Probe underway after man shot in Lauderhill
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot early Thursday in Lauderhill, authorities said.Police were called shortly after 7:30 a.m. to 5580 W. Oakland Park Blvd. after receiving an anonymous call about a shooting inside a vehicle.When first responders arrived, they found the man, who was taken for treatment to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, authorities said.Based on a description from an anonymous caller, a patrol officer stopped another vehicle that could possibly be linked to the incident and detained a man inside that vehicle. Police have not said how the second man may be linked to the shooting, if the two men knew each other or what may have led to the gunfire.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department.
‘I think this is a serial killer’: Man indicted in 40-year-old Miramar cold case had previous manslaughter conviction
The stories of the loved ones of women who were murdered and their accused killers went free for decade after decade are similar: They grow older than their slain mother, wife or sister ever lived to be. They wait for a phone call, and when they get it, finally have hope for justice to be served. The case of Evelyn Marie Fisher-Bamforth’s 1980 murder went cold, like many others, until DNA ...
Coral Springs Woman Charged With Murder in Husband’s Shooting Death
A Coral Springs woman has been charged with premeditated murder for allegedly shooting her husband to death, court records show. Amber Williams, 39, of 10070 NW 36th St., had been arguing with her spouse after returning with him from a grocery store on Nov. 26, police said. She accused him of changing the password on his cell phone, according to an arrest affidavit.
cw34.com
15 -year-old boy arrested for carjacking an 82-year-old man
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives said they've made an arrest in the carjacking of an 82-year-old man. The incident was caught on camera last month, deputies said five men approached the 82-year-old victim's car as he pulled into a parking space at the RaceTrac gas station on W. Oakland Park Boulevard on Nov. 5.
Florida police search for brazen thief who stole armfuls of merchandise on Black Friday
HIALEAH, Fla. — Police in South Florida are searching for a man who grabbed as much as he could from a department store and walked out the door. Photos show the man dragging dozens of bags and other items out of a Burlington in Hialeah on Black Friday. Officers...
WSVN-TV
11 people arrested in connection to illegal nightclub posing as restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are working a possible a culinary cover-up inside a South Florida restaurant. It was a restaurant by day, but police say, by night it was something else. Police shut down a restaurant after they said it was being operated as an illegal nightclub in...
cw34.com
Woman killed after being shot by stray bullet, police identify person responsible
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after being shot by an unintended bullet. On Nov. 25th, around 7 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to 18 NW 1st Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, two adult victims were found:...
International Business Times
Boy, 15, Fatally Shoots Teen While Showing Off Gun To Friends; Arrested
A young teen is accused of shooting a 17-year-old boy while "recklessly" waving a firearm in front of his friends in a Florida home. Darrell Hobley, 15, was arrested by the Miami-Dade police Tuesday. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at a home on Sierra Drive in northwest Miami-Dade, Local 10...
WSVN-TV
Man questioning police conclusion about brother’s death
(WSVN) - A South Florida man is desperate for answers after his brother jumped from a bridge and drowned. But this story has more than one twist. Karen Hensel has tonight’s 7 Investigates. Forty-six-year-old Anthony Gonzalez worked as a production engineer, posted about being vegan and as a former...
Bullets hit car in Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- A driver said Wednesday that the car he was in was targeted early Wednesday by a shooter who fired at least two shots.Police in Miami-Dade have not yet provided a report to CBS 4 about the incident, which occurred near NW 82nd Street and 27th Avenue.The victim, who was not injured, said he is not sure why he was targeted by the gunfire.The front of his car was struck by two bullets, one puncturing his tire, which was flattened, and another piercing the driver's side door."I just got lucky I didn't get shot," said the victim, speaking on condition of anonymity.
cw34.com
73-year-old woman hits, kills motorcyclist with car, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist died after he was struck by a car in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a crash that occurred on Nov. 17. At around 1 p.m. dispatch received a call about a crash on West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded.
