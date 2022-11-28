ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Joe Bloe
3d ago

I would Imagine this Great Idea comes from The Fact that MN goverment Holds 9+ BILLION of the stolen Taxpayers Ca$h...just to Blow.

Susan Harlow
3d ago

we. don't want apptment in are neighbor hoods , fallow the money , some body getting payed off Walz or the city council

Jean Foster
3d ago

The governor lied about giving back our money. Those other government officials are just as bad. Where's the money that was just stolen? 250 million all of a sudden there's no talk about that.

