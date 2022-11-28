Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are great choices for when you want to enjoy a really good burger with your friends or family.
2-term mayor got defeated by a 23-year-old in a city in Louisiana
Tyrin Truong, the elected mayorPhoto byBuzzFeed News. America doesn't cease to surprise us with the things going on there. We see and listen to a lot of weird stuff in the United States.
BET
Black Louisiana Voters 'Embarrassed’ By State’s Failure To Pass Anti-Slavery Amendment
Louisiana voters failed to pass a constitutional amendment during the November election that would have eliminated slavery and forced indentured servitude in the state—leaving many Black voters confused and embarrassed. According to an NBC News report, many voters—including some Black voters—voted against the amendment because it lacked clarity....
3 Men Were Killing The Women Of Baton Rouge At The Same Time — Who Were They?
Derrick Todd Lee, Sean Vincent Gillis, and Jeffery Lee Guillory all had one eerie trait in common. Between 1994 and 2004, more than 36 women were brutally murdered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The alarming statistic earned the city a deadly reputation. “Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge,” premiering Saturday, December 10...
Louisiana woman rescues puppies from culvert after spending hours on the road
Multiple puppies are safe and warm thanks to the efforts of a Denham Springs woman named Tiffany Duke.
Louisiana Senator Cassidy Says He Will Vote Against Marriage Act
Former President Donald Trump recently said Kanye West showed up at his Mar- a Lago home in Florida with a friend, and ended up having dinner there with Trump. In a recent article in Rolling Stone, Trump said he me with Kanye to "help him," as he feels Kanye has been decimated personally and professionally. Whether that decimation was self-inflicted wasn't brought up.
NOLA.com
Hurricane season delivers rare quiet for Louisiana. Here's what spared us.
This year's hurricane season delivered something Louisiana hasn't had much of recently: quiet. The Atlantic Basin season that began June 1 and ends Wednesday included a near-average number of tropical storms and hurricanes, but also a greatly needed pause in landfalls along the Louisiana coastline, providing residents with more time to recover from the last two disastrously intense years.
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whisk(e)y. Instead of the usual 10 picks, we went with 12 (for the days of Christmas or because we had way too much good whiskey to choose from). Below, the best new whiskeys of December 2022. WhistlePig 10 Limited Edition PiggyBank.
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Louisiana
A popular discount supermarket chain recently opened another new store location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the discount grocery store chain Aldi opened its newest Louisiana store in Lafayette.
Miami Herald
Imprisoned and disbarred decades ago, award caps the redemption of Miami lawyer’s life
On a recent morning in Miami federal court, a man prepared to plead guilty to gun and drug charges. The proceedings were unremarkable, the type of hearing that happens every day in Miami — except for one man at the defense table, the moment was nearly three decades in the making.
Conservation Corner: Two days conducting dental examinations on whitetail deer
The week after Thanksgiving brings a noticeable change to the landscape of rural Ohio. Fields and woods that have put on their drab colors of winter are suddenly splashed with a flurry of blaze orange as hunters clad in garments of this neon hue partake in the statewide firearm season targeting whitetail deer. Tens of thousands of the state’s largest game animal will be harvested during this week-long period which, along with providing an economic boom...
Jeff Bezos donates $1.5 million to assist homeless families in Louisiana
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos this week has made a generous donation to assist with the homelessness problem in Louisana. Bezos, via his Bezos Day One Fund, made a $1.25 million grant to The Wellspring, a primary provider of homeless services in Northeast Louisiana. The gift is the largest in the organization’s history.
