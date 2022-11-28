Read full article on original website
Hudson County NPSNJ to promote art exhibit about Sixth Street Embankment
The Hudson County Chapter of the Native Plant Society of New Jersey ishosting a holiday party to promote an art exhibit about the Sixth Street Enbankment in Jersey City. The exhibit opened with a reception on Saturday, November 5, and is on display until Friday, December 16, with closing receptions scheduled for that day too.
The Art House Gallery presents The Affordable Art Show
Art House Productions will present “The Affordable Art Show,” an annual December event with works priced $500 and under. Curated by Andrea McKenna, the show includes over 150 works of art from 89 artists. Showcasing special pieces with gift-giving in mind, all works are priced to be especially affordable for the holiday season. Works include paintings, small sculptures, handmade gifts, and more!
Hoboken and Jersey City hold Toy Drives for Holidays
In the spirit of giving, the Hoboken Police Department is having their second annual toy drive event in light of the upcoming holiday season. “This is definitely a great time to gift give to the kids in these holidays and we are glad our department can reach to these neighborhoods,” said Arbend Drishti, a police sergeant for the City of Hoboken.
Hoboken issues Holiday Passport Program
With the holiday season underway, the city of Hoboken will start offering free parking for about four hours. The catch is, drivers need to show a purchase of at least $20 at Hoboken shopping or dining establishments. “Hoboken stands ready to support our business community by making it easier to...
TEDxBayonne 2023 is accepting applications for speakers
After an outstanding series at TEDxBayonne 2022, the search is now on for speakers for the next iteration of the conference. The annual independently organized TED Talks conference in the city were co-founded by Bayonne residents Carissa Lintao and Maxim Sokolov. The duo had a vision in 2021 to bring the talks to Bayonne and made that a reality in April of this year. The goal of the conference is to bring together local thought leaders to share world-changing ideas, with its motto being “to uplift, challenge, and inspire.”
Hoboken Shelter’s 19th Annual Auction includes Autographed Guitars from Jon Bon Jovi
The Hoboken Shelter’s 19th Annual Auction, a holiday tradition in the Hoboken community, kicks off with a virtual auction option opening from December 9 to 14 on the Greater Giving website. It culminates with a live auction celebration on the evening of December 14 at modern and upscale Birch...
Hudson County Community College Foundation’s 25th Annual Gala Fundraiser Celebrates ‘Investing in Student Success’
The Board of Directors of the Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Foundation invites the community to join the silver anniversary celebration of their annual Gala Fundraiser. The December 8, 2022 event will be held at the College’s Culinary Conference Center, 161 Newkirk Street in Jersey City, NJ, beginning at 6:00...
JC Fridays is coming on December 2nd
Art House Productions has announced the lineup for the upcoming JC Fridays on Friday, December 2, a variety of happenings including visual art exhibitions, musical performances, and studio tours from 20+ artists, businesses, and organizations. Visitors are encouraged to travel place to place to discover artwork and to support artists...
Weehawken music instruction non-profit celebrates 10 years of serving Hudson County kids
United Children’s Music Project (UCMP) will hold its 10th Year Anniversary Event on Wednesday, November 30 at 7 p.m. at Weehawken’s Chart House at 1700 Harbor Boulevard. At this special celebration, UCMP will honor supporters: Weehawken Mayor Richard F. Turner; Enrique Márquez Asstistant Dean, Manhattan School of Music; Amelia Gold, Associate Head of School and Director of Arts at Elisabeth Morrow School; and Bernice Fleischer, Assistant Principal of Music Department at LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts.
‘Give Thanks Bayonne’ addressed food insecurity on Thanksgiving
The 3rd Annual “Give Thanks Bayonne,” held by a number of local non-profits and community organizations throughout the city, successfully provided hundreds of meals to families in need this past Thanksgiving. The event was a collaborative effort by Black in Bayonne, The Bayonne Youth Center, Studio 31 Music...
Riverview Farmers Market Hosts First Holiday Market Pop Up in Jersey City Heights
On Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Riverview Farmers Market will be bringing the Heights Holiday Market, a brand new holiday market pop up, to Jersey City Heights. “Both downtown Jersey City and Hoboken have annual holiday markets, but there was no one serving the...
Bayonne to hold ceremony commemorating new bell and clock tower
Mayor James Davis has announced that the City of Bayonne will hold a ceremony for the new bell and clock tower at Fitzpatrick Park on Thursday, December 1, at 5:30 p.m., at 27th Street and Avenue C. The bell tower’s location, Fitzpatrick Park, is named after former Mayor Francis G....
Hoboken keeps on springing leaks
In the aftermath of the most recent Hoboken water main break, officials say their long-term effort is to work with Veolia, the service provider, to try to minimize breaks in the city’s 100 year old system of water pipes. “The city is working with our partners at Veolia to...
Cantigas Women’s Choir Winter Concert ‘Shadows in Moonlight’ Announced for Early December
Purchase tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shadows-in-moonlight-tickets-463994499037. As of 11/13/2022, proof of at least 2 vaccination shots and a mask is required to attend. As local conditions change, these requirements may shift.
Our own Daniel Israel wins NJSPJ award
Daniel Israel, Staff Writer for the Bayonne Community News and The Hudson Reporter, was awarded Second Place by the New Jersey Society of Professional Journalists for Best Arts and Entertainment Coverage in 2021 for Print News in the Garden State Division for his stories “Outsider art gallery hangs in limbo,” about the struggle of the Dollhaus II gallery to keep its doors open against a Bayonne zoning challenge.
Bayonne ordinance would ensure residents have hot water 24 hours a day
Bayonne has moved to ensure hot water is available to residents throughout the day. The City Council has introduced an ordinance amending the general ordinances of the city of Bayonne, Chapter 17, entitled Property Maintenance. In that chapter, under the section Hot Water Supply in Residences and Rooming Houses, the ordinance would change the subsection Minimum Temperature.
BAYONNE BRIEFS
Bayonne is hosting a “Vax for the Holidays” event at City Hall in December. The city will offer COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible at City Hall at 630 Avenue C on Tuesday, December 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event, which is free, is in conjunction with...
Bayonne seeks engineering study on flood mitigation
Bayonne officials have been hitting the books recently, with the city now looking to do a study on flood mitigation following the recent completion of its absorption study of recent redevelopments. At its November meeting, the City Council approved a resolution authorizing a Request for Proposals (RFQ) for professional engineering...
Bayonne strengthens enforcement against trash and weeds
Bayonne is contemplating allowing more officials to be involved in the regulation of weeds, trash, and other unsightly debris on property. At its November meeting, the City Council introduced an ordinance that would amend the general ordinances of the city of Bayonne, Chapter 17, entitled Property Maintenance. In that chapter under the section Grass and Weeds, the subsection that would be updated is entitled Notice to Owners or Tenants.
‘Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol’ comes to Mile Square Theatre
Mile Square Theatre has announced their second production of Kevin R. Free’s first season as Artistic Director: Tom Mula’s “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol,”, directed by Jenn Haltman. “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” will play a four-week limited engagement at Mile Square Theatre, 1400 Clinton St. Hoboken....
