We are tracking a winter storm system that has the potential to bring 3 to 6 inches of snow to much of our region Tuesday. As of 9pm Monday evening, our latest models are suggesting that snowfall amounts will be toward the higher end of the 3 to 6 inch range. Snow will start late tonight - around or after 3am - with the majority of snow falling during the day Tuesday. Snow will continue into Tuesday evening, gradually ending Tuesday night. Northerly wind gusts of 15 to 25 mph will create areas of blowing snow, especially in rural areas, throughout the day Tuesday and into Tuesday night. While our overall forecast is for about 2 to 5 inches, there could be a couple bands of enhanced snowfall that produce locally heavier amounts. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of our KEYC News Now coverage area, including the Mankato/North Mankato area, from late tonight through Tuesday evening.

MANKATO, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO