Theresa Caputo in Pittsburgh, PA – pre-sale code
The most up-to-date Theresa Caputo presale code is now ready to use! While the Theresa Caputo presale is underway you will have a fantastic opportunity to buy performance tickets before the public. Do not miss this amazing date to see Theresa Caputo’s show in Pittsburgh. Here is what we...
“Radio Bingo” Grand Prize Winner!
CONGRATULATIONS DANIEL CONRAD OF ALTOONA, RADIO BINGO GRAND PRIZE WINNER!! DANIEL SCORED A SONY PLAYSTATION 5, TWO GAMING CHAIRS, AND A VIZIO 55 INCH SMART TV! VALUED AT OVER FOURTEEN HUNDRED DOLLARS !!!!!!!. THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO PLAYED RADIO BINGO WITH US!. RULES AND INFO AT FOREVERALTOONA.COM! SPONSORED BY…. BLAIR...
Celebrate Christmas at Camp Harmony’s ‘Light Fest’ event in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the Christmas season underway, Camp Harmony is encouraging the community to come enjoy their light show event while supporting a local business. Starting Friday, Dec. 2, Camp Harmony in Hooversville will begin their 3rd annual Light Fest, a drive-thru celebration of Christmas and the joy of Jesus for all […]
2 Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split $200,000 prize sold at local Giant Eagle, Sheetz
Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split a jackpot prize of $200,000 were sold Allegheny and Butler counties. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets sold for the Nov. 30 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 1-5-14-20-30, to win individual prizes of $100,000. The winning tickets were sold by...
Johnstown Deadly Fall Update
Now for an update to a story we first brought to you in early October. About 2 months have passed since a Johnstown man died after falling nearly 9 feet into a Creek beside his home. We spoke with his wife on Tuesday to see how she’s getting through the grief.
Joseph Jacob Jewelers opens in Logan Valley Mall
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– A new store in the Logan Valley Mall has opened its doors just in time for the holidays. Joseph Jacob Jewelers is located on the second floor near the food court. The store is a third-generation business that originated in Manhattan. Store Management and the Blair County Chamber of Commerce gathered for […]
Concert to support liver transplant recipient, donor
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Take Note, a Huntingdon music group, is presenting a benefit concert this Friday. The Celebration Benefit Concert will be in support of Mark Morningstar & honoring Shawn Campopiano. The concert will take place at the St. James Lutheran Church on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. Morningstar is a former […]
$117K Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at a Sheetz in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt ticket that was sold at a Sheetz in Cresson. The $117,000 winning ticket was sold at the Sheetz on Admiral Perry Highway in Cresson, earning the store a $500 bonus for selling the ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery […]
The Dirty Soda Shack bringing Eats & Treats to the 814
The Dirty Soda Shack is “Central PA’s first & only ‘Dirty Soda’ Truck/Trailer offering a rotating menu and fresh baked goods!” Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner joins owner Kelly Smith, co-owner Maddie Petersen, and barista Emma Long in the 814 Kitchen to taste some of the yummy eats and treats from this mobile food truck.
Mrs. Mary bids farewell to Bellwood-Antis
Mrs. Mary Dillen, who runs the high school media center, will work her last day at Bellwood-Antis on Friday, December 2. Mrs. Mary has worked at Bellwood for almost 9 years, beginning her career as a special education aid, but has been in the media center and café for almost 5. She is currently looking for a job in the area where she will be moving.
This 17-acre estate in Peters Township is for sale for almost $6M - Photos
A 17-acre estate is currently for sale in Peters Township for nearly $6 million. The property is located at 514 Justabout Road. It includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, amongst other features. It is listed with Karen Marshall of the Karen Marshall Group, Keller Williams Realty. The Colorado Stone home...
Jersey Mike’s shores up a new Pittsburgh location
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s is surfacing again in Pittsburgh’s South Hills. The new site is 1614 Cochran Road, a retail plaza that also includes a Chipotle Mexican Grill and is located in Scott Township, sandwiched between Green Tree and Mount Lebanon. According to...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $150,000 sold in Fayette County
A prize-winning ticket worth $150,000 for a Pennsylvania Lottery game was sold by a Fayette County store on Nov. 23. The Country Store in Markleysburg receives a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Big Holiday Blowout is a $10 Fast Play game that offers top prizes of $150,000. Players...
Nonstop flights to and from Johnstown-Cambria County Airport to resume beginning Thursday
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority said Wednesday that their flight patterns with SkyWest Airlines will return to their status quo Thursday, after months of limbo with their carrier due to an industry-wide pilot shortage. In a statement, the airport board said that the United Express-branded...
The Best Place To Live In Pennsylvania
Moving to a new state can be stressful, but learning the best place to live can help guide your home search. Here's the best place to live in Pennsylvania.
New 3-D mammogram available at Penn Highlands Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to the CDC in the United States, there are 264,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer each year and about 2,500 men. At Penn Highlands Clearfield a new $400,000 3-D Mammogram machine is being called a game changer. This machine will allow radiologists to see the internal breast tissue from […]
Weather Minute for November 30, 2022
This morning will be cloudy with times of rain. Temperatures this morning will be in the lower to mid 40s. We could even have a few rumbles of thunder with the crossing of a cold front around midday today. This afternoon clouds will break and winds will pick up. Winds...
PHOTOS: Several deer rescued from frozen lake in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders successfully saved the lives of three deer that were trapped in the icy water of Duman Lake in Barr Township over the weekend. On Saturday, Nov. 26, three deer were spotted trapped in the water surrounded by ice at Duman Dam Park in Cambria County, according to the […]
Heated Johnstown City Council Meeting
Protests continued at the Johnstown City Council on Monday against the disbursement of ARPA funds. Representatives from Jefferson Memorial Church showed up again to the meeting in order to protest a decision made by the city to deny them funds from the 30.5 million federal ARPA, or the American Rescue Plan Act.
Somerset County agriculture advocate receives State Rural Health Leader of the Year Award
Somerset County resident Denny Hutchison is the recipient of the Rural Health Leader of the Year award, presented by the Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health (PORH). Hutchison is the President of the Somerset County Farm Bureau and member of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau (PFB) Agricultural Promotion Committee. The award was...
