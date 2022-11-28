Detroit — A Family Dollar employee was shot during a robbery Tuesday evening and police are seeking information on the two suspects. The suspects entered the Family Dollar in the 2200 block of W. Davison around 6:00 p.m., according to Detroit police. They demanded money from the victim, a 23-year-old employee, who complied. The suspects then asked for money from one of the cash registers and the victim told him he could not access it, the release said.

