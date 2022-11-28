Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Local Nonprofit Announces MNPS "Teacherpreneur" CohortAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Authorities Hope Someone Knows Something About The Disappearance Of This Mother From Nashville, TennesseeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Who has the best coffee in Nashville?Jake WellsNashville, TN
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
Related
Fact or Fiction: Alabama over Tennessee, Neal Brown, Trent Dilfer
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he breaks down whether Alabama should be ranked ahead of Tennessee, if WVU...
atozsports.com
Is Tennessee actually going to get screwed out of an Orange Bowl bid?
Ohio State is reportedly crying because they don’t want to play in the Rose Bowl after they got demolished by Michigan. If the Rose Bowl bows to OSU’s pathetic whining, Tennessee will be pushed out of its place in the Orange Bowl. We talked about it on the Big Orange Podcast this week…
Tennessee moves up in penultimate College Football Playoff rankings
Tennessee completed a 10-win regular season with a 56-0 win at in-state rival Vanderbilt in Nashville last week, and three days later the Vols moved up in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. After falling five spots to No. 10 last week following the loss at South Carolina, Tennessee took advantage of teams ahead of them losing to move back up to No. 7 when the updated top 25 was released by the selection committee on Tuesday night. The Vols are well-positioned for a bid to a prestigious New Year’s Six bowl game barring some upsets during some conference championship games this weekend.
atozsports.com
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt takes a side in the Tennessee vs Alabama rankings debate
One of the biggest debates in college football right now is whether or not the Tennessee Vols should be ranked above the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff rankings. The new rankings will be revealed on Tuesday night and if Tennessee is ranked higher than Alabama, it will...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player enters transfer portal
It’s NCAA transfer portal season and the Tennessee Vols had their first entry into the portal on Wednesday. Junior wide receiver Jimmy Holiday announced via Instagram on Wednesday that he’s entering the portal. “I gave my all for Tennessee and never imagined a day where I would not...
Rucker: Vols' ridiculous defense needs a nickname
Imagine one of the basketball gods approaches you and offers you a deal. You can have either the best offense in the game or the best defense in the game. You must pick one. You can’t have both. Greed is a sin in basketball heaven. If you’re a fan,...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols senior sends message to media who created the locker room drama narrative surrounding UT
Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup last weekend against the Vanderbilt Commodores, there was a narrative going around that UT’s locker room was in shambles. The narrative started thanks to social media posts and message board rumors. It eventually made its way to ESPN when Kirk Herbstreit said during last week’s College Football Playoff rankings reveal show that Tennessee was “fighting amongst themselves”.
atozsports.com
Dabo Swinney clarifies his comments about the Tennessee Vols ‘flipping burgers’ during championship weekend
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney drew the ire of Tennessee Vols fans last week when he made some comments about UT’s 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Swinney said that Tennessee had a clear path to the playoff, but they forgot to show up to play against the Gamecocks.
Pearl-Cohn Looks to Win First Football State Championship in 25 Years
Pearl-Cohn (12-2) is taking on Anderson County (14-0) this weekend to declare a winner of the 4A BlueCross Bowl. The Firebirds won 4A Region 5 and have cruised through the playoffs to this point. Last week they beat Haywood (13-1) who scored over 60 points two times in this year’s playoffs giving them their first loss of the season. Pearl-Cohn was able to match their offensive output and win the game 53-47.
tigerdroppings.com
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Loses His Mind After Ejection, Goes After Ref
To say Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse lost his cool late in Wednesday's game against VCU, would be an understatement. Stackhouse went bonkers after Commodores senior Liam Robbins received a technical foul after his dunk for tapping his head after... (The Spun)
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Tennessee Tribune
State Legislators Disrespect TSU Officials
The calendar may say it’s 2022, but in the minds of some Tennessee Republican legislators it might as well be 1852 or 1962 in terms of how little regard they have for Black institutions and officials. A few days ago the state legislature held what amounted to the ugliest...
How To Watch the 2022 NASCAR Champions Week Awards Ceremony
NASCAR Champions week is here and the 2022 NASCAR Awards are just around the corner. The show will not be... The post How To Watch the 2022 NASCAR Champions Week Awards Ceremony appeared first on Outsider.
WSMV
Tennessee drivers react to TDOT’s proposed paid express lanes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee drivers have mixed reactions to Department of Transportation’s “Choice Lanes,” a proposal to improve congestion in the state. Choice Lanes, which is part of TDOT’s public-private partnerships, are paid express lanes that drivers can choose to take at a price to get to their destination quicker.
Tennessee Tribune
R&B Anita Baker Back on Tour
NASHVILLE, TN — One of contemporary R&B’s finest performers will be back on tour next year. The legendary Anita Baker made the announcement last week. Baker, whose distinctive sound has won her right Grammys, announced that she would be doing a special run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress’ tour, produced by Live Nation, will bring her to 15 cities, kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Oakland’s Oakland Arena on December 23rd.
Murfreesboro's VA Golf course to close permanently New Year's Eve
The flag pins at the Murfreesboro VA Golf course will be pulled for the final time on New Year's Eve.
Steam Boys eyeing new Nashville location
According to a city permit, there are plans to construct the new restaurant at 412 Harding Pl.
wpln.org
What an elusive island on the Cumberland tells us about Nashville’s first big business — buying and selling enslaved people
In the Cumberland River, near Old Hickory, there’s an elusive island. Hill’s Island is 20 acres of uncharted land, filled with a pawpaw grove, dotted with tall red maples and hackberries, and inhabited by the occasional deer or raccoon. You wouldn’t know by looking at it today, but...
Squirrel knocks out power to one-third of Tennessee company's customers
Utility officials in a Tennessee town said nearly one-third of customers lost power when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment.
Highest-paying business jobs in Nashville
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Comments / 0