Enter to Win Four tickets to see the Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker!

The magic of the holidays comes alive as Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker takes the stage this December at Cobb Energy Centre, December 9 to 26. You can win four tickets to see the Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker on December 18, at 7:00pm at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

Let Atlanta Ballet transport you and your family into a magical fantasyland full of warmth and wonder, where dreams come true.

Imaginations will soar as dancing snowflakes, beautiful ballerinas, waltzing flowers, toy soldiers and so much more come to life in Atlanta Ballet’s reimagined production of The Nutcracker set to the iconic Tchaikovsky score played live by the Atlanta Ballet Orchestra. Travel with Marie and her handsome Nutcracker Prince into a magical winter wonderland that is nothing shy of extravagant.

Sip hot cocoa or a holiday cocktail, enjoy tasty treats, and shop all things Nutcracker in the Cobb Energy Centre’s festive lobby with your family before marveling at the exquisite artistry and magical world of The Nutcracker.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/28/22 11:00am ET – 12/4/22 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at WSBRadio.com or on the 95.5 WSB Mobile App select the 95.5 WSB The Nutcracker Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about December 5, 2022, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive four tickets to see Four tickets to Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker on December 18, at 7:00pm at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre . (ARV: $560.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

