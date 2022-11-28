ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Art House Gallery presents The Affordable Art Show

Art House Productions will present “The Affordable Art Show,” an annual December event with works priced $500 and under. Curated by Andrea McKenna, the show includes over 150 works of art from 89 artists. Showcasing special pieces with gift-giving in mind, all works are priced to be especially affordable for the holiday season. Works include paintings, small sculptures, handmade gifts, and more!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken and Jersey City hold Toy Drives for Holidays

In the spirit of giving, the Hoboken Police Department is having their second annual toy drive event in light of the upcoming holiday season. “This is definitely a great time to gift give to the kids in these holidays and we are glad our department can reach to these neighborhoods,” said Arbend Drishti, a police sergeant for the City of Hoboken.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken issues Holiday Passport Program

With the holiday season underway, the city of Hoboken will start offering free parking for about four hours. The catch is, drivers need to show a purchase of at least $20 at Hoboken shopping or dining establishments. “Hoboken stands ready to support our business community by making it easier to...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

TEDxBayonne 2023 is accepting applications for speakers

After an outstanding series at TEDxBayonne 2022, the search is now on for speakers for the next iteration of the conference. The annual independently organized TED Talks conference in the city were co-founded by Bayonne residents Carissa Lintao and Maxim Sokolov. The duo had a vision in 2021 to bring the talks to Bayonne and made that a reality in April of this year. The goal of the conference is to bring together local thought leaders to share world-changing ideas, with its motto being “to uplift, challenge, and inspire.”
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson County Community College Foundation’s 25th Annual Gala Fundraiser Celebrates ‘Investing in Student Success’

The Board of Directors of the Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Foundation invites the community to join the silver anniversary celebration of their annual Gala Fundraiser. The December 8, 2022 event will be held at the College’s Culinary Conference Center, 161 Newkirk Street in Jersey City, NJ, beginning at 6:00...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

JC Fridays is coming on December 2nd

Art House Productions has announced the lineup for the upcoming JC Fridays on Friday, December 2, a variety of happenings including visual art exhibitions, musical performances, and studio tours from 20+ artists, businesses, and organizations. Visitors are encouraged to travel place to place to discover artwork and to support artists...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Weehawken music instruction non-profit celebrates 10 years of serving Hudson County kids

United Children’s Music Project (UCMP) will hold its 10th Year Anniversary Event on Wednesday, November 30 at 7 p.m. at Weehawken’s Chart House at 1700 Harbor Boulevard. At this special celebration, UCMP will honor supporters: Weehawken Mayor Richard F. Turner; Enrique Márquez Asstistant Dean, Manhattan School of Music; Amelia Gold, Associate Head of School and Director of Arts at Elisabeth Morrow School; and Bernice Fleischer, Assistant Principal of Music Department at LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts.
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken keeps on springing leaks

In the aftermath of the most recent Hoboken water main break, officials say their long-term effort is to work with Veolia, the service provider, to try to minimize breaks in the city’s 100 year old system of water pipes. “The city is working with our partners at Veolia to...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Our own Daniel Israel wins NJSPJ award

Daniel Israel, Staff Writer for the Bayonne Community News and The Hudson Reporter, was awarded Second Place by the New Jersey Society of Professional Journalists for Best Arts and Entertainment Coverage in 2021 for Print News in the Garden State Division for his stories “Outsider art gallery hangs in limbo,” about the struggle of the Dollhaus II gallery to keep its doors open against a Bayonne zoning challenge.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne ordinance would ensure residents have hot water 24 hours a day

Bayonne has moved to ensure hot water is available to residents throughout the day. The City Council has introduced an ordinance amending the general ordinances of the city of Bayonne, Chapter 17, entitled Property Maintenance. In that chapter, under the section Hot Water Supply in Residences and Rooming Houses, the ordinance would change the subsection Minimum Temperature.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

BAYONNE BRIEFS

Bayonne is hosting a “Vax for the Holidays” event at City Hall in December. The city will offer COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible at City Hall at 630 Avenue C on Tuesday, December 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event, which is free, is in conjunction with...
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne seeks engineering study on flood mitigation

Bayonne officials have been hitting the books recently, with the city now looking to do a study on flood mitigation following the recent completion of its absorption study of recent redevelopments. At its November meeting, the City Council approved a resolution authorizing a Request for Proposals (RFQ) for professional engineering...
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne strengthens enforcement against trash and weeds

Bayonne is contemplating allowing more officials to be involved in the regulation of weeds, trash, and other unsightly debris on property. At its November meeting, the City Council introduced an ordinance that would amend the general ordinances of the city of Bayonne, Chapter 17, entitled Property Maintenance. In that chapter under the section Grass and Weeds, the subsection that would be updated is entitled Notice to Owners or Tenants.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

