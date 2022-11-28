ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim in fatal Knoxville shooting on Thanksgiving identified

By Gregory Raucoules
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE , Tenn. ( WATE ) — The man found fatally shot in a car on Thanksgiving day has been identified by the Knoxville Police Department .

Officers responded to a reported shooting at McConnell Street near Kenner Avenue around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 24. Martel Thomas , 27, was found dead inside a car.

A KPD release claimed that the shooting appeared to be targeted. The victim recently moved to Knoxville from Detroit, Michigan. Police said witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots before finding the victim dead inside the vehicle.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org , via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

No suspects have been arrested or charged. An investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit remains ongoing.

Tressie Cherokeeangel Valentine
3d ago

sounds like the same shooting on cherry st a women fayshia but the guy wore a mask and shot her in the car. there are way too many shootings on east knoxville.. what's going on with Everyone God don't like ugly and he is the one to psss judgements.. oh my get out together death is forever, working out your troubles is the best..

