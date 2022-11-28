ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico man killed in single-vehicle crash on Parham Road

By Will Gonzalez
 3 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 39-year-old man is dead after police say he crashed his car on Parham Road near Interstate 95.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, Henrico 911 was made aware of a crash in the area of Parham Road and I-95 at around 3:44 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 from a notification from BMW Assist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k5wid_0jPs40MH00

When first responders got to the scene, they found a vehicle that had overturned and was on its roof. The driver, 39-year-old Tyree Kyle Chandler, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.

Virginia State Police asking for help finding missing elderly man

This crash is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Crash Investigator Hostetler at 804-501-7855.

Related
Henrico Citizen

Henrico woman dies in crash on Cedar Fork Road

A 59-year-old Henrico woman died when the car she was driving ran off the road and crashed in Eastern Henrico Nov. 30. The crash happened shortly before 3:50 p.m. when a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Marie Antoinette Woodfolk ran off the road while traveling northbound on Cedar Fork Road near Creighton Road. A witness saw the vehicle strike several trees, according to Henrico Police.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

39-year-old Henrico man dies in crash on Parham Road

A 39-year-old Henrico man died after the car he was driving crashed on Parham Road near I-95 in the early morning hours of Nov. 27. Tyree Kyle Chandler was driving at about 3:44 a.m. when his vehicle crashed and overturned. Passersby called 911 after seeing the vehicle on its roof. Chandler was pronounced dead at the scene by first-responders. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Injuries reported in Henrico crash; Dumbarton Road reopens

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A multi-vehicle crash in Henrico County closed Dumbarton Road at Hermitage Road in both directions on Wednesday morning. First responders say that injuries were reported in the crash, which was near the intersection of Westlake Avenue and Dumbarton Road around 10:20 a.m. There’s currently no information...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

2 men arrested in connection to Williamsburg Road murder

Henrico Police officials Nov. 30 arrested a Richmond man and a Henrico man in connection with a Nov. 15 murder in Eastern Henrico. The suspects, Cornelius Lamont Carrington, 44, of Richmond, and Jerome Dominick Carrington, 40, of Henrico, each face a second-degree murder charge and a charge of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, in connection with a shooting in the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road that left 38-year-old Henrico man James Sneed dead. Sneed was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the stairway of a building shortly after 4:30 a.m. that day and died at the scene.
RICHMOND, VA
