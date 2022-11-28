ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLWT's Megan Mitchell to appear on 'Tamron Hall Show' today. Here's how to watch

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

WLWT anchor and TikTok star Megan Mitchell will appear on Monday's episode of the "Tamron Hall Show."

The Cincinnati reporter, who is leaving WLWT to move to Dallas TV station WFAA in January, will appear on the daytime talk show hosted by journalist Tamron Hall to discuss the upcoming film "The Inspection."

The episode will air Monday at 2 p.m., WLWT said in a social media post.

According to an episode description , Monday's show will feature actor Jeremy Pope and writer and director Elegance Bratton, who will also discuss "The Inspection."

Mitchell has been a WLWT reporter for over five years. She launched her TikTok account in 2020 , gaining over 1 million followers in mere months by showing her day-to-day life as a TV reporter and being a positive voice within the LGBTQ community. She currently has over 1.8 million followers.

With her new television role, Mitchell said she will "focus specifically on LGBTQ+ stories in Texas during a time when a number of pieces of legislation and rhetoric are hitting the state."

How to watch Megan Mitchell on the 'Tamron Hall Show'

Mitchell will appear on the "Tamron Hall Show" today at 2 p.m. on WLWT.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: WLWT's Megan Mitchell to appear on 'Tamron Hall Show' today. Here's how to watch

