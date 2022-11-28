Elon Musk wants to turn Twitter into an everything app, and over the weekend, he gave an official glimpse of his plans for turning the company into more than just a social media laggard. Some of the plans have already been implemented, while others have been greenlit internally. With the goal of teasing his grand Twitter makeover scheme, Musk tweeted screengrabs of his presentation at Twitter, highlighting his vision for "Twitter 2.0 – The Everything app."

3 DAYS AGO