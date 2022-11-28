Read full article on original website
Detroit News
15 restaurants that opened in Metro Detroit in November, plus some that closed
November was a gangbusters month for new places to eat around Metro Detroit. Some restaurants opened after years of planning, and others seemed to pop up out of nowhere. While local and national chains continued to expand around the tri-county, we also got a handful of new independent businesses including a barbecue joint in Hazel Park, an Asian-influenced steakhouse in downtown Detroit and Cuban and Colombian cuisine for Clinton Township.
Detroit News
Prefix on M1: How a stealthy auto supplier got a Woodward showcase
Pontiac — They’re the most interesting company you’ve never heard of. But now they’ve getting a Woodward store front. Prefix Corporation broke ground on its Performance Vehicle Service Center at M1 Concourse car club and race track this week in Pontiac. A successful Detroit auto supplier, Prefix is one of many companies with genius engineering capabilities that make stuff for household names like Dodge, Ford and Chevy — but are sworn by nondisclosure agreements to ensure you never know who they are.
Detroit News
Michigan's four-star, edge-rushing commit Acheampong leaves to Miami
Michigan has lost a top commitment to the 2023 class as four-star edge rusher Collins Acheampong from Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic, flipped his commitment from Michigan to Miami (Fla.), he announced Tuesday. The 6-foot-7, 250-pounder was the Wolverines’ second-highest ranked commit behind four-star defensive lineman Enow Etta. He originally...
Detroit News
Funding doubled for Detroit, Windsor communities affected by Howe Bridge
An investment plan designed to help Detroit and Windsor communities impacted by the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge is doubling in size, bridge officials announced Wednesday. The Community Organization Investment ― which provides funding to support programming, events and small infrastructure improvements in Southwest Detroit's Delray and West...
Detroit News
A record number of Wayne County murder suspects are out on bond. Police, prosecutor are worried
Detroit — At least 31 people charged with murder in Wayne County are free on bond with GPS tethers, an unprecedented number that concerns public safety officials, while bail reform proponents insist the ongoing effort to release more defendants awaiting trial will result in a fairer system. Judges and...
Detroit News
Developers detail $1.5B District Detroit mixed-use plan
Detroit — Community members who met with developers Tuesday evening to hear about the proposed $1.5 billion joint venture between the Ilitch family organization and developer Stephen Ross had key questions about the mixed-use development plan including affordable housing, jobs and if the plan would materialize. The meeting at...
Detroit News
Detroit girl, 2, allegedly kidnapped by father found safe
A 2-year-old Detroit girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her father at knifepoint Sunday has been found safe, police said. Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said Miyah Macon was "returned and is doing fine." He said the police are not releasing any further information, but said her father dropped the toddler off with a relative.
Detroit News
Mazi Smith, Michigan defensive lineman, charged with carrying concealed weapon
Ann Arbor — Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith was charged with a felony after allegedly being found carrying a concealed weapon inside a vehicle in October. Smith, a co-captain, has continued to practice and play with the Wolverines since the Oct. 7 incident, including at Indiana a day after the offense allegedly occurred. Despite the weapons charge, he will continue to be allowed to participate with the team, according to a statement from Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel.
Detroit News
Meet Michigan football's 'X-factor,' strength and conditioning director Ben Herbert
Ann Arbor — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh may have been overwhelmed by Ben Herbert’s handshake the first time they met, but five years later, he says there’s never been a better hire than Herbert, the football program’s strength and conditioning director. The “It-Factor,” the “X-Factor” —...
Detroit News
Take a sneak peek at Peterboro Chinese restaurant, reopening in Cass Corridor
The Peterboro, a Chinese restaurant and cocktail bar in Detroit's Cass Corridor, quietly closed over the summer. The restaurant was hotly anticipated when it debuted in 2016 under the co-ownership of managing partner Chuck Inchaustegui and the Detroit Optimist Society restaurant group (Sugar House, Wright & Co. and others). With...
Detroit News
Lawsuit filed against Detroit's ShotSpotter contracts
Detroit — The Detroit Justice Center along with Sugar Law Center and Schulz Law filed a lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of community members against Detroit City Council's $8.5 million expansion of ShotSpotter surveillance technology. The lawsuit filed in Third Circuit Court alleges that over the course of the approval...
Detroit News
Recount sought of numerous Michigan precincts for 2 ballot proposals
Lansing — An Oakland County man, working with groups that have previously spread unproven election fraud claims, filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts. Jerome Jay Allen of...
Detroit News
Michigan basketball can't hold off No. 3 Virginia, falls in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Ann Arbor — The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has had its share of thrilling battles, memorable moments and upsets over the past two decades. With the curtains closing on the interconference series after this season, Michigan looked like it was on its way to writing a fitting final chapter. Instead,...
Detroit News
LeDuff: In Flint, two dead children spark another scandal
Flint just can't seem to get its justice. First the water, now the fire. This time around, it is the former fire chief who is pouring gasoline on the controversy with shouts of a cover-up. For his part, Barton characterizes his firing as just more of the “same-old politics” in...
Detroit News
Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh, Jake Moody, Mike Morris win Big Ten Awards
Ann Arbor — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is the Big Ten’s Coach of the Year after leading the Wolverines to a 12-0 regular season and a second straight win over Ohio State. Edge rusher Mike Morris won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and kicker Jake Moody was voted Big Ten Kicker of the Year for the second straight year. The Coach of the Year and defensive and specialists teams were announced Tuesday, and the offensive teams will be revealed Wednesday on Big Ten Network.
Detroit News
Tips sought on Pontiac woman missing since September
Oakland County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking for the public's help to find a Pontiac woman with mental health issues who has been missing for more than four months. Paris Angel Marve, 32, was reported missing by her family on Sept. 10, 2022, according to authorities. She has not been...
Detroit News
Detroit Police seek tips on Family Dollar armed robbery, shooting
Detroit — A Family Dollar employee was shot during a robbery Tuesday evening and police are seeking information on the two suspects. The suspects entered the Family Dollar in the 2200 block of W. Davison around 6:00 p.m., according to Detroit police. They demanded money from the victim, a 23-year-old employee, who complied. The suspects then asked for money from one of the cash registers and the victim told him he could not access it, the release said.
Detroit News
Police investigating death of truck driver found in his semi in Detroit
Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a truck driver whose body was found in his vehicle on Interstate 75 near Schaefer Highway in southwest Detroit, officials said. Troopers were called at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to a location on I-75 near Schaefer for a report of a semi-truck...
Detroit News
Motorist dead after rollover crash on I-696 near Gratiot in Roseville
A 48-year-old person from Warren is dead after the vehicle he was driving rolled over on Interstate 696 near Gratiot Avenue in Roseville early Thursday, Michigan State Police said. The incident happened at about 1 a.m. on westbound I-696 near Gratiot, they said. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver...
Detroit News
IRS hits Kilpatrick with huge tax bill stemming from corruption case
The Internal Revenue Service has hit former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick with a bill for more than $634,000 in unpaid income taxes, the latest attempt to collect money the corrupt politician owes for profiting off his time in office and living a lavish lifestyle bankrolled by bribes. New public records...
