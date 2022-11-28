Read full article on original website
Related
Cameroon predicted lineup vs Brazil - World Cup
Predicting how Cameroon will line up for their decisive Group G encounter against Brazil.
The longest penalty shootouts in World Cup history
The 2022 World Cup knockouts will soon begin which means more penalty shootout drama is surely afoot. Here's a recollection of the two longest shootouts in World Cup history.
Argentina & Poland qualify from Group C; Mexico fall short in thrilling fashion
Roundup of the final set of games in World Cup Group C as Argentina faced Poland and Mexico battled Saudi Arabia - all four teams were each in with a chance of making the last 16 prior to kick-off.
How can Spain qualify for the World Cup knockout stages?
Spain have their destiny in their own hands as they seek to get into the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
What happens if a World Cup knockout game ends in a draw?
How extra time and penalties will come into play at the 2022 World Cup.
South Korea vs Portugal - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing South Korea vs Portugal at the World Cup, with team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Canada 1-2 Morocco: Player ratings as Atlas Lions reach World Cup knockouts for first time since 1986
Morocco booked their place in the World Cup knockout stages for the first time since 1986 with a 2-1 win over Canada on Thursday.
Australia finish second in Group D; Denmark & Tunisia eliminated
Australia beat Denmark 1-o to qualify as Group D
Hansi Flick responds to pressure to resign after Germany's World Cup elimination
Hansi Flick responds to calls for him to resign as Germany manager after their World Cup exit.
Argentina predicted lineup vs Australia - World Cup
Argentina's predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against Australia.
Lionel Messi reacts to Argentina reaching World Cup knockouts
Lionel Messi speaks after Argentina qualify for World Cup last 16 by beating Poland.
France vs Poland - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of France's World Cup round of 16 tie against Poland, including team news, lineups and prediction.
England predicted lineup vs Senegal - World Cup
England's predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against Senegal.
Twitter reacts as USMNT triumphs 1-0 over Iran to qualify for knockout round
The US men's national team triumphed 1-0 over Iran, as a goal from Christian Pulisic solidified the American side's place in the Round of 16.
Netherlands predicted lineup vs United States - World Cup
The Netherlands' predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against the United States.
Australia 1-0 Denmark: Player ratings as Socceroos reach World Cup knockouts
Player ratings from the World Cup clash between Australia and Denmark.
Costa Rica 2-4 Germany: Player ratings as Hansi Flick's side exit the World Cup
Match report & player ratings from Costa Rica 2-4 Germany at the World Cup.
Kai Havertz delivers brutal assessment of Germany's 'horror movie' World Cup exit
Kai Havertz has opened up on the 'bitter' feeling of Germany being eliminated at the group stage of the World Cup for a second successive tournament.
Brazil 1-0 Switzerland: Player ratings as Selecao book place in knockout stages
Match report & player ratings from Brazil 1-0 Switzerland at the World Cup.
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0