Read full article on original website
curella911
5d ago
Im sure he was just holding them for a Friend. No problem! Just needs some better Friends. Back in the Playhouse for more fun and games, he'll come away with a bag of new tricks.
Reply
5
Shelby Susanna Salchow
5d ago
why is he still out? already tagged a convicted felon and roaming the streets.. Bravo court system
Reply
11
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man pleads no contest to motor vehicle homicide
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A man is pleading no contest to motor vehicle homicide after a crash killed his wife. According to court documents, on the morning of Mar. 12, a car driven by Juan Velasquez Montanez left the road and struck an object. Police determined he was driving drunk....
Kearney Hub
Kearney man arrested in connection with stabbing
KEARNEY — A Kearney man is charged with first-degree assault after allegedly stabbing another man. Joseph Gihon, 19, is charged in Buffalo County Court with first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, according to court records. Both charges are felonies. A bond was set...
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney man convicted in relation to January homicide case arrested as part of drug bust
KEARNEY, NE — A Kearney man who was days away from being sentenced for his involvement in a homicide is among those in custody following a drug bust. Kearney Police say a multi-agency drug task force served a search warrant at a unit at Valley View Trailer Park Tuesday morning. Investigators arrested 20-year-old Zachary Walker and 33-year-old Stephanie Angulo on several felony marijuana and gun charges.
knopnews2.com
Texas murder suspect will remain in Nebraska until January
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas teen will remain in jail custody in Nebraska for the rest of 2022. Tyler Roenz, 18, appeared via video from the Hall County Jail for an extradition hearing Wednesday morning in Hall County Court. The teen is facing a fugitive from justice charge...
unkantelope.com
Football player charged with two counts of robbery
Tobechukwu Okafor, 19, is accused of two attempted robberies in October. He was arrested in Omaha on Nov. 19 and is listed as an inmate at the Buffalo County Jail. A warrant for his arrest was made by the Buffalo County Court on Nov. 16. The court is charging Okafor for two counts of robbery.
KETV.com
Stretch of Interstate 80 in Nebraska reopens after crash requiring specialized hazmat cleanup
OMAHA, Neb. — A stretch of Interstate 80 in Nebraska has reopened after a crash Tuesday required specialized hazmat cleanup, according to the state patrol. Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said I-80 from Shelton to Wood River, a distance of about 8 miles, has reopened after being closed for about 24 hours.
thetouristchecklist.com
27 Best & Fun Things to Do in Grand Island (NE)
Grande Island is the county seat of Hall country in the state of Nebraska, United States. During the 2020 census, the city was said to have a population of fifty-three thousand, one hundred and thirty-one persons. It is a major city in Grand Island’s metropolitan area, which comprises Howard, Hall,...
NebraskaTV
GI teen sentenced to 30 to 45 years for Fentanyl distribution
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen will spend decades behind bars for distributing Fentanyl. According to Hall County District Court records, Daniel Cervantes, 18, was sentenced Tuesday to 35 to 45 years in prison on one count of possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl) with intent to distribute. He was given credit for 174 days served.
klkntv.com
Room and board will increase at all Nebraska universities due to inflation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Inflation is making on-campus housing more expensive at Nebraska universities. The University of Nebraska Board of Regents unanimously approved a three-year plan that will increase room and board at all of the campuses starting next fall. The proposal includes a 3% increase at the University...
News Channel Nebraska
The Lark announces it will be adding housing
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -- Some exciting news for The Lark in downtown Hastings. During its “Business after Hours " event with the Hastings Chamber of Commerce Thursday, the venue announced that they will be adding housing above the main floor of its building. It will consist of three apartments, two of them will be for people to rent, while the third will be similar to an Airbnb.
KSNB Local4
Winds diminish, a cooler start to the weekend
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In the wake of a strong cold front, high pressure will build into the region subduing the winds and taking control of our weather over the weekend. It will be a frigid start to the day on Saturday even with some morning sunshine, as lows will drop into the single digits and teens.
News Channel Nebraska
Newman Grove mayor dies at 47
ALBION, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska mayor has died. 47-year-old Jarod Adams died unexpectedly Wednesday at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, according to Levander Funeral Home. Adams graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1994 and went on to attend Central Community College in Hastings before starting his...
Comments / 25