Henrico man killed in single-vehicle crash on Parham Road
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 39-year-old man is dead after police say he crashed his car on Parham Road near Interstate 95.
According to the Henrico County Police Department, Henrico 911 was made aware of a crash in the area of Parham Road and I-95 at around 3:44 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 from a notification from BMW Assist.
When first responders got to the scene, they found a vehicle that had overturned and was on its roof. The driver, 39-year-old Tyree Kyle Chandler, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.
This crash is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Crash Investigator Hostetler at 804-501-7855.
