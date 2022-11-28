ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Southern Minnesota News

Public defender appointed judge in Third Judicial District

Governor Tim Walz has appointed Jeremy Clinefelter as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District, which encompasses Waseca and Freeborn counties, among others. Clinefelter will replace Judge Matthew Opat. Clinefelter, a managing attorney at the public defender’s office in Owatonna, will be chambered in Preston, in Fillmore County....
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

MN Gov Orders Flags At Half-Staff

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered all flags flown at half-staff until midnight Tuesday at all state buildings in honor of U.S. Representative Donald McEachin of Virginia. Family and staff reported McEachin died Monday from aftereffects of colorectal cancer, after serving in the U.S. House...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota DFL manages expectations as Capitol power raises stakes

(FOX 9) - When Minnesota Democrats won full control of the state Capitol this month - surprising even DFL lawmakers - the floodgates opened to a list of progressive priorities that stood no chance in a divided Legislature over the past four years. Democratic leaders are promising productivity during the...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Public Facilities Authority Awards Nearly $191 million in 2022 to Clean up Northern Minnesota, statewide, Waterways

From the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development - November 22, 2022. The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority (PFA) today announced $191 million in grants and loans for water and infrastructure projects in 29 Minnesota communities. "PFA grants are an important tool that help maintain and build our waterways for...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Minnesotans asked to be 'smart with salt' this winter

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesotans are being asked to take a “less is better” approach to using salt to get rid of icy surfaces this winter. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says salt is often over-applies and results in too much chloride into waterways wreaking havoc on fish and other wildlife. MPCA says a teaspoon of salt can permanently pollute five gallons of water and chloride from de-icing is one of the largest contributors to a growing salty water problem in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

$50 Adoption Fee On This Great Guy, Meet Dap

Meet Dap! This handsome gentleman came to us as a transfer from another organization so his history is a mystery. Dap has been friendly with staff since intake. He has been a very well-behaved resident during his time here; he walks nicely on a leash and appears to be potty-trained because he will "hold it" for his walks. He has done well with his meet-and-greets with children at the shelter.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Minnesota City Featured on Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam

Hallmark Channel. It's the "Christmas" station. There are wholesome Christmas movies running every year from Thanksgiving through the Christmas holiday and New Year's Day. And actually this year, they started before Thanksgiving. You can keep it on the entire season. And all of the movies are something that everyone in the family can watch.. family friendly, as they say.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?

The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Minnesota expands medical marijuana qualifying conditions

ST. PAUL, MN -- Minnesota has added two more conditions to its list of conditions that qualify for the state’s medical marijuana program. Starting August 1, 2023, people dealing with irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder will be eligible. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a disorder characterized by abdominal...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota's legalization of marijuana will be the nation's best

When I started working on a bill in 2019 to legalize cannabis for adult use, Minnesota was not ready for that idea to become law. Proposals were confused and contradictory. Neither the House nor the Senate DFL had the votes necessary to pass it, and Republicans in the Senate were actively blocking cannabis legalization for their political benefit. Most important, Minnesotans had not been heard on what goals lawmakers should pursue in creating a new cannabis marketplace.
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Couple gets engaged while on breakaway ice

UPPER RED LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) --More than 100 anglers were stranded for several hours Monday on Upper Red Lake after the ice broke away. But during all that chaos, there was excitement of a different kind for one couple. Amidst the breakaway, Hibbing couple Lydia Thole and Andy...
HIBBING, MN
740thefan.com

Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 28, 2022

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) maintained station equipment and checked hunters during the opening weekend of the muzzleloader season. CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) assisted the Kittson County Sheriff?s Office with a call of two mature buck deer locked together. After numerous attempts to get close enough to go ?hands-on? with the bucks, it was determined the only safe way to dislodge the antlers was with a well-placed long gun round. A Kittson County deputy struck the main beam of one of the bucks, breaking the rack and setting both deer free to fight another day.
MINNESOTA STATE

