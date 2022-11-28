ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

megadoctornews.com

Dr. Luis Navarro, At the Forefront in Treating Myopia

As originally published by Mega Doctor News newsprint edition November 2022. Edinburg Vision Center has been in Edinburg since 1968. Dr. Gary L. Ahlman founded the company on June 11, 1968. Thirteen years ago, Dr. Luis S. Navarro took over the iconic clinic, and since then, he has serviced patients from Edinburg and the surrounding cities.
EDINBURG, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Mission, TX

Right on the edge of the U.S.-Mexico border lies a scenic city known for its natural attractions and amusement destinations: Mission, Texas. It’s part of Hidalgo County and two metro areas, McAllen–Edinburg–Mission and Reynosa–McAllen. As of the 2020 census, the place is home to 77,058 people—a...
MISSION, TX
fox4news.com

North Texas hospitals seeing spike in COVID-19, flu cases

DALLAS - Doctors are concerned about a rise in flu and COVID cases in North Texas. According to the DFW Hospital Council, nearly all area hospital beds are full. As many north Texans are celebrating the extended holiday weekend with family, others are lying in a hospital bed. Stephen Love...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Team Brownsville in need of volunteers and donations

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hundreds of asylum seekers make their way to U.S.- Mexico border daily. Team Brownsville, a non-profit group known for its humanitarian work with migrants, is now asking the community for help. “Right now we’re seeing an increase in asylum seekers coming across the border,” said Kathy Harrington, Team Brownsville board member. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Local Profile

Texas Families To Receive $391 In Covid Benefits

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) was approved for Texans. It is estimated that $391 will be given to Texans this November and December. According to the Office of the Texas Governor, Abbott announced the approval of another round of P-EBT by the...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Brownsville native named Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Chief

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There’s a new chief in town, but she is s no stranger to the Rio Grande Valley. Originally from Brownsville, Chief Gloria Chavez now leads The Rio Grande Valley Sector, which has nine stations, two checkpoints, air and marine operations, and an intelligence office. “This is my 27th year in the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
riograndeguardian.com

BREAKING: Julian Alvarez will resign as Texas Workforce Commissioner on Dec. 15

AUSTIN, Texas – Rio Grande Valley native Julian Alvarez, III, the labor representative on the Texas Workforce Commission, has announced he will depart the state agency, effective December 15. Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement, otherwise known as VIDA, has told media outlets that Alvarez will make “a special...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

DPS: Pharr trucker was hauling 45 pounds of cocaine

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 45 pounds of cocaine were seized by the Texas Department of Public Safety during a routine commercial motor vehicle safety inspection this past weekend. Pablo Garcia-Trujillo, 27, of Pharr, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and was transported to...
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Valley feed store helping Weslaco animal control with adoptions

A local feed sore in Weslaco is helping animal control dogs find a home, that's thanks to a new program in the city. Stray animals from all over the Valley end up at the Weslaco Animal Care Services. "The city currently has contracts with ten different entitles," Planning and Coding...
WESLACO, TX
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Announced $1.4 Billion in Benefits for 3.5 Million Texans

The pandemic is not over completely as Texas is providing resources to people who need them. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals. I thank HHSC (Health and Human Services) and TEA (Texas Education Agency) for working with the USDA (US Department of Agriculture) to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”
TEXAS STATE
riograndeguardian.com

Vanguard: 3rd Annual Skeet Shoot a big success, despite cold weather

EDINBURG, TEXAS – Vanguard Academy Superintendent Narciso Garcia says the school had a great turnout for its 3rd Annual Skeet Shoot, considering the bad weather. “I wasn’t expecting this huge of a turnout, especially with this type of weather. It’s it’s like 40 degrees with the windchill and it’s raining,” Garcia said.
EDINBURG, TX
fox7austin.com

Winter-like chill returns to Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - The Winter-like chill is back!. A cold front has pushed through the entire area opening the door for the cold and dry air to pour into Central Texas. Temperatures will be 25 to 35 degrees colder and will feel colder with very strong winds keeping wind chills in the 30s and 40s all day.
AUSTIN, TX
KRGV

Mission nonprofit center offers services to expecting mothers

A Valley nonprofit organization in Mission that helps new and expecting moms is now up and running. Nine weeks ago, Jo-Nic Bloom Studio started offering their services to moms free of charge. The organization already has 21 clients in just the month and a half that they've been open —...
MISSION, TX

