Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung Galaxy S23 Reveal Could Happen In Early February
As the new year rolls around, Samsung is expected to reveal its next lineup of Galaxy S smartphones, complete with new processors and camera updates.
Secrets of 'SuperAgers' who possess brains as sharp as people 20 to 30 years younger
Are you destined to become a 'SuperAger," with a memory as sharp in your 80s as it was in your 50s? Here's what science knows about those who keep their ability to remember as they age.
Bob Iger Comments On The Apple Buying Disney Rumors In His Town Hall
Disney's CEO refuted the rumors that Apple is looking to acquire the near century-old entertainment giant.
Elon Musk Provides A Glimpse Of The Do Everything Future Of Twitter
Elon Musk wants to turn Twitter into an everything app, and over the weekend, he gave an official glimpse of his plans for turning the company into more than just a social media laggard. Some of the plans have already been implemented, while others have been greenlit internally. With the goal of teasing his grand Twitter makeover scheme, Musk tweeted screengrabs of his presentation at Twitter, highlighting his vision for "Twitter 2.0 – The Everything app."
Tesla's Latest Event Revealed Big News For The Cybertruck
Tesla's Cybertruck won't be the first electric pickup when it reaches production, but a new feature meant for the Tesla Semi could give Elon Musk the advantage.
Babies With A December Birthday Live Longer, Happier Lives
Kids with a December birthday may have to compete with Christmas and other winter holidays, but according to the research, being a December baby isn’t all bad. A number of studies show that being a winter baby has both short-term perks and long-term advantages important enough to outweigh the frustration of having Santa crash birthday parties. There are also — as with all birth months — some disadvantages, but most of the news is good for kids born in December.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series FCC Listings Reveal Battery Size, Snapdragon Processors
As 2023 rolls around, Samsung is seemingly prepping to launch another series of Galaxy smartphones in February — sporting new cameras and processors.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Review: Good If You Squint
Our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Review explores the most fun Pokemon installments yet, despite graphics quality and glitches that might be too much to bear.
Apple Music Replay 2022 Is Now Live With A Fresh Redesign
In a bid to stay ahead of its competitors, Apple Music's Replay 2022 will feature a host of upgrades.
Leaked Renders Of The Google Pixel 7a Reveal Refreshed Camera Bar Design
The next smartphone launch from Google is the Pixel 7a, which isn't due before July 2023, still eight months away
Apple Reveals Winners Of 2022 App Store Awards
Apple has revealed the winners of the 2022 App Store Awards, and there are some surprising games and apps taking home awards this year.
Kanye West Is No Longer Buying Twitter-Rival Parler
In October, Parlement Technologies announced that it reached an agreement with West to hand over ownership of the platform to the rap and fashion heavyweight.
Upworthy
Someone asked strangers online to share life's essential lessons. Here are the 17 best.
It’s true that life never gets easier, and we only get continuously better at our lives. Childhood’s lessons are simple—this is how you color in the lines, 2 + 2 = 4, brush your teeth twice a day, etc. As we get older, lessons keep coming, and though they might still remain simple in their message, truly understanding them can be difficult. Often we learn the hard way.
TODAY.com
Woman’s easy hard-boiled-egg slicing technique for deviled eggs goes viral
An eggciting way to prepare a popular hors d’oeuvre in record time has gone mega-viral on social media. On Nov. 16, TikTok user @andrealanev, whose real name is Andrea VanDerwerker, shared a simple food preparation hack that has gotten a lot of attention for how mind-blowingly easy it is to eggsecute (OK, we'll stop with the egg puns now, promise).
The Forgotten Lamborghini Concept That Looks Like A Spaceship Made Of Glass
This 1960's Lamborghini design eventually led to the legendary Espada, but at the time, it was simply a wild and futuristic concept car. Check it out.
SlashGear
59K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0