Meet Dap! This handsome gentleman came to us as a transfer from another organization so his history is a mystery. Dap has been friendly with staff since intake. He has been a very well-behaved resident during his time here; he walks nicely on a leash and appears to be potty-trained because he will "hold it" for his walks. He has done well with his meet-and-greets with children at the shelter.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO