Your sister and her husband should have been there for your Aunt, they showed no concern for her and have not been doing the upkeep and chores, that she needs or wants help with. You and your husband, in particular, check on her, visit, do upkeep and chores. It was offered at a discount to Aunt’s Family, your sister is just a relative!
Aunt offered her the house first because she and he husband were there for the aunt. The house may have been below market value but what condition is it in and how much major work does it need? Had to sell MIL house as is for 1/3 of market value but it needed major investment on the buyer's side, ie hvac, wiring, update kitchen and bathroom, windows. Would other sister been able to purchase the home and do the work on the house while attempting to make the mortgage and raising all her children?
the aunt offered it to you. why would your sister even think you needed to discuss it with her first. she needs to get over it and stop acting like an entitled 2 yr old
Comments / 17