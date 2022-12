This one is for all my fellow sky gazers out there. Who else gets so busy in life they often forget to stop and look up to the sky and look at the great wonder above? When it's crisp and cold, you might not think about it as much, but it's never a bad idea to bundle up, have a hot cup of hot cocoa or even a hot toddy (zero judgement here) and look to the sky.

