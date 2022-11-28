ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

‘Holiday Express' Train to Start Rolling in Aurora

A holiday train will hit the tracks in the suburb of Aurora, becoming one of many that will chug across the Chicago area during the wintertime. Holiday Express at Blackberry Farm kicks off its seasonal run Thursday, inviting visitors to hop aboard for a trip around the 7.2-acre Lake Gregory.
AURORA, IL
100fmrockford.com

Cucina di Rosa in Rockford announces plans to close at year’s end

ROCKFORD — An Italian restaurant known for its sweet desserts is set to close at year’s end. Cucina di Rosa, 1620 N. Bell School Road, announced on Facebook Monday night that it would close Jan. 1 after more than six years in business. Owner Rose Mary Leggio responded...
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Vehicle slams into Hair Cuttery in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- A vehicle crashed into a Hair Cuttery in a strip mall in Plainfield Thursday afternoon.In a dangerous situation and a sure surprise to stylists, the vehicle crashed deep into the Hair Cuttery at 13400 S. Route 59.The vehicle came out of the parking lot, crashed through the plate glass windows of the salon, and ended up inside the building.There were no reports of injuries to anyone inside. It was not clear late Thursday how the driver lost control.By 4:40 p.m., the vehicle had been removed and the board-up service was on the scene. But cleanup was expected to take some time.
PLAINFIELD, IL
959theriver.com

Come and See The Cranes!

Hi, this is Leslie Harris and over the weekend, we had our Thanksgiving with my mother-in-law, who lives in Northwest Indiana. She lives really close to the Jasper-Pulaski game preserve, and this is the place to go if you want to see thousands of sandhill cranes. One of the bird watchers told me that 23,000 birds were counted on Tuesday November 22nd!
AURORA, IL
WGN News

Actor, comedian Chevy Chase ushers in Christmas in Morton Grove

MORTON GROVE, Ill. — The star of a Christmas classic helped light up Morton Grove Tuesday night. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation star Chevy Chase lit the Christmas lights at the Raising Cane’s Chicken restaurant on Dempster. SEE ALSO: Christmas Every Day spreads cheer all year long The actor even recreated the famous scene from the […]
MORTON GROVE, IL
NBC Chicago

‘National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' Star Chevy Chase to Plug In Holiday Lights at Suburban Restaurant

The star of a cult classic Christmas movie is coming to plug in the holiday lights at a suburban Chicago restaurant this week. According to a press release, on Tuesday evening, longtime actor and comedic star Chevy Chase will pay homage to his iconic role as Clark Griswold and recreate a scene from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" at a Raising Cane's restaurant in suburban Morton Grove, located at 6881 W. Dempster St.
MORTON GROVE, IL
WGN News

Woman struck, killed by Metra train in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A woman was struck and killed by a Metra train in Arlington Heights Wednesday morning. The accident involving Metra UP-NW No. 603 happened around 6:30 a.m. at Ridge Avenue and Northwest Highway. The woman’s identity hasn’t been released. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are no longer any service alerts for the […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Not Good: Rats Building Something in Alley

Bridgeport — In an alley near the intersection of S Halsted and W 35th street, several residents reported over the weekend that they saw a sizable assortment of rats putting together some sort of mechanical contraption, which they mostly agreed was not a great sign. “It’s not uncommon to...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy