founded went into disarray, but appears to be having a tough time answering pointed questions as evidenced by a recent interview with George Stephanopoulos for “Good Morning America."
Silvergate Highlighted In New Short Report: 'Potential Regulatory Infractions' Not Fully Recognized By Market
A new short report is pointing out problems at Silvergate Capital Corp SI, a cryptocurrency-friendly bank that has seen its stock price fall in 2022. What Happened: The cryptocurrency industry has fallen under pressure for regulation after the collapse and bankruptcy of the cryptocurrency platform FTX. That impact could be...
Shiba Inu Governance Token BONE Surges 22% In A Week After Multiple Exchange Listings
Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD governance token BONE BONE/USD is rallying after multiple cryptocurrency exchanges made the altcoin available on their platforms. What Happened: At the time of writing, BONE was trading at $0.80, up 22% in the last seven days. Uphold on Wednesday said that it had listed BONE therefore allowing...
BlackRock CEO Says FTX's Token Caused Its Collapse, But The Technology Is Still Cutting Edge
Asset management company BlackRock Inc.'s BLK CEO Larry Fink asserted that FTX's collapse was caused by the creation of its own centralized FTT/USD token, which went against the "whole foundation of what crypto is." The $8 billion investment firm's chairman and CEO made the comments on Nov. 30 at the...
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings
Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
US Military Vessel 'Illegally Intruded' China's Territorial Waters: Violated 'Sovereignty And Security,' Says Beijing
The Chinese army said it drove away a U.S. guided-missile cruiser that “illegally intruded” into waters near the South China Sea on Tuesday, alleging that it violated its sovereignty and security. What Happened: The spokesman for the Southern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army, Tian Junli, said,...
General Electric Board Approves Healthcare Division Spinoff, Likely To Begin Trading On January 4
General Electric Co's GE board approved the previously announced spinoff of its healthcare business, GE Healthcare Holding LLC. Before such a spinoff, GE HealthCare will likely be converted into a corporation and renamed GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. The company will likely begin trading on Nasdaq on January 4, 2023, under...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rallies Screech To Halt: Analyst Sees 'Healthy Consolidation' Amid Mixed Economic Data, Tether Worries
The rally in major coins, from earlier in the week, was grinding to a halt on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 1.3% to $853.9 billion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. EthereumPoW (ETHW) +16.4% $3.90. Trust Wallet Token (FTM) +7.8%...
Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Offers Double-Date, Tetris Reward For This Charitable Challenge
Apple Inc AAPL co-founder Steve Wozniak says he's donating a double date with him and his wife as a part of a charitable challenge. What Happened: Wozniak made the announcement on Twitter saying the donation is a part of a challenge in support of the Inspiring Children Foundation, which supports underprivileged youth.
EXCLUSIVE: Binance Exec Says It Only Took 2 Hours To Know FTX Deal Was Dead — 'We Were Between A Rock And A Hard Place'
Binance was in talks to acquire FTX for less than a single day. It turns out it only took the Binance team two hours to back out of the deal. What To Know: Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world and one of the few big players left standing following the collapse of FTX. The crypto exchange considered a takeover of FTX following its downfall, but a quick look at the company's books steered the team away from the deal.
Alibaba Climbs Higher Amid Hopes Of China COVID Policy Change: Could The Stock Break From This Pattern?
Alibaba is trading in a falling channel pattern but attempted to break up from the formation on Tuesday. Hopes the Chinese government will begin to ease COVID restrictions are boosting Alibaba. Alibaba Group Holdings, Ltd BABA gapped up almost 6% higher on Tuesday after the Hang Seng Index in Hong...
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Cannabis Leaders High Tide, Trulieve & Boston Beer Co. Share An Inside Look Intro Their Strategy
Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider recorded some interviews while we were at MJBizCon 2022 in Las Vegas. Check out the cool guests we interview and their insights into what you should be paying attention to!. Guests:. Vahan Ajamian, CPA, Capital Markets Advisor - High Tide HITI. Kim Rivers, CEO - Trulieve...
Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'
Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...
Is Bitcoin The Only Crypto Asset That's A Commodity? Here's What CFTC Chief Says
Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency asset that can be seen as a commodity as the industry reels with the aftershocks from the collapse of FTX FTT/USD. That's according to U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chief Rostin Behnam. “It’s unlike any commodity we have dealt with,” Behnam said at Princeton’s...
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull on Wednesday lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
Mike Novogratz Pulls $500K Bitcoin Prediction As Fed Rate Hikes Play Spoilsport: 'Powell Found His Powers'
Galaxy Digital BRPHF CEO Mike Novogratz has backtracked on his prediction for Bitcoin BTC/USD to rise to $500,000 in five years, citing the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes. What Happened: In an interview with Bloomberg late last month, Novogratz said he expected the apex crypto to reach the aforementioned price...
Ethereum 'Spin-Off' Rallies 22% Even As Bitcoin, ETH Lose Some Mojo
Ethereum Proof of Work ETHW/USD is up 22%, making it the highest performer on CoinMarketCap's daily gainers' list. What Happened: At the time of writing, Ethereum ETH/USD was trading at $1,272, down 1.15%. Apex crypto Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading below the $17,000 mark, down 1.27% in the past 24 hours.
'You Can't Keep A Wild Tiger In A Cage,' Benioff Says As Salesforce CEO Bromance Ends In 'Shock To The System'
Bret Taylor is on his way out as co-CEO of Salesforce Inc CRM one year after he took the job. Co-CEO Marc Benioff described it as a "gut punch" Wednesday night on CNBC's "Mad Money." What To Know: Taylor is set to step down as vice chair and co-CEO of...
The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week
Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
