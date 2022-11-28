Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
First Highway Roundabout Intersection In Northwest Iowa To Be Installed Between Orange City And Alton
Orange City, Iowa — Northwest Iowa is about to get its first roundabout intersection on a state highway, and it’s going to be right in our coverage area. Iowa Department of Transportation Planner Dakin Schultz says roundabouts are not a new concept, but they’ve never been implemented around here on roads that the state is in charge of.
Lakefield Standard
School district declared a ‘Stigma-Free Zone’
The Jackson County Central School District has been declared a “Stigma-Free Zone.”. Members of the JCC Board of Education on Monday adopted a resolution recognizing the community needs surrounding...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Man Taken To Hospital After Rolling Van South Of Rock Rapids
Rock Rapids, Iowa — Lyon County authorities have just released information about an accident south of Rock Rapids that sent a Sioux City man to a hospital. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, November 26th, at about 12:45 p.m., Zachary Sassman of Sioux City was driving a 2003 Chevy Astro van on county road K52 just south of Rock Rapids, when the van entered the northeast ditch before rolling one time. It came to rest on its wheels.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spirit Lake School Board Unanimously Approves Safety Plan
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Spirit Lake school board unanimously approved the much -publicized safety plan that would arm up to ten non-teaching staff members last night. The district says that after soliciting input they received 187 in support and 102 in opposition. Of the fifty respondents identifying themselves as school employees, 47 said they supported the plan, two were ambivalent, and only one was opposed. A majority of those to speak last night were also in favor.
nwestiowa.com
Hodgson enlists as Lyon veterans director
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County filled an open seat not on the ballot Nov. 8 with Ned Hodgson set to take over the Veterans Service Office. “All of the frustrations, all of the claims — I’ve had 10 surgeries over four years to get me back to walking again,” Hodgson said. “I know where they’ve been. I’ve been in their shoes. It’s a passion of mine.”
pureoldiesspencer.com
Motion to Suppress Evidence Heard in Dickinson County Murder Case
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — Attorneys on both sides of a Northwest Iowa murder case are arguing what should and should be allowed to be presented when it goes to trial. Right now 27 year old Christian Goyne Yarns from Spirit Lake is set to stand trial on 1st degree murder next week in Buena Vista County. He’s accused of shooting 24 year old Shelby Woizeschke on the morning of February 3rd in the parking lot of her employer in Milford. She succumbed to those injuries a few days later at a Sioux Falls hospital.
Pursuit goes through cornfield, ends at Le Mars porch
Deputies with the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office were led on a high-speed pursuit that resulted in injuries.
bleedingheartland.com
Good people making bad gun decisions
Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City and has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for eleven years and represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring. Educators need quite a few things. They need unlimited paper, markers, books, pens,...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Lorraine Hanson, 92, of Okoboji
Private family graveside services for 92-year-old Lorraine Hanson of Okoboji will be held at a later date. Robinson Funeral Home of Spirit Lake is in charge of arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Gets AEDs
Jackson, MN (KICD) — The Sheriff in Jackson County, Minnesota says his department has received some life-saving technology to be installed in every squad car. Shawn Haken says each unit will receive a state-of-the art “A.E.D.” or Automated External Defibrillator. Haken tells KICD News the Leona M....
pureoldiesspencer.com
Snow Events Declared in Spencer and Storm Lake
Northwest IA (KICD) — The snowfall this morning has led to a snow event being declared in multiple cities. Citizens in Spencer are asked to have their vehicles removed from streets by midnight for crews to remove snow. The event will last until 7 am tomorrow morning. Storm Lake...
Emmetsburg News
House Fire North of Cylinder
Around 10:30a.m. Monday morning Nov. 28, the home of Gerald Alderson was engulfed in flames. The firetrucks from Cylinder were on the scene fighting the flames that were consuming the two story …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. To continue reading, you will need to...
Estherville woman dead after two-vehicle crash in Emmet County
A crash in Emmet County left one woman dead Sunday morning.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Two Injured and One Dead in Emmet County Crash
Estherville, IA (KICD) — An Estherville woman lost her life and two others were injured in a rural Emmet County Crash on Sunday morning. According to Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens, a two vehicle crash one mile South of the Iowa/Minnesota border on Highway 4 was reported to the Emmet County Communications Center just after 9 am. The caller also stated a person was trapped in a vehicle.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Man Facing Drug Charges After Traffic Stop
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man was arrested on multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop over the weekend. According to a release from the Storm Lake Police Department, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 1300 block of Erie Street for a minor violation at around 10:45 Sunday morning and reportedly smelled marijuana in the vehicle. Police then searched the vehicle finding four ounces of marijuana in a backpack, leading to the arrest of one of the individuals in the car identified as 20-year-old Gilo Gilo.
kiwaradio.com
Fourteen Bales Go Up In Smoke Near Little Rock; Bean Stubble Burns At Maurice
Little Rock, Iowa– Fourteen round bales were destroyed in a fire on Saturday, November 26, 2022, near Little Rock. According to Little Rock Fire Chief Joe Schilling, at about 3:55 p.m., the Little Rock Fire Department was called to the report of bales on fire at 4591 160th Street, two miles south of Little Rock.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Sue Evans, 89, of Washington, IL, formerly of Spencer
Memorial services for 89-year-old Sue Evans of Washington, Illinois, formerly of Spencer, will be Saturday, December 3rd at 11am at First Baptist Church in Spencer. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Phyllis Thayer, 89, of Storm Lake
Services for 89-year-old Phyllis Thayer of Storm Lake will be Saturday, December 3rd at 11am at Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of arrangements.
KIMT
First person sentenced for killing in northwest Iowa
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa – The first sentence has been handed down in the killing of a northwest Iowa man. Davie McDowell, 20 of Estherville, was shot to death in the earth morning hours of October 2, 2021. Prosecutors say Connor Jay Uhde, 20 of Estherville, and Cejay Van Der Wilt, 19 of Rockwell City, lured McDowell to an apartment in Estherville and then drove him outside town.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Marlene Stokka, 80, of Milford
Services for 80-year-old Marlene Stokka of Milford will be held in December. Turner-Jenness Funeral Home in Milford is in charge of arrangements.
