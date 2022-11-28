ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Rain in the forecast this week for Atascadero

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D4987_0jPsAi6B00

Storm systems could bring over an inch of rain over four-day period

– A significant amount of rain is in the forecast this week for Atascadero. Weather Underground is predicting 1.27-inches of rain accumulation over a four-day period starting on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CrjPf_0jPsAi6B00

Daytime highs this week should start in the mid-60s and move into the 50s as the storm system moves into the area. Overnight lows will be below freezing at the beginning of the week, raising slightly to the low 40s as storm systems are impacting the area, then dropping again once.

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey says it, “Looks like a wet weather pattern starting next week.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
822
Followers
1K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy