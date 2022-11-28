ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Western Michigan fires head football coach Tim Lester

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XXKZ1_0jPs3Cgh00

Less than a year after leading his team to a bowl win and 10 months after getting a contract extension, based in part on that success, Western Michigan has dismissed head football coach Tim Lester.

Western Michigan Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae announced a change in leadership Monday morning on the school's website following Lester's first losing season as a head coach.

"The upcoming college football playoff expansion and the incredible foundation for success we have within our football program provides an exciting national opportunity for Bronco Football," Bartholomae said in the statement. "It is imperative that we seize this opportunity by pursuing a new direction within our football program. Western Michigan University can set the standard for football in the MAC, which in turn will position us for success in the new and evolving college football landscape. We will immediately embark on a search to welcome a leader that shares this aspirational vision."

Lester, who also was a standout quarterback at the school, had an overall record of 37-32 and finished 2022 at 5-7. He led WMU to a 52-24 win over Nevada in the 2021 Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field last December. During the 2021 season, Lester led the Broncos to a 44-41 win over power five opponent Pitt the eventual champion of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Broncos also defeated Mid-American Conference Champion Northern Illinois, 42-21, MAC East Division Champion Kent State, 64-31, and 2020 Mountain West Champion San Jose State, 23-3. The season culminated with the second bowl win in Western Michigan history.

Following that eight-win campaign, Lester agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2025 season.

This season, WMU started 3-7 before winning its final two games, including over rival Central Michigan University and a 20-14 victory over Toledo on Friday.

"First, I am disappointed that I won't get to lead the Western Michigan football program and these players in the future," Lester said in the statement. "I want to thank Al Molde and his staff for recruiting me here in 1995. I want to thank Bill Cubit for hiring me as an assistant in 2005. And finally, I would like to thank Kathy Beauregard and President John Dunn for giving me the opportunity to lead this program six years ago.

"It has been an honor for me and my family to represent Western Michigan University and be a member of the Kalamazoo Area Community. I am also grateful for the dedicated group of loyal supporters that have been consistently behind our program. Most importantly, I am proud of the resolve shown by our players and staff. To each and every one of them that gave their all for this program in the last 6 years, I love you and will support you in every possible way."

Lester started his playing career at Western Michigan earning MAC Freshman of the Year honors in 1996. He was a Second Team All-MAC selection his junior and senior seasons. He finished his Bronco career ranked fourth in FBS history in passing yards (11,299) and sixth in touchdown passes (87). Lester set 17 school passing records and eight MAC records.

"Coach Lester is a cherished WMU alumnus who has been a part of some of the most successful football seasons in our history, both as a student-athlete and as a coach," Bartholomae said in the statement. "He has represented Bronco Nation with integrity and with class, and he will always be welcomed in Kalamazoo and in our campus community. I am thankful for our year working together and will be rooting him on in his future successes."

Contact Bill Broderick at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter @billbroderick

Comments / 0

Related
103.3 WKFR

WMU Broncos Losing Corey Crooms, Where Could He Transfer?

Corey took to Twitter to post the all-to-familiar game action photo next to a screenshot of the iPhone notes app explaining his next decision. He officially entered the transfer portal after giving thanks to the university, coaches, family, friends, and everyone else that's helped along the way. Now that his...
KALAMAZOO, MI
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has run its course, with the annual event coming to an end this season at the decision of ESPN, and Michigan State's final chapter in the series wasn't a memorable one. The Spartans got blitzed Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion, falling behind host Notre Dame early and never coming close to staging a rally in their 70-52 loss.
EAST LANSING, MI
diehardsport.com

Michigan Assistant Reportedly Candidate For Local Head Coaching Job

Michigan special teams and safeties coach, Jay Harbaugh, who has worked in many capacities for the Wolverines’ staff, is apparently a candidate for the open Western Michigan job. The Broncos recently fired head coach Tim Lester. The son of the headman, Jay, 33, has been a terrific assistant for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Meet the 2022 MLive Kalamazoo Football Dream Team Offense

KALAMAZOO, MI – Broken records and historical playoff runs were part of an unforgettable high school football season around Kalamazoo during the fall of 2022, and it’s time to recognize the players that made it all happen. This year’s edition of the MLive Kalamazoo Football Dream Team features...
KALAMAZOO, MI
FanSided

Notre Dame football transfer wish list

With the holidays approaching, we’ll dive into our holiday wish list for the positions we think Notre Dame should target in the transfer portal. With championship games still to be played and bowl games to be fleshed out, the transfer portal is already filling up quickly. Some of the top quarterbacks currently in the portal include Jeff Sims, Cade McNamara, Luke Altmyer, and Jack Tuttle. Cade was a one-time Notre Dame commit before Michigan was able to flip him. With all honesty, these guys would only move the needle a moderate amount for the position room.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Grand Rapids Business Journal

What a tip credit elimination means for the restaurant industry

Michigan restaurants are facing a change in industry regulations that could dramatically alter how they operate. Full-service restaurants in Michigan are nearing a Feb. 19, 2023, date that would eliminate the use of a tip credit, which allows workers to work below the minimum wage if they reach the threshold with tips. The Michigan Court of Claims provided a 205-day delay in August, but multiple restaurant owners told GRBJ it is a disastrous policy change.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

Schupan leader working to improve and increase recycling in Michigan

Emmerich talks about the “tremendous growth” Schupan has experienced in the last five years, growing from about 400 employees to 650. “In a nutshell, we’re an aluminum scrap processer and marketer of materials, and we’re an aluminum and plastics manufacturer and distributor. We’re family-owned and over 50 years old and headquartered in Kalamazoo. We’re now doing business in over 25 countries. Our footprint has expanded tremendously, and our future is bright.”
MICHIGAN STATE
swmichigandining.com

McAlister’s Deli (Portage)

The kids had their first synchronized skating competition at Wings Event Center a few weeks ago. It’s a huge event that takes a lot of volunteers from the club. J and L spent most of the weekend there before both B and L competed with their teams on Sunday morning.
PORTAGE, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Taco John’s opening three restaurants in Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Taco John’s, a quick-service Mexican restaurant founded in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is opening three restaurants in the Grand Rapids area in December. The first restaurant, located at 1730 28th St. SW in Wyoming, is scheduled to open Dec. 5. The second location, 4029 32nd Ave. in Hudsonville, is expected to open Dec. 12. The third restaurant is located at 6722 Broadmoor Ave SE. in Caledonia. It’s scheduled to open Dec. 19.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Wow your friends with a beautiful grazing table

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Charcuterie boards and grazing tables are all the rage right now! If you’re entertaining family and friends this holiday season, this could be a wonderful option for you! The Grazing Table is a charcuterie board café in Kalamazoo that also provides catering and so much more. Joey joins us to tell us all about what they do!
KALAMAZOO, MI
swmichigandining.com

Smitty’s Pizza

We’ve had a busy couple of weeks. I’ve worked quite a bit of overtime and the kids have had a lot of extra ice skating. We’ve been on the road a lot. The kids both decided to join the synchronized skating teams at the club this year and the first competition was a weekend deal at Wings Event Center.
BRONSON, MI
The Battle Creek Enquirer

The Battle Creek Enquirer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in Battle Creek and surrounding areas

 http://battlecreekenquirer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy