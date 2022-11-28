ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Provides A Glimpse Of The Do Everything Future Of Twitter

Elon Musk wants to turn Twitter into an everything app, and over the weekend, he gave an official glimpse of his plans for turning the company into more than just a social media laggard. Some of the plans have already been implemented, while others have been greenlit internally. With the goal of teasing his grand Twitter makeover scheme, Musk tweeted screengrabs of his presentation at Twitter, highlighting his vision for "Twitter 2.0 – The Everything app."
Babies With A December Birthday Live Longer, Happier Lives

Kids with a December birthday may have to compete with Christmas and other winter holidays, but according to the research, being a December baby isn’t all bad. A number of studies show that being a winter baby has both short-term perks and long-term advantages important enough to outweigh the frustration of having Santa crash birthday parties. There are also — as with all birth months — some disadvantages, but most of the news is good for kids born in December.
Someone asked strangers online to share life's essential lessons. Here are the 17 best.

It’s true that life never gets easier, and we only get continuously better at our lives. Childhood’s lessons are simple—this is how you color in the lines, 2 + 2 = 4, brush your teeth twice a day, etc. As we get older, lessons keep coming, and though they might still remain simple in their message, truly understanding them can be difficult. Often we learn the hard way.
Woman’s easy hard-boiled-egg slicing technique for deviled eggs goes viral

An eggciting way to prepare a popular hors d’oeuvre in record time has gone mega-viral on social media. On Nov. 16, TikTok user @andrealanev, whose real name is Andrea VanDerwerker, shared a simple food preparation hack that has gotten a lot of attention for how mind-blowingly easy it is to eggsecute (OK, we'll stop with the egg puns now, promise).
