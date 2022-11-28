Read full article on original website
Related
River Falls Journal
Abusive priest list published, four in area named as '‘credibly accused'
Last week the Diocese of Superior released a list of 23 priests who have “credibly accused” of raping or sexually abusing children. Four priests in the Pierce and St. Croix county area were included on the list. The four priests are Ryan Erickson of Hudson, Joseph Higgins of...
Southern Minnesota News
Public defender appointed judge in Third Judicial District
Governor Tim Walz has appointed Jeremy Clinefelter as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District, which encompasses Waseca and Freeborn counties, among others. Clinefelter will replace Judge Matthew Opat. Clinefelter, a managing attorney at the public defender’s office in Owatonna, will be chambered in Preston, in Fillmore County....
KIMT
Gov. Tim Walz solicits six-figure donations for inauguration committee
Gov. Tim Walz points to the Duluth Lift Bridge while on a fire truck aerial ladder at a local fire station on Wednesday. Nov. 2, 2022. Photo by Michelle Griffith/Minnesota reformer. As Democrats prepare to take control of the Legislature, DFL Gov. Tim Walz’s inauguration committee is soliciting donations as...
MN Gov Orders Flags At Half-Staff
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered all flags flown at half-staff until midnight Tuesday at all state buildings in honor of U.S. Representative Donald McEachin of Virginia. Family and staff reported McEachin died Monday from aftereffects of colorectal cancer, after serving in the U.S. House...
fox9.com
Minnesota DFL manages expectations as Capitol power raises stakes
(FOX 9) - When Minnesota Democrats won full control of the state Capitol this month - surprising even DFL lawmakers - the floodgates opened to a list of progressive priorities that stood no chance in a divided Legislature over the past four years. Democratic leaders are promising productivity during the...
boreal.org
Public Facilities Authority Awards Nearly $191 million in 2022 to Clean up Northern Minnesota, statewide, Waterways
From the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development - November 22, 2022. The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority (PFA) today announced $191 million in grants and loans for water and infrastructure projects in 29 Minnesota communities. "PFA grants are an important tool that help maintain and build our waterways for...
KIMT
Minnesotans asked to be 'smart with salt' this winter
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesotans are being asked to take a “less is better” approach to using salt to get rid of icy surfaces this winter. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says salt is often over-applies and results in too much chloride into waterways wreaking havoc on fish and other wildlife. MPCA says a teaspoon of salt can permanently pollute five gallons of water and chloride from de-icing is one of the largest contributors to a growing salty water problem in Minnesota.
$50 Adoption Fee On This Great Guy, Meet Dap
Meet Dap! This handsome gentleman came to us as a transfer from another organization so his history is a mystery. Dap has been friendly with staff since intake. He has been a very well-behaved resident during his time here; he walks nicely on a leash and appears to be potty-trained because he will "hold it" for his walks. He has done well with his meet-and-greets with children at the shelter.
Minnesota City Featured on Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam
Hallmark Channel. It's the "Christmas" station. There are wholesome Christmas movies running every year from Thanksgiving through the Christmas holiday and New Year's Day. And actually this year, they started before Thanksgiving. You can keep it on the entire season. And all of the movies are something that everyone in the family can watch.. family friendly, as they say.
Red Lake man gets 12 years for murder of his cousin
A 38-year-old Red Lake man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the murder of his cousin. Ralph Edward Cloud, Jr. killed Allen Smith in the victim's Red Lake Indian Reservation home on Sept. 12, 2020. Charges stated that Cloud was "concerned about a relationship between his wife...
How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?
The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
KEYC
Minnesota expands medical marijuana qualifying conditions
ST. PAUL, MN -- Minnesota has added two more conditions to its list of conditions that qualify for the state’s medical marijuana program. Starting August 1, 2023, people dealing with irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder will be eligible. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a disorder characterized by abdominal...
MN/ND Fishing Exploits- 100 Already Rescued Off Rogue Ice Floe
Already one hundred people were set adrift as ice fishing gets underway. The Associated Press just broke a pretty frightening story about the perils of being out on the ice especially this early in the season. It all took place Monday in Minnesota... Officials in northern Minnesota said roughly 200...
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota's legalization of marijuana will be the nation's best
When I started working on a bill in 2019 to legalize cannabis for adult use, Minnesota was not ready for that idea to become law. Proposals were confused and contradictory. Neither the House nor the Senate DFL had the votes necessary to pass it, and Republicans in the Senate were actively blocking cannabis legalization for their political benefit. Most important, Minnesotans had not been heard on what goals lawmakers should pursue in creating a new cannabis marketplace.
northernnewsnow.com
Couple gets engaged while on breakaway ice
UPPER RED LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) --More than 100 anglers were stranded for several hours Monday on Upper Red Lake after the ice broke away. But during all that chaos, there was excitement of a different kind for one couple. Amidst the breakaway, Hibbing couple Lydia Thole and Andy...
740thefan.com
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 28, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) maintained station equipment and checked hunters during the opening weekend of the muzzleloader season. CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) assisted the Kittson County Sheriff?s Office with a call of two mature buck deer locked together. After numerous attempts to get close enough to go ?hands-on? with the bucks, it was determined the only safe way to dislodge the antlers was with a well-placed long gun round. A Kittson County deputy struck the main beam of one of the bucks, breaking the rack and setting both deer free to fight another day.
North Dakota Man Charged After Incident with St. Cloud Police
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A North Dakota man faces several charges after an incident in St. Cloud on Thanksgiving Day. According to the charging complaint, 49-year-old Leroy Schmidt of West Fargo approached a group of people in his vehicle and was making racial slurs and sexual comments to them.
Clueless Left Lane Cruisers Are Back On Minnesota Roads
Returning to St Cloud after my Thanksgiving weekend, I was amazed at the number of left lane cruisers clogging up the Interstate 94. "Left Lane is for Passing Only". It's not an optional lane for your entire trip. I pulled onto the interstate and I thought maybe a "Left Lane...
Comments / 0