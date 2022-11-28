ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Woman accused of driving recklessly towards Turkey Trot racers

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
St. Petersburg, FL - A woman was arrested on Thanksgiving after driving recklessly towards a 5K Turkey Trot while fleeing police.

St. Petersburg police arrested 38-year-old Ashlee Lauren Morgan after Morgan sped toward the secured racecourse where 3,000 runners were participating in the 5K around 8 a.m Thursday morning.

According to officers, Morgan was seen driving recklessly on Coffee Pot Boulevard NE when three officers made contact with her and asked her for her credentials.

After refusing, Morgan fled the scene at a high rate of speed, heading towards the racecourse.

Another officer attempted to stop Morgan at the intersection of Snell Isle NE and Brightwater NE boulevards, but she fled again, speeding past two marked cruisers with their emergency lights on.

An officer eventually stopped Morgan at Brightwater Boulevard NE and Lamara Way NE.

Investigators discovered Morgan left the scene of a crash after striking a stop sign on 26 Avenue NE and 1 Street NE.

While under arrest, police say Morgan banged her head against the windows and attempted to escape.

Officers were forced to pepper spay Morgan to detain her.

Morgan faces charges of reckless driving, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, and resisting an officer without violence.

