Man ID'd Following Deadly Shooting In Lancaster: Police

Two people have been shot and one person has died as a result in Lancaster on Monday, Nov. 28.

29-year-old Luis Sanchez of Lancaster County was identified as the victim by his family around 3:30 p.m. that day, according to a release by the police.

Officers with the Lancaster Bureau of police were called to the 100 block of South Prince Street near the Prince of Subs Restaurant at 1:11 a.m., according to a release by the department around 9 a.m. that same day.

Upon arrival, the police found the two victims and Emergency Medical Services took them to an area hospital.— where one of them was later pronounced deceased.

The other victim's injuries were non-life-threatening injuries. The victims' identities have been released.

Prince Street was closed for about five hours following the shooting but has since reopened.

No arrested have been made in connection with this deadly shooting.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.

