30+ powerful Cyber Monday generator deals: Save up to $500

Generators may not be as exciting to buy on Cyber Monday as a speedy new laptop or an enormous new TV . These portable power stations, however, can save you in a pinch. For Cyber Monday, Amazon has some of the lowest prices we’ve seen on both battery-powered and gas-powered generators for just about every purpose. Some options even include solar panels to keep the juice flowing for extended periods off the grid.

Cyber Monday moves fast so these prices may change and things may sell out. If you see something you want, jump on it quickly. Otherwise, you may find yourself literally sitting in the dark.

For $200, this surprisingly powerful little battery backup offers two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and two AC outlets. It can power up to six devices at the same time. It weighs just 7.7 pounds and the battery is good for more than 3,000 cycles, which is longer than many competitive models, especially at this price range.

