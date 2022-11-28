Snow is on the way: Paul Douglas says expect a few inches on Tuesday

There will be some frozen water here tomorrow in Minnesota. No, that’s not that unusual for the very end of November, but after a decent stretch of weather over Thanksgiving winter is about to make a comeback.

WCCO's Chief Meteorologist Paul Douglas tells you what to expect for Tuesday and what lies ahead in this week's weather headlines.

Here Comes the Snow Again

“Today should be quiet dry, no drama on the highways,” says Douglas. “We should be up around 40-42 this afternoon.”

Douglas says the snow comes in tonight with perhaps an inch when you wake up tomorrow morning.

“And then it's going to snow fairly moderately during the day tomorrow,” Douglas told WCCO’s Vineeta Sawkar . “And I think we're going to be in that 2 to 5, possibly 3 to 6 inch range by the time the snow tapers tomorrow evening.”

The best chance of 5+ inches is to the east near, and north of, Rice Lake, WI where there is a winter storm watch .

As for travel on Tuesday, Douglas says it could get increasingly bad as the day goes on, but it won’t be so cold that the roads will stay snow-covered.

“The only saving grace, temperatures are going to be close to freezing,” says Douglas. “So I think it will be kind of a wet, slushy snow. I'm hoping that the freeways stay mostly wet and slushy. The side streets will become snow covered during the day. I think the drive home tomorrow evening will be tougher than the drive in tomorrow morning.”

A Very Short Cold Snap Follows the Snow

“Wednesday, just cold with upper teens near 20,” Douglas said. “A lot of wind. It will definitely feel like January and then we bounce back up to 40 by the end of the week. So some big changes, but yes, some snow on the way tomorrow. Just getting into that holiday spirit.”

We also need the moisture with drought conditions persisting across much of the state especially the central part including the Twin Cities.

“Bring on the snow, we need some moisture,” says Douglas. “It would be nice to get it as rain, but we'll take it any way we can get it. It’s a typical classic winter day across Minnesota. So maybe get some stuff done today so you don't have to go out tomorrow.”

Forecast

﻿Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 40. Wind S 15-25 mph.

Tuesday: Snow likely, at least 2-3 inches possible. High 32, low 30.

Wednesday: Colder, high 24, low 30, wind NW 15-30 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny and brisk, high 28, low 14, wind SE 10-20 mph.

Severe Weather Across the Country

There are also a couple of other major weather stories across the nation, with severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes threatening portions of the South on Tuesday.

Then in Hawaii, after 38 years of silence, Mauna Loa, began erupting late Sunday night. Residents are being told to review preparedness plans as officials keep a close eye on the volcano.

“I think some perspective is called for, I don't know,” Douglas says about our snow. “Mauna Loa, the biggest active volcano on the planet is now erupting in Hawaii and tomorrow there may be a major."