Jim Harbaugh Beats the Bucks Again, J.J. McCarthy Shines in First Rivalry Start, Ryan Day Earns Criticism And Jim Knowles' Defense Doesn't Cut It

At the very least, Ohio State has a chance to be in the conversation for a College Football Playoff berth this weekend. That much was confirmed on Tuesday night when the Buckeyes were slotted fifth in the penultimate CFP rankings. With the next three teams in the rankings being teams who also won’t play in conference championship games this weekend – No. 6 Alabama, No. 7 Tennessee and No. 8 Penn State – the Buckeyes are clearly positioned to be the first team currently ranked outside the top four to receive consideration for a playoff berth if one or more of the teams in front of them lose this weekend.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO