Jim Harbaugh Beats the Bucks Again, J.J. McCarthy Shines in First Rivalry Start, Ryan Day Earns Criticism And Jim Knowles' Defense Doesn't Cut It

Eleven Warriors
Michigan Co-Offensive Coordinator Matt Weiss Claims Wolverine Offense Used “Day One Training Camp Stuff” to Beat Buckeye Defense
Michigan's offense repeatedly beat Ohio State's defense with big plays in the 118th edition of The Game. The Wolverines scored five touchdowns of 40 yards or more on their way to a 45-point, 530-yard performance in a 45-23 win over the Buckeyes. It was Michigan's second straight win over Ohio State and the program's first victory in Columbus since 2000, which was also the last time the Buckeyes fell in back-to-back contests against their rival from Ann Arbor.
Eleven Warriors
Four-Star 2024 OL Jordan Seaton Had a “Very Eventful” Visit to Ohio State Saturday, Five-Star Safety KJ Bolden Feels Prioritized by OSU
Justin Frye has already made a big splash to start Ohio State’s 2024 offensive line class by landing the commitment of top-60 prospect Ian Moore. OSU is hoping to keep that momentum in offensive line recruiting going and has made a favorable impression on four-star Washington, D.C. offensive lineman Jordan Seaton.
Breaking: Brian Hartline Announces Decision On Cincinnati Job
Ohio State Buckeyes fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Thursday afternoon, Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline announced that he will be staying with the Buckeyes. Hartline was rumored to have interest in the Cincinnati job. However, it appears that he will be staying put. "I am aware...
Eleven Warriors
Michigan Quarterback Cade McNamara to Transfer to Iowa
Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has decided to stay in the Big Ten, as the Wolverine signal-caller announced his commitment to Iowa on Thursday. McNamara competed with fellow Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy for the starting quarterback job this year in a competition that dragged into the regular season, as each passer was given a start before Jim Harbaugh ultimately decided on sticking with McCarthy for the rest of the year. His Michigan tenure ended with a knee injury in Week 3 against UConn that turned out to be season-ending.
Look: Football World Is Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today
A Michigan Wolverines senior football player is reportedly facing a felony weapons charge for an incident that allegedly took place in October. Michigan senior Mazi Smith is facing a felony charge. He is reportedly facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. While the incident took place in October, Smith has played in all of Michigan's games.
Eleven Warriors
Young Buckeyes Hanging Tough Against Top Competition Despite Two Losses in Past Four Games
Ohio State’s second loss of the season is hardly one to hang your head about. Neither was its first, for that matter. Two tight defeats to top-20 teams in either neutral or road environments? You’ll take it if you’re Chris Holtmann, whose young Buckeye team has shown plenty of fight and potential even in losing efforts.
Eleven Warriors
Film Study from Hell
Ohio State lost to Michigan again, and yet the final score was not the worst part. The afternoon laid bare how divorced from rivalry history Ohio State's approach to Michigan is under the current leadership. That means without an intervention, it's likely this will keep happening. This is Ramzy, and...
fcnews.org
Stroud not rewarded for sacrificing personal life
COLUMBUS — C.J. Stroud said he’s had no personal life during this football season to the point that there were times he chose watching film over taking phone calls from his mom. He did it to pursue a national championship and he did it to try to beat...
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2024 LB Kristopher Jones Says Jim Knowles Told Him He Could Make "An Immediate Impact" for OSU and Luke Montgomery Gets an In-home Visit
A top Ohio State linebacker target in the 2024 class had a productive visit to Columbus last weekend. Four-star Virginia prospect Kristopher Jones told Eleven Warriors he enjoyed his experience in Columbus despite the Michigan loss as the Buckeyes continue to catch the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker’s eye. “My visit...
Stephen A. Smith Has Shocking Admission On Ohio State After Getting Humiliated By Michigan
Stephen A. Smith didn't parse words on Wednesday's edition of First Take on ESPN. The Ohio State Buckeyes didn't just get beat by the Michigan Wolverines last week, Smith said- they got their ass kicked. Smith said he would have excused a Buckeyes defeat in the form of a thriller, but he ...
Look: Ryan Day's Recruiting Move Sparked An 'Uproar'
Earlier this week, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Justin Frye took a visit to see Buckeye commit Luke Montgomery. When Montgomery posted a photo of the visit on Tuesday evening, it sparked somewhat of an "uproar" around the college football world. College football is currently...
Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star
A Michigan judge has ruled on a Wolverines football star in trouble with the law. The judge ruled that Mazi Smith can travel out of the state of Michigan. Smith, a redshirt junior defensive star for the Wolverines, is facing felony weapon charges which were uncovered earlier Thursday morning. David Jesse of the Detroit Free Read more... The post Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Gus Johnson Reveals His Surprise Heisman Trophy Candidate
Gus Johnson left Saturday's game between Michigan and Ohio State highly impressed with J.J. McCarthy. After watching the sophomore quarterback account for four touchdowns in a 45-23 road win over the Buckeyes, Johnson gushed over McCarthy when speaking to WXYZ Detroit's Brad Galli. "He's got just incredible positive energy," Johnson...
Eleven Warriors
It’s Time for Duke to Get Dumped, Ohio State and Michigan Should Be Playing in the B1G Championship and Alabama Shouldn’t Make the CFP
Welcome to the Wednesday Skull Session. There's some basketball, there's some football and there's some other stuff in this edition of the Skully. Please enjoy. GET DUMPED THEN, DUKE. The Ohio State University men's basketball team plays Duke on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which will unfortunately end this week after a 23-year run, according to Andy Katz.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Seeks Second Straight Win Over Duke in First Trip to Durham in 10 Years
Ohio State is riding high off its first ranked win of the season. Duke just suffered its most lopsided loss since 2020. We’ll find out just how much momentum matters Wednesday as the Buckeyes try to knock off the Blue Devils for the second straight year. WHO WHERE WHEN...
saturdaytradition.com
Boo Corrigan explains committee's thinking behind Michigan, Ohio State's rankings
Boo Corrigan spoke with ESPN’s Rece Davis after the 2nd-to-last College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday. One of the main talking points for the CFP chairman was why Michigan was ranked at No. 2 instead of No. 1 despite an impressive win at Ohio State. On top...
Eleven Warriors
College Football Playoff Selection Committee Still Has “A Lot of Respect” for Ohio State, But Whether Buckeyes Would Jump Conference Championship Game Loser Remains Uncertain
At the very least, Ohio State has a chance to be in the conversation for a College Football Playoff berth this weekend. That much was confirmed on Tuesday night when the Buckeyes were slotted fifth in the penultimate CFP rankings. With the next three teams in the rankings being teams who also won’t play in conference championship games this weekend – No. 6 Alabama, No. 7 Tennessee and No. 8 Penn State – the Buckeyes are clearly positioned to be the first team currently ranked outside the top four to receive consideration for a playoff berth if one or more of the teams in front of them lose this weekend.
Eleven Warriors
Duke Avenges Last Year's Loss to Ohio State With 81-72 Win At Cameron Indoor Stadium
There was no warm welcome for Ohio State upon returning to Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first time in 10 years. Duke avenged its 2021 loss to the Buckeyes on its home floor Wednesday after suffering an upset defeat in Columbus exactly one year ago. The 17th-ranked Blue Devils returned the favor under first-year head coach Jon Scheyer, beating No. 25 Ohio State 81-72 in Durham, North Carolina.
thecomeback.com
Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news
Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
College Basketball World Praying For Michigan State Star
On Wednesday night, the No. 20 Michigan State Spartans fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup. Michigan State guard Tyson Walker chipped in 12 points, but was playing with a heavy heart. After the 70-52 loss, head coach Tom Izzo revealed that Walker lost...
