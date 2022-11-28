VOTE for The News-Press Athlete of the Week for Nov. 14-26 sponsored by Babcock Ranch

Each week, The News-Press staff will select one finalist in each high school sport. Nominees are derived from scores and stats emailed in by Lee County’s coaches during the week to sports@news-press.com. Readers can then vote in the online poll to determine who the Athlete of the Week will be.

Our winner for the Week of Nov. 7-12 was Oasis girls soccer player Samantha Chitu.

The nominees for Nov. 14-26 are:

Football Defense

Eddie Bennett, Dunbar: Bennett had two takeaways, recovering a fumble and a game-sealing interception -- his 5th of the season -- in a 14-7 win over Naples to advance to the Class 3S Final Four.

Football Offense

Carter Smith, Bishop Verot: Smith completed 13-of-23 passes for 213 yards, giving him a Lee County single-season record 2,878 held by former Island Coast quarterback Kurt Benkert (2,771) in a 39-21 win over Frostproof that sent the Vikings to the state semifinals for the first time in 28 years.

Boys Basketball

Jaden Arzola, Gateway Charter: Arzola scored 32 points, drilling 8 threes, to lead the Griffins over Bradenton Christian at the Buckshot O'Brien Classic.

Girls Basketball

Zaira Mitchell, ECS: Mitchell was the Sentinels' high scorer in multiple games, including 22 against Pace and 16 in each in wins over Gulf Coast and First Baptist.

Boys Soccer

Riley Johnson, Canterbury: Johnson scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win over Cape Coral and also added goals in wins over Bonita Springs and Ida Baker.

Girls Soccer

Cameron Fallacara, Cape Coral: She scored a hat trick in a 3-2 win over Canterbury and assisted on the only goal in a 1-0 win over Oasis.

Boys Swimming

Patrick Kirby, Estero: The senior saved his best for his last high school meet as he took third in the Class 2A state meet with a time of 21.52.

Girls Swimming

Cadence Fort, Estero: Fort made her final high school swim meet memorable. The Florida State signee took second in the 500 free in 4:59.56 and third in the 200 free in 1:52.41 at the Class 2A Swim meet.