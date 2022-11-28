Read full article on original website
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Tigers pull away from Falcons; Eagles, Wolverines postponed
Springfield pulled away in the second half Tuesday night, claiming a 59-46 victory over the Red Rock Central girls basketball team at Springfield. The Tigers held a slim four-point lead at halftime, but went 12-of-28 from the field in the second half, while limiting RRC to 8-of-27 from the field over that stretch.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Ronald “RV” Vought
A Celebration of Life Service for Ronald “RV” Vought, age 77, of Windom, was held Sunday, December 4th at 2:00 P.M. at the American Lutheran Church in Windom, with Pastor Adam Roberts officiating. Burial followed at Lakeview Cemetery in Windom. A time of visitation and gathering was held...
kelo.com
Winter weather will bring snow and strong winds to the area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Light to moderate snow, from 1 to 4 inches, and a glaze of ice are expected Tuesday as winter weather passes through the region. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says, currently a heavier band of snowfall looks to develop along a line from Yankton to Windom, Minnesota. Northwest winds gusting up to 35mph could lead to visibility problems at times. A Winter Weather Advisory runs until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
KEYC
Snow Tuesday: 3 to 6+ inches possible
We are tracking a winter storm system that has the potential to bring 3 to 6 inches of snow to much of our region Tuesday. As of 9pm Monday evening, our latest models are suggesting that snowfall amounts will be toward the higher end of the 3 to 6 inch range. Snow will start late tonight - around or after 3am - with the majority of snow falling during the day Tuesday. Snow will continue into Tuesday evening, gradually ending Tuesday night. Northerly wind gusts of 15 to 25 mph will create areas of blowing snow, especially in rural areas, throughout the day Tuesday and into Tuesday night. While our overall forecast is for about 2 to 5 inches, there could be a couple bands of enhanced snowfall that produce locally heavier amounts. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of our KEYC News Now coverage area, including the Mankato/North Mankato area, from late tonight through Tuesday evening.
Fun 104.3
Statewide Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Man (Update)
(Update 11/25/22, 8:15 a.m.) The BCA says Allrunner has been found safe. Redwood Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a Redwood Falls man. The Redwood Falls Police Department says 35-year-old Alex Allrunner was last seen by his family on November 18...
redlakenationnews.com
'Secret, not a secret': Southwestern Minnesota meatpacking towns react to child labor allegations
WORTHINGTON, MINN. - In a basement office, across the street from the Casey's convenience store and just a block from the high school football field, a sign on the window for PSSI, a meatpacking janitorial service, announces nearly $20 an hour pay. Inside, three women sit around a laptop and...
One Person Killed, Two Others Injured in Southwest Minnesota Crash
Tracy, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash in southwest Minnesota Sunday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a vehicle was traveling west on Highway 14 when it left the roadway just east of Tracy and struck some trees just after 6:00 p.m.
knuj.net
TRACY MAN DIES FROM INJURIES IN ACCIDENT
A Tracy man has died from injuries suffered in a one-vehicle crash east of Tracy Sunday evening. The state patrol says Thai Vang was a passenger in a vehicle that went off Highway 14 and struck some trees. He has died from his injuries. The driver, Choua Xiong and another passenger Andrew Vang both from Tracy were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
KEYC
Morning apartment fire results in one injured, $75,000 damage to structure
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One person was hospitalized after a morning apartment fire at 1400 Warren St. this morning. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the roofline and a second-story window. Crews assisted an individual who was unable to exit the apartment. Firefighters then entered the building and extinguished the fire.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
City of Windom declares snow emergency
The city of Windom has declared a snow emergency, effective from midnight until noon on Wednesday. The emergency remains in effect until snow has been cleared from streets and alleys. During a snow emergency, vehicles must remain off city streets and alleys. The public may park in designated public parking...
kicdam.com
Traffic Stops Lead to Drug Charges in Osceola County
Sibley, IA (KICD) — Two traffic stops last week by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office resulted in drug charges for two individuals. The first stop was on Thanksgiving Thursday with 23-year-old Dylan Bronson-Groen of Sheldon being arrested for alleged Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana 1st Offense, he was cited to a court appearance.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley-Ocheyedan superintendent won’t renew contract
SIBLEY—An approval with little fanfare will have a big impact on the Sibley-Ocheyedan School District. During the Sibley-Ocheyedan Board of Education meeting on Monday, Nov. 21, the board voted to accept the resignation of superintendent James Craig, effective at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. No discussion on...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Two dogs go missing in Jeffers
Residents in the town of Jeffers and the surrounding area are being asked to pay special attention to their pets when they let them outside. Jeffers resident Sandy Olson said that two dogs went missing within a block of each other after they were chained up outside over the Thanksgiving holiday season.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Gets AEDs
Jackson, MN (KICD) — The Sheriff in Jackson County, Minnesota says his department has received some life-saving technology to be installed in every squad car. Shawn Haken says each unit will receive a state-of-the art “A.E.D.” or Automated External Defibrillator. Haken tells KICD News the Leona M....
kiwaradio.com
Fourteen Bales Go Up In Smoke Near Little Rock; Bean Stubble Burns At Maurice
Little Rock, Iowa– Fourteen round bales were destroyed in a fire on Saturday, November 26, 2022, near Little Rock. According to Little Rock Fire Chief Joe Schilling, at about 3:55 p.m., the Little Rock Fire Department was called to the report of bales on fire at 4591 160th Street, two miles south of Little Rock.
mprnews.org
Feds allege 11 more teens on payroll of slaughterhouse cleaning contractor
The U.S. Labor Department said Wednesday that investigators have found 11 additional minors hired to work overnight to clean slaughterhouses. The latest court filings bring the total number of teens alleged to have been employed by Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, to 42, “a number which will likely only grow,” government attorneys wrote.
KEYC
Large amounts of drugs and cash seized during drug bust in Renville, Minn.
RENVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - On November 23, 2022, agents from the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force, along with deputies and officers from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the Renville Police Department executed a narcotics-related search warrant at a house on the 700 block of Main Street N. in Renville, MN.
Southern Minnesota News
2 arrested in connection with stolen car in Watonwan County
Two people were arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle Sunday in Watonwan County. Shortly after noon, St. James police found a car associated with the suspects of the stolen vehicle. Police say a 45-year-old man from South Dakota fled the car and was arrested after a short pursuit on foot.
