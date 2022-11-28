Read full article on original website
Targeted Shooting In Carlisle, Police Say
A "shots fired" incident in central Pennsylvania is believed to have been a targeted shooting, authorities say. Officers with the Carlisle police were called to investigate those "shots fired" near the intersection of West Locust and Bretz avenues, on Wednesday, Nov. 30 around 8:30 p.m., according to a release by the department.
iheart.com
One Dead, One Injured In Columbia Borough Shooting
One Dead, One Injured In Columbia Borough Shooting. (Lancaster County, PA) - The Lancaster County coroner says one person has died and another was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Columbia. Police say it happened as two people were sitting in a car at the intersection of Bridge and North Second Streets. Witnesses say they saw a man wearing a black hoodie running away from the scene toward North Third Street. Officials are asking anyone who may have other tips to call the Columbia Police Department.
local21news.com
One dead, another injured in Lancaster County shooting
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say one person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Columbia. According to police, it happened around 10:45 AM on the 200 block of North Second Street. Authorities say when they arrived at the scene, officers found two...
Property damaged in Cumberland County shooting
Carlisle police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that caused property damage, but did not hurt anyone. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the area of West Locust and Bretz avenues, according to police. Police said the shooting did not appear to be random. No arrests have been...
WGAL
Police investigating catalytic converter theft in East Petersburg, Lancaster County
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a company truck in East Petersburg, Lancaster County. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said the theft happened sometime early Sunday morning at S. Clyde Weaver on the 5000 block of Main Street. Police said two...
Lancaster County man, teen accused of trying to break into East Cocalico Township business
DENVER, Pa. — Two Lancaster County teens are facing charges after police say they were caught attempting to burglarize a business in East Cocalico Township Tuesday afternoon. Josiah Ingraham, 19, of Denver, is charged with burglary, criminal trespass and criminal conspiracy, East Cocalico Township Police said Wednesday. His alleged...
Central Pa. man pleads guilty to setting house, cars on fire: police
A York County man pleaded guilty to arson charges in two counties, police announced Thursday. Southern York Regional police said Robert Connor Castro, of New Freedom, took the plea in October on five counts of aggravated arson where a person is present inside a property and five counts of reckless burning or exploding.
WGAL
Police say suspect burned victim's hand, tried to rob smoke shop in Manheim Township, Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say a person tried to steal money at a Manheim Township smoke shop on Thursday morning and burned a person's hand. The incident happened around 10:47 a.m. at Mr. Smoke at 1320 Lititz Pike. "(The suspect) attempted to grab $7.00 that was on top...
Body Found With 'Apparent Injuries' Leads To Homicide Investigation In Lancaster
A body with "apparent injuries" was found in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Nov. 30, authorities say. Officers with the Lancaster Bureau of police were called to " a subject down" in the 300 block of South Marshall Street around 11 a.m., the department stated in a release that afternoon. Upon...
WGAL
Security guard wounded in Lancaster shooting that killed one
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster police are still looking for the gunman in a shooting at the 'Prince of Subs' Bar and Restaurant on S. Prince Street that left one man dead and another wounded. Police have not identified the wounded man, but security guard Chris Johnson says he was...
FOX43.com
Police investigating suspicious death in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspicious death in Lancaster. It is being investigated as a homicide, according to Lancaster Police. Officers responding to the report of a "person down" found an unresponsive man on the 300 block of S. Marshall St. at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
Man Injures Hospital Staff During Assault In Central Pennsylvania, Authorities Say
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after attack hospital staff in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. Clem Denton Wagaman Jr. of Boiling Springs was charged following the assault at Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital located at 503 North 21st Street, Camp Hill Nov. 23, at 11:32 a.m., according to the East Pennsboro Township police.
WGAL
Harrisburg police investigating 'shots fired' incident
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a report of shots fired in the area of S. 20th and Derry streets. The reports came in at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Police responded to the area and surrounding schools, looking for any suspects or victims, but no one was found.
Ex-Police Officer In Two PA Boroughs Took $98K, Stole Guns From Evidence Locker: Authorities
A central Pennsylvania former police officer has been charged for thefts he committed on the job, authorities say. 48-year-old Christopher John Still formerly of the Marysville and Halifax boroughs of police is accused of submitting for hours he never worked while employed with the Halifax Borough from 2019 and 2022— resulting in a theft of $98,754.50, according to a release by the Dauphin County district attorney's office on Dec. 1.
Former Dauphin County police chief stole 3 guns, nearly $100K from his department: prosecutors
The “leader” of a Dauphin County police department stole three guns and fudged his timecards to make nearly $100,000 for hours he did not work, prosecutors said Thursday. Marysville resident Christopher J. Still, 48, was the chief of the Halifax Borough Police Department between 2019 and 2022, while also working as a full-time officer for Marysville, when prosecutors said he submitted fraudulent timecards and stole $98,754.50. He also took three guns from an evidence locker and sold them, according to court records filed to support seven theft-related felonies against Still.
WGAL
Police investigating several reports of pickpockets at Lebanon County Walmart
NORTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have received several reports of people getting their pockets picked at a Lebanon County Walmart. North Londonderry Township police reported several incidents on their Facebook page. "On November 29th, at 11 a.m., a victim called police and reported her wallet stolen. A man...
abc27.com
Leola man dies after being struck by car in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a man from Leola which occurred on Saturday, Nov. 26. According to police, officers, along with fire and ambulance units, were dispatched at 3:17 am. to a report that a pedestrian had been struck in the 1400 block of New Holland Avenue.
Teen Shot In Neck When Another Minor 'Mishandles' Gun In Central PA: Police
A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the neck in central Pennsylvania on Saturday, Nov. 26, authorities say. The teen was shot on High Street in Akron Borough around 4:16 p.m., according to West Earl Township police. The unnamed boy was stabilized by EMS on the scene before...
WGAL
Shots fired on Thanksgiving outside East Hempfield Township restaurant
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, are investigating after they said shots were fired outside a restaurant early Thanksgiving morning. Police said they were called to Soul Sensations on the 3400 block of Columbia Avenue for a report of shots fired around 3:44...
2 hurt in Pa. shooting that followed a fight between father, son: state police
Two people were shot and another arrested after an argument that morphed into a shooting overnight Sunday in Schuylkill County, authorities said. Aaron Hopkins, 24, shot a 52-year-old woman in the arm and a 52-year-old man in the abdomen around 12:56 a.m. in a Wayne Township home, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
PennLive.com
