After an outstanding series at TEDxBayonne 2022, the search is now on for speakers for the next iteration of the conference. The annual independently organized TED Talks conference in the city were co-founded by Bayonne residents Carissa Lintao and Maxim Sokolov. The duo had a vision in 2021 to bring the talks to Bayonne and made that a reality in April of this year. The goal of the conference is to bring together local thought leaders to share world-changing ideas, with its motto being “to uplift, challenge, and inspire.”

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO