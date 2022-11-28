ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lawrence County, NY

NYSP identify body found in St. Lawrence County

By Isabella Colello
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45GYnq_0jPsArnU00

LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police say the body found in St. Lawrence County last week has been identified.

Police responded to Pray Road in the town of Lisbon on November 24 around 1:15 for reports of a woman found dead in a ditch on the side of the road, according to NYSP.

Police say the body has been identified as that of 25-year-old Ashli E. Bernard of Massena.

An autopsy of Bernard was completed at Canton-Potsdam Hospital by Forensic Pathologist Dr. Scott LaPoint the following day and the cause and manner of death are pending toxicology reports, according to NYSP.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police are asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to call NYSP at 315-379-0012.

NYSP is being assisted by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Border Patrol and the St. Lawrence County Coroner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
flackbroadcasting.com

Local resident accused of DWI in Trenton, Troopers say

TRENTON- A local resident is accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, authorities say. Dakota L. Hanley, 29, of Prospect, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). Hanley is officially charged with one count each of aggravated DWI; DWI (first-offense); and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1%).
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie woman fleeing from trooper crashes into town police vehicle

WAPPINGERS FALLS – Twenty-two-year-old Kaylee Espinosa is facing two misdemeanor charges and several traffic violations after leading state troopers on a high-speed chase northbound on Route 9 on the night of November 19, 2022. The pursuit began in the Town of Wappinger and ended when Espinosa, a Poughkeepsie resident, crashed into a Town of Poughkeepsie police cruiser that was attempting to stop the fleeing vehicle.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Three drivers charged locally with DWI over Thanksgiving week

Three drivers were arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) over the Thanksgiving week, according to reports from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph R. Baker, 42 of the town of Dryden, was involved in a single-vehicle accident due to his DWI on McLean Road in the town of Cortlandville, the report noted. He was also charged with failure to keep right, driving across hazard markings and refusal of a breath test.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Weather alerts wind down into evening

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow continues over the Tug Hill region, where places can expect another 3 to 5 inches where the snow is the most persistent. A lake effect snow warning for those parts of Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties is scheduled to end at 7 p.m.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Three North Country ‘Community Health Heroes’ awarded

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization and North Country Health Compass Partners recently announced the recipients of the 2022 “Community Health Hero” award. The award is given in honor of National Rural Health Day, recognizing North Country residents who have demonstrated outstanding public...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations

Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
ILION, NY
informnny.com

High winds lead to monstrous waves, damage along Lake Ontario

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — December 1 is considered the first day of meteorological winter, which was fitting for the North Country. A lake effect snowstorm hit parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties, leading to heavy snow accumulations on the Tug Hill Plateau and high wind gusts. On Lake...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
WNYT

Queensbury Walmart shooting suspect pleads not guilty

The man accused of shooting someone at the Queensbury Walmart over the weekend was arraigned on Wednesday. Adrian Simental of Moreau is charged with attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty to both charges in court. Warren County sheriff’s deputies responded to the store Sunday...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WCAX

21 dead geese found along Northeast Kingdom lake

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wildlife experts are investigating what happened to a flock of geese in the Northeast Kingdom after 21 were found dead at Crystal Lake State Park in Barton last week. Josh Degreenia and his friend, Larry Allard, were there with metal detectors, looking for coins or maybe...
BARTON, VT
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy