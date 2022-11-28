ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Targeted Shooting In Carlisle, Police Say

A "shots fired" incident in central Pennsylvania is believed to have been a targeted shooting, authorities say. Officers with the Carlisle police were called to investigate those "shots fired" near the intersection of West Locust and Bretz avenues, on Wednesday, Nov. 30 around 8:30 p.m., according to a release by the department.
CARLISLE, PA
One Dead, One Injured In Columbia Borough Shooting

One Dead, One Injured In Columbia Borough Shooting. (Lancaster County, PA) - The Lancaster County coroner says one person has died and another was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Columbia. Police say it happened as two people were sitting in a car at the intersection of Bridge and North Second Streets. Witnesses say they saw a man wearing a black hoodie running away from the scene toward North Third Street. Officials are asking anyone who may have other tips to call the Columbia Police Department.
COLUMBIA, PA
One dead, another injured in Lancaster County shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say one person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Columbia. According to police, it happened around 10:45 AM on the 200 block of North Second Street. Authorities say when they arrived at the scene, officers found two...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Property damaged in Cumberland County shooting

Carlisle police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that caused property damage, but did not hurt anyone. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the area of West Locust and Bretz avenues, according to police. Police said the shooting did not appear to be random. No arrests have been...
CARLISLE, PA
Security guard wounded in Lancaster shooting that killed one

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster police are still looking for the gunman in a shooting at the 'Prince of Subs' Bar and Restaurant on S. Prince Street that left one man dead and another wounded. Police have not identified the wounded man, but security guard Chris Johnson says he was...
LANCASTER, PA
Police investigating suspicious death in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspicious death in Lancaster. It is being investigated as a homicide, according to Lancaster Police. Officers responding to the report of a "person down" found an unresponsive man on the 300 block of S. Marshall St. at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
LANCASTER, PA
Harrisburg police investigating 'shots fired' incident

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a report of shots fired in the area of S. 20th and Derry streets. The reports came in at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Police responded to the area and surrounding schools, looking for any suspects or victims, but no one was found.
HARRISBURG, PA
Ex-Police Officer In Two PA Boroughs Took $98K, Stole Guns From Evidence Locker: Authorities

A central Pennsylvania former police officer has been charged for thefts he committed on the job, authorities say. 48-year-old Christopher John Still formerly of the Marysville and Halifax boroughs of police is accused of submitting for hours he never worked while employed with the Halifax Borough from 2019 and 2022— resulting in a theft of $98,754.50, according to a release by the Dauphin County district attorney's office on Dec. 1.
MARYSVILLE, PA
Former Dauphin County police chief stole 3 guns, nearly $100K from his department: prosecutors

The “leader” of a Dauphin County police department stole three guns and fudged his timecards to make nearly $100,000 for hours he did not work, prosecutors said Thursday. Marysville resident Christopher J. Still, 48, was the chief of the Halifax Borough Police Department between 2019 and 2022, while also working as a full-time officer for Marysville, when prosecutors said he submitted fraudulent timecards and stole $98,754.50. He also took three guns from an evidence locker and sold them, according to court records filed to support seven theft-related felonies against Still.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Leola man dies after being struck by car in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a man from Leola which occurred on Saturday, Nov. 26. According to police, officers, along with fire and ambulance units, were dispatched at 3:17 am. to a report that a pedestrian had been struck in the 1400 block of New Holland Avenue.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
