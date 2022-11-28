Which roads will be closed for Corning’s Sparkle celebration?

CORNING, N.Y. ( WETM ) – The holiday festivities continue in the Crystal City with the 47th annual Sparkle event this coming weekend, and drivers are being reminded which streets will be closed.

The Gaffer District said that several blocks of Market Street and side streets will close to traffic in the afternoon on December 3, 2022. Sparkle is the annual Christmas celebration in Corning, featuring live music and performances, outdoor dining, vendors, and sing-alongs.

The following streets will be closed from 1:00 p.m. to midnight on December 3:

W. Market St. (Chestnut to Walnut)

W. Market St. (Walnut to Pine)

E. Market St. (Pine to Cedar)

E. Market St. (Cedar to Wall)

Chestnut St. (Aurene to Burmese)

Walnut St. Aurene to Burmese)

Pine St. (Market to Burmese)

Wall St. (Tioga to Burmese)

Aurene Ln. (Chestnut to Wall)

Cedar Street from Tioga Ave to Burmese Lane will also be closed from 4:00 PM on December 3, 2022, until midnight on December 3, 2022.

