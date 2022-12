OWASSO, Okla. — Some drivers in Owasso will have to take an alternate route on Highway 169.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the northbound US-169 on- and off-ramps at 106th Street North will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Monday as part of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project.

The ramps will be closed through 8 a.m. Thursday.