WSVN-TV
BSO investigating body found on I-95
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A police investigation is underway along Interstate 95 after a body was found on the side of the road. Police blocked off the southbound entrance to the highway at Oakland Park Boulevard, Thursday morning. Around 1:20 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol received a call about a...
WSVN-TV
Double shooting at what neighbors call ‘problem house’ in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents are shaken up after a barrage of bullets rang out in the middle of the night. Hollywood Police was dispatched to the area of the 6600 block of McKinley Street last week due to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found dozens of rounds...
BSO: Arrests made in antisemitic spray-painting in Weston
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday they have arrested three juveniles in connection with several incidents of racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted in the Weston Hills Community. BSO said all three subjects were arrested and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing. Two juveniles face three counts of criminal mischief, two counts of burglary structure and one count of public order crime prejudice, which is a hate crime enhancement. The third juvenile faces two counts of criminal mischief and burglary structure. The first reported incident occurred in the morning hours of Oct. 5, on Yom Kippur. Antisemitic and hate messages were spray-painted inside and outside the bathrooms on the golf course at Weston Hills. On that same day, more hate messages were found spray-painted on the children's playground at Hunters Pointe Park in Weston. The second incident was reported on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when hate slurs and antisemitic messages were found again spray-painted on the walls of the golf course bathrooms.The third incident was reported on Sunday, Oct. 30, at Hunters Pointe Park and along the entrance of Hunters Pointe located in the 2300 block of Quail Roost Drive in Weston.
calleochonews.com
The body of an elderly man was found dead in a Miami-Dade canal
Police officials pulled the body of an elderly man from a Miami-Dade canal the day after Thanksgiving. Police officials pulled out the body of an elderly man from a Miami-Dade County canal on Friday afternoon, November 25. Here’s what happened:. The body of an elderly man in his 80s...
Miami New Times
Arrests Made in Weston Anti-Semitic and Racist Incidents
The Broward Sheriff's Office has arrested three teenagers in connection with a rash of anti-Semitic and racist vandalism in Weston, capping off a month-long investigation into crimes that left the community's Jewish residents on edge. During a press conference held this afternoon, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said that his agency...
At least 3 hurt in multi-vehicle crash that sent van into Miami-Dade building
MIAMI -- An accident in Miami Thursday morning sent 3 people to the hospital and closed down the area along W 27th Ave and Flagler. Police tells us around 10:30 Thursday morning the crime prevention unit of the Midwest district was looking for criminal activity in this area around Flagler. An area MDPD says is known for criminal activity involving narcotics. "They observed a white van that was parked caught their attention…once they did a routine records check of that van they were able to confirm that the van was reported stolen," says Alvaro Zabaleta with MDPD. MDPD says that's when they started to...
NBC Miami
Teacher Dies After Road Rage Shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
The preschool teacher who was shot during a road rage incident on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend has died from her injuries, her family said Wednesday. Ana "Ani" Estevez worked at a preschool in Broward while attending college at Florida Atlantic University, majoring in early childhood development with the goal of becoming a teacher for students with special needs.
Young person found dead at scene of NE Miami-Dade shooting
MIAMI – An investigation is underway Tuesday evening after a young person was shot to death in northeast Miami-Dade.According to Miami-Dade PD, a 911 call came in at around 1 p.m. about a person suffering from a gunshot wound.Responding officers found a young man dead on the scene, located in the 160 block of Sierra Drive.Preliminary info revealed after the man was shot he made his way too a nearby home, knocking on the door before collapsing to his death.Between four to five men were seen running from the scene.No other details have been released at this time.If you have any info on this shooting, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (3050 471-TIPS.
tamaractalk.com
Sheriff Tony: Back to Business at BSO
What a year it’s been! As we turned the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) remained fully committed to our core mission of providing top-notch public safety services while continuing to create new and innovative programs and initiatives. We returned to hosting in-person community...
