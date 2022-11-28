ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

tmpresale.com

Theresa Caputo in Pittsburgh, PA – pre-sale code

The most up-to-date Theresa Caputo presale code is now ready to use! While the Theresa Caputo presale is underway you will have a fantastic opportunity to buy performance tickets before the public. Do not miss this amazing date to see Theresa Caputo’s show in Pittsburgh. Here is what we...
PITTSBURGH, PA
foreveraltoona.com

“Radio Bingo” Grand Prize Winner!

CONGRATULATIONS DANIEL CONRAD OF ALTOONA, RADIO BINGO GRAND PRIZE WINNER!! DANIEL SCORED A SONY PLAYSTATION 5, TWO GAMING CHAIRS, AND A VIZIO 55 INCH SMART TV! VALUED AT OVER FOURTEEN HUNDRED DOLLARS !!!!!!!. THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO PLAYED RADIO BINGO WITH US!. RULES AND INFO AT FOREVERALTOONA.COM! SPONSORED BY…. BLAIR...
ALTOONA, PA
fox8tv.com

Johnstown Deadly Fall Update

Now for an update to a story we first brought to you in early October. About 2 months have passed since a Johnstown man died after falling nearly 9 feet into a Creek beside his home. We spoke with his wife on Tuesday to see how she’s getting through the grief.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Joseph Jacob Jewelers opens in Logan Valley Mall

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– A new store in the Logan Valley Mall has opened its doors just in time for the holidays. Joseph Jacob Jewelers is located on the second floor near the food court. The store is a third-generation business that originated in Manhattan. Store Management and the Blair County Chamber of Commerce gathered for […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Concert to support liver transplant recipient, donor

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Take Note, a Huntingdon music group, is presenting a benefit concert this Friday. The Celebration Benefit Concert will be in support of Mark Morningstar & honoring Shawn Campopiano. The concert will take place at the St. James Lutheran Church on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. Morningstar is a former […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

$117K Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at a Sheetz in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt ticket that was sold at a Sheetz in Cresson. The $117,000 winning ticket was sold at the Sheetz on Admiral Perry Highway in Cresson, earning the store a $500 bonus for selling the ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery […]
CRESSON, PA
wtaj.com

The Dirty Soda Shack bringing Eats & Treats to the 814

The Dirty Soda Shack is “Central PA’s first & only ‘Dirty Soda’ Truck/Trailer offering a rotating menu and fresh baked goods!” Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner joins owner Kelly Smith, co-owner Maddie Petersen, and barista Emma Long in the 814 Kitchen to taste some of the yummy eats and treats from this mobile food truck.
thebablueprint.com

Mrs. Mary bids farewell to Bellwood-Antis

Mrs. Mary Dillen, who runs the high school media center, will work her last day at Bellwood-Antis on Friday, December 2. Mrs. Mary has worked at Bellwood for almost 9 years, beginning her career as a special education aid, but has been in the media center and café for almost 5. She is currently looking for a job in the area where she will be moving.
BELLWOOD, PA
WTAJ

New 3-D mammogram available at Penn Highlands Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to the CDC in the United States, there are 264,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer each year and about 2,500 men.  At Penn Highlands Clearfield a new $400,000 3-D Mammogram machine is being called a game changer. This machine will allow radiologists to see the internal breast tissue from […]
wtaj.com

Weather Minute for November 30, 2022

This morning will be cloudy with times of rain. Temperatures this morning will be in the lower to mid 40s. We could even have a few rumbles of thunder with the crossing of a cold front around midday today. This afternoon clouds will break and winds will pick up. Winds...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PHOTOS: Several deer rescued from frozen lake in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders successfully saved the lives of three deer that were trapped in the icy water of Duman Lake in Barr Township over the weekend. On Saturday, Nov. 26, three deer were spotted trapped in the water surrounded by ice at Duman Dam Park in Cambria County, according to the […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Heated Johnstown City Council Meeting

Protests continued at the Johnstown City Council on Monday against the disbursement of ARPA funds. Representatives from Jefferson Memorial Church showed up again to the meeting in order to protest a decision made by the city to deny them funds from the 30.5 million federal ARPA, or the American Rescue Plan Act.
JOHNSTOWN, PA

