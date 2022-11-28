Read full article on original website
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
Aurora city council recognizes Sewa Diwali food donationStealthy2009Aurora, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
‘Holiday Express' Train to Start Rolling in Aurora
A holiday train will hit the tracks in the suburb of Aurora, becoming one of many that will chug across the Chicago area during the wintertime. Holiday Express at Blackberry Farm kicks off its seasonal run Thursday, inviting visitors to hop aboard for a trip around the 7.2-acre Lake Gregory.
Popular Rockford Eatery on Bell School Rd is Closing Its Doors
One of Rockford's much loved Italian restaurants, Cucina di Rosa, is saying farewell and closing up shop at the end of this year. Cucina di Rosa, located at 1620 N Bell School Rd, announces restaurant closure. After being open for over six years, the restaurant announced on Facebook to all...
Morton Arboretum's ‘Illumination' Named Among Best Christmas Light Displays in US
A new report is shining a light on a popular holiday display in Chicago's suburbs - the Morton Arbortum's Illumination show. U.S. News and World Report ranked the 23 best Christmas lights displays in the U.S. and the Lisle display was cited as one of the go-to shows for the Midwest.
fox32chicago.com
Dekalb mom makes it to final rounds of 'Fab Over 40' contest
The "Fab Over 40" contest recognizes one lucky woman over the age of 40 while also supporting breast cancer awareness. The winner gets a two-page spread in NewBeauty magazine, $40,000 and a spa-cation of a lifetime.
Dogs, kittens for $25 at Winnebago ‘Empty the Shelters’ event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Animal Services is lowering adoption fees for dogs and kittens to $25 this weekend as part of the annual “Empty the Shelters” event. The nationwide event is held by animal shelters nationwide from Thursday, December 1st until Saturday, December 3rd, and is sponsored by the BISSELL foundation. “Our population […]
The 3 Worst Roads in Rockford, Illinois May Finally Be Getting Fixed Soon!
If making fun of and/or complaining about Rockford's pothole-ridden and crumbling streets is one of your favorite things to do, you may have to find some new material soon. According to a recent report in the Rockford Register Star;. City officials are proposing the largest five-year Capital Improvement Program in...
100fmrockford.com
Cucina di Rosa in Rockford announces plans to close at year’s end
ROCKFORD — An Italian restaurant known for its sweet desserts is set to close at year’s end. Cucina di Rosa, 1620 N. Bell School Road, announced on Facebook Monday night that it would close Jan. 1 after more than six years in business. Owner Rose Mary Leggio responded...
Vehicle slams into Hair Cuttery in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- A vehicle crashed into a Hair Cuttery in a strip mall in Plainfield Thursday afternoon.In a dangerous situation and a sure surprise to stylists, the vehicle crashed deep into the Hair Cuttery at 13400 S. Route 59.The vehicle came out of the parking lot, crashed through the plate glass windows of the salon, and ended up inside the building.There were no reports of injuries to anyone inside. It was not clear late Thursday how the driver lost control.By 4:40 p.m., the vehicle had been removed and the board-up service was on the scene. But cleanup was expected to take some time.
959theriver.com
Come and See The Cranes!
Hi, this is Leslie Harris and over the weekend, we had our Thanksgiving with my mother-in-law, who lives in Northwest Indiana. She lives really close to the Jasper-Pulaski game preserve, and this is the place to go if you want to see thousands of sandhill cranes. One of the bird watchers told me that 23,000 birds were counted on Tuesday November 22nd!
Actor, comedian Chevy Chase ushers in Christmas in Morton Grove
MORTON GROVE, Ill. — The star of a Christmas classic helped light up Morton Grove Tuesday night. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation star Chevy Chase lit the Christmas lights at the Raising Cane’s Chicken restaurant on Dempster. SEE ALSO: Christmas Every Day spreads cheer all year long The actor even recreated the famous scene from the […]
‘National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' Star Chevy Chase to Plug In Holiday Lights at Suburban Restaurant
The star of a cult classic Christmas movie is coming to plug in the holiday lights at a suburban Chicago restaurant this week. According to a press release, on Tuesday evening, longtime actor and comedic star Chevy Chase will pay homage to his iconic role as Clark Griswold and recreate a scene from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" at a Raising Cane's restaurant in suburban Morton Grove, located at 6881 W. Dempster St.
Hinsdale police warn of armed thieves looking for unlocked cars overnight; 2 homeowners shot at
Hinsdale police are warning residents that car thieves checking for unlocked vehicles to steal overnight have been armed.
A Town in Illinois named One of the Places to Buy a Home in 2023
We know that people are moving out of the Land of Lincoln in droves, but that is not stopping one housing website from putting a town in Illinois on its list of 7 Places to Explore Buying a Home Next Year... Which town makes the list?. Naperville, Illinois is a...
Metra: pedestrian hit by train in Arlington Heights dead
A Metra UP Northwest train struck a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Arlington Heights. The incident happened before 6:30 a.m. near the railroad crossing at Ridge and Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights police said.
Woman struck, killed by Metra train in Arlington Heights
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A woman was struck and killed by a Metra train in Arlington Heights Wednesday morning. The accident involving Metra UP-NW No. 603 happened around 6:30 a.m. at Ridge Avenue and Northwest Highway. The woman’s identity hasn’t been released. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are no longer any service alerts for the […]
Here Are Northern Illinois’ Chances Of Having A White Christmas
There are generally 3 different takes about having a white Christmas; there's the hope and pray that we do have blanket of snow at Christmas time, there's the hope and pray that we don't, and then there's the "whatever, doesn't really matter to me" angle on things. Around our house,...
Pipeline project bringing Lake Michigan water to SW suburbs to begin construction in 2024
A project to pipe Lake Michigan water to six southwest suburban communities, including Joliet, Romeoville, Minooka, Channahon, Crest Hill, and Shorewood took another step forward Wednesday. Construction is expected to start in 2024.
3 adults, 2 young girls found dead in Buffalo Grove home ID'd
Court documents show there was a history of violent threats Andrei Kisliak made to his wife Vera Kisliak.
thechicagogenius.com
Not Good: Rats Building Something in Alley
Bridgeport — In an alley near the intersection of S Halsted and W 35th street, several residents reported over the weekend that they saw a sizable assortment of rats putting together some sort of mechanical contraption, which they mostly agreed was not a great sign. “It’s not uncommon to...
